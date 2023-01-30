ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

oregonstate.edu

Looking beyond microplastics, Oregon State researchers find that cotton and synthetic microfibers impact behavior and growth of aquatic organisms

CORVALLIS, Ore. – While microplastics have received significant attention in recent years for their negative environmental impacts, a new study from Oregon State University scientists found microfibers from synthetic materials as well as cotton impacted the behavior and growth of water organisms. “We’re trying to shift the narrative a...
CORVALLIS, OR
oregonstate.edu

OSU Extension statewide seed giveaway set to return for fourth year

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge, Oregon State University Extension’s statewide seed giveaway, returns for a fourth year in 2023 featuring a continued partnership with the Oregon Potato Commission. Starting Feb. 6, individuals and households, schools and groups can sign up to receive an individual/household...
CORVALLIS, OR
oregonstate.edu

Americans need to grapple with the country’s complexity, Jelani Cobb says during Oregon State University address

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Confronting America’s complexity and contradictions is necessary to carry on the work of Martin Luther King Jr., said higher education leader, historian and journalist Jelani Cobb speaking Wednesday at Oregon State University. “Being willing to grapple with complexity is precisely what is missing from our...
CORVALLIS, OR
oregonstate.edu

Two Oregon State University researchers honored as 2022 AAAS fellows

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Two Oregon State University researchers have been named 2022 American Association for the Advancement of Science fellows for distinguished contributions to the fields of fungal biology and coral reef biology. Joseph Spatafora and Virginia Weis were both honored in the category of biological sciences. They are...
CORVALLIS, OR

