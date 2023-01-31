Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Drunk driver faces charges in crash that sent several to hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman who allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk, sending four people to the hospital, including a toddler, has been arrested. Allegheny County Police filed charges against 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez of Pittsburgh Thursday. Martinez turned herself in Friday morning. Detectives say it was in...
butlerradio.com
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County
A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
wtae.com
Man accused of impersonating first responder
PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of impersonating a first responder after pulling up behind an off-duty police officer with flashing lights in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. Watch the report from Oakland in the video above. According to court documents, the 30-year-old suspect, Patrick Barton drove behind another car...
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On January 31st at approximately 3:17 p.m., PA State Police investigated a report of fraudulent bank activity. The 63-year-old female victim lives in Wayne Township, Lawrence County and claims that two bank transactions totaling $6,000.00 were made on her bank account with her permission. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police reference PA 2023-133176.
Investigation into home invasion in Greensburg leads to arrests of 2 men, 1 woman
What started as an investigation into a home invasion in Greensburg led to the arrest of three people.
Pittsburgh woman’s blood alcohol over 5 times legal limit in Penn Hills head-on crash, police say
A Pittsburgh woman’s blood alcohol level was more than five times the legal limit when her vehicle hit another head-on during a December crash, police say.
Suspect's mental health questioned in Woodpeckers fatal shooting
The lawyer for a Lower Burrell man awaiting trial in a fatal 2021 shooting at an Upper Burrell bar said his client’s mental health could limit his criminal responsibility for the homicide. Public defender Wayne McGrew told a Westmoreland County judge during a hearing Thursday that Daniel Moles should...
wtae.com
Mother of Ross Township hit-and-run victim reacts to arrest, lack of apology in daughter's death
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sally Griser is back home in Florida but planning a trip back to Pittsburgh and to a courtroom to see the woman who police said killed her daughter, then left her along Babcock Boulevard to die. Ross Township Police charged Erin Petroski, 39, with homicide...
Harmar man receives light sentence for 2021 Greensburg apartment shooting
After sentencing Jaron Haten-McCoy for his role in a 2021 Greensburg apartment complex shooting, Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani asked the 19-year-old how he felt. “Blessed,” Haten-McCoy answered. “Blessed extremely.”. Haten-McCoy of Harmar received a light sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and firearm possession charges.
One woman killed another in critical after Ellwood City shooting
A 24-year-old man is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in Monday night’s shooting in Lawrence County. Keegan Willis-King is accused of shooting a mother and daughter after 5 p.m. in a third-floor apartment.
Monroeville teen accused of shooting 16-year-old girl still on the run
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Monroeville teenager accused of shooting another teen inside a hotel earlier this month is still on the run. Investigators said Daronte Brown, 18, of Monroeville, is wanted for attempted homicide and other charges. "He's been on the run for two weeks and with the help of the community, we are hoping to be able to find him and get him in custody," Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said.Brown is accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl after she allegedly refused to do a sex act at the Red Roof Inn off Mosside Boulevard."We believe he is armed and...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Police ask residents to keep their doors locked
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published February 2, 2023 12:25 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) At Wednesday night’s council meeting Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane reported that 3 teens under the age of 15 were arrested for possession of stolen guns, he told council, “It’s getting crazy the parents aren’t involved. “Babies are having babies.” Some kids have nowhere to sleep, and there is no juvenile detention center since Allencrest closed several years ago. The teens have been stealing guns, drugs, and money, and there have also been thefts from local stores. Two fatalities were reported where stolen guns were used in the murders, the chief said.
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Destroying House After Being Fired in Paint Township
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is accused of destroying a house he was assembling in Paint Township after being told he was fired. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Thomas David Ossoff, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, January 31.
beavercountyradio.com
One dead and one seriously injured in Ellwood City Shooting
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 31, 2023 7:20 A.M. (Ellwood City, PA) A mother was killed and her daughter was seriously injured following a shooting in Ellwood City. The shooting was reported to happen Monday evening on 1st Street in an apartment. Both were reportedly shot in the head and the gunman was allegedly the the boyfriend of the daughter. No charges have yet to be filed, although it has been reported that the shooter was arrested at the scene.
wtae.com
Two people hurt in Dravosburg crash
Two people were injured in an overnight rollover crash in Dravosburg. It happened just after midnight on Washington Avenue near the Boswell Crossing train tracks. The vehicle flipped over a jersey barrier and landed on a hillside. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown
Several police cars were in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Man charged in local double shooting homicide
Officers were called to an apartment building around 5 p.m. Monday
Witness: Murder victim was hitting clubs, spinning tracks before shooting
On the last night of his life, Keimone Black was hitting the clubs with a lifelong friend, even spinning a couple of tunes at one of them as a DJ.
wtae.com
Police: 15-year-old passenger in stolen vehicle killed after fleeing cops in Beaver County
EAST ROCHESTER, Pa. — A 15-year-old passenger was killed and a 17-year-old driver was injured in a crash on a bridge in Beaver County. State police said it happened early Tuesday morning on the 17th Street Bridge in East Rochester. The mother of the 15-year-old confirms his name as...
PennLive.com
Woman strikes 3 with her car after argument outside Pa. bar: reports
A woman was taken into custody after police say she struck three people with a car in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Police and first responders were called to the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple people struck by a vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety told WPXI.
