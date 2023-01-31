Top stars, best performances this week in Georgia high school basketball

High school basketball top stars

Dylan Gustafson, Midtown Boys Basketball

With 29 points, 17 rebounds, three steals and two blocks, Gustafson had a performance that will be talked about for awhile versus Lithia Springs.

Tyson Jones, Berkmar Boys Basketball

Jones had 25 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Meadowcreek.

Jayce Nathaniel, Lanier Boys Basketball

Nathaniel finished with a big-time double-double with 32 points and 11 rebounds, while also adding four blocks in a win over North Forsyth.

Shavar Carter, Tattnall County Boys Basketball

Carter led his team to a big region win against Pierce County, with a stat-line of 25 points, 15 boards, and three steals.

Chizadi (Chit Chat) Wright, Wesleyan Girls Basketball

Wright went off for 27 points, four rebounds and four assists in a huge win over Buford.

Alyssa Staten, Statesboro Girls Basketball

Staten dominated the interior in a blowout win over Swainsboro. she finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Ja’Kerra Butler, Hebron Christian Boys Basketball

Butler showed up and showed out in a blowout win over Southwest Dekalkb, she ended the game with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.

Adia Bouldin, Lakeside Girls Basketball

Bouldin had maybe the performance of the week with her monster game. She scored 40 points and grabbed eight rebounds while shooting 90% from the field.

Cedric Taylor, Drew Charter Boys Basketball

Taylor scored 20 points in a win over North Gwinnett to eclipse the 1,000-point mark.

Dylan Faulkner, Calhoun Boys Basketball

Faulkner lit up Dalton with a 31-point performance and led his team to a four-point victory.

Marvin Mcghee, Alexander Boys Basketball

Mcghee had himself a night in the win over New Manchester. He finished with 30 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Max Young, Central Boys Basketball

Young showed off his marksman skills going 6-for-9 from behind the arc and finishing with 28 points.

Josiah Lawson, Tucker Boys Basketball

The 6-foot-7 forward did a little bit of everything to help his team achieve its 11th straight win. He scored 24 points, collected 12 rebounds, had five assists and three steals.

Darius Reynolds Jr., Cedar Grove Boys Basketball

Reynolds, Jr. was a beast inside for the Saints in a win over Lithonia. He finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Ari Dyson, Luella Girls Basketball

The dynamic forward had her weekly double-double in a win over cross-town rival Stockbridge. She finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Chloe Evans, Midtown Girls Basketball

Evans went off for 31 points, six rebounds and five assists in a win over Creekside.

Jakiyah Butts, Monroe Area Girls Basketball

Butts scored her 1,000 th point in a game against Hart County.

Emma Reynolds, Cherokee Bluff Girls Basketball

Reynolds went for 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals to help take down region opponent Cedar Shoals.

Madison Mclane, Hart County Girls Basketball

Mclane couldn’t be stopped as she scored 30 points off the bench in a big win over Monroe Area.

Tanyia Williams, Swainsboro Girls Basketball

Williams went to work and had another double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds in a blowout win over Bleckley County.