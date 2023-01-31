MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Monroeville teenager accused of shooting another teen inside a hotel earlier this month is still on the run. Investigators said Daronte Brown, 18, of Monroeville, is wanted for attempted homicide and other charges. "He's been on the run for two weeks and with the help of the community, we are hoping to be able to find him and get him in custody," Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said.Brown is accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl after she allegedly refused to do a sex act at the Red Roof Inn off Mosside Boulevard."We believe he is armed and...

