Jack Douglas Pfalzgraf went home to the Lord on January 25th, 2023. Jack was born April 5th, 1939, the youngest of four to the late Raymond and Olive (White) Pfalzgraf. He attended Parkersburg High School and served in the army. Jack was a member of Hopewell Church of Christ. He worked as a pipefitter out of Local 565. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed making and fixing things in his workshop. Jack loved to play cards and work jigsaw puzzles, often with friends and family. Later in life, he liked to ride his scooter around his neighborhood and visit with friends and neighbors.

