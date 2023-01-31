ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Parkland Talk

School Shooting Survivor, Softball Star Plays in Season-Opener Against FAU

Jackie McKenna has been up to big things since ruling the diamond as a member of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School softball team. A 2018 graduate, McKenna is heading into her senior softball season at the University of Mississippi. She’s also looking to put the cherry on top of a collegiate career that’s featured her receiving a slew of accolades, including being named a 2022 NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete, member of the SEC Honor Roll each year from 2019-2022, and receiving the 2020-21 MSU Dowsing-Bell Perseverance Award.
PARKLAND, FL
USA Diario

Miami could set new temperature record later this week

Perhaps, at the time of reading this article, you have not yet noticed the high temperatures that Miami has been recording for several days. However, we anticipate that by the end of this week a new record high for the current winter season could be set. It is a totally atypical phenomenon for the season we are living in.
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

South Florida spots offering high-quality lunch items under $20

As inflation drives prices upward and dining choices are becoming increasingly expensive, these South Florida restaurants are catering to their customers by offering high-quality lunch items under $20. YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Eatery, Carrot Express and Pura Vida on Terranova’s Miracle Mile, all ensure customers have access to high-quality food at an affordable cost, showing each restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Former NSU professor reported missing in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 69-year-old man missing from Wilton Manors since Monday, the agency announced Wednesday. The agency said Dr. James Doan was last seen in the Wilton Manors area. According to the FDLE, Dean is a...
WILTON MANORS, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood

Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Former Palmetto Senior High teacher set to be sentenced

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jason Meyers, a former South Florida teacher convicted of taking advantage of a student, is set to be sentenced. The 47-year-old man was found guilty Friday, convicted on three counts of sexual activity with a minor by a person in custodial authority. The victim, Heaven Rubin, said...
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Man claims $1M prize in scratch-off game in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man took a chance and struck big in Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Lottery said Ricardo Canales, 55, of Ft. Lauderdale, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office on Tuesday morning. Canales...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Teen driver slams Mustang into Miramar home

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Surveillance video captured the moments a teenage driver lost control of his car and slammed into a Broward County home. The car was left mangled along the side of the Miramar home located off Tara Road. The driver, 17-year-old Dmarion Roundtree, said he lost control of...
MIRAMAR, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Living Room Theater At FAU To Permanently Close

Business Rebound After COVID Never Materialized… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The popular “Living Room” Theater on the Florida Atlantic University campus in Boca Raton is set to close on February 9th. The closure is permanent. The four-screen theater never experienced a […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

