Nashville, TN

WSMV

Educators face tough decision to delay, close schools for weather

Metro Police is expanding its presence in the entertainment district as a part of a new initiative. A 19-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in East Nashville in October 2022.
WSMV

Dickson humane society to end role as county’s animal control

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Humane Society of Dickson County will no longer be serving in an animal control capacity for Dickson County, the agency announced Thursday. The agency will continue to serve and support the City of Dickson’s animal control operation, according to a news release. The Humane...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro Police increases presence downtown area

A 19-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in East Nashville in October 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Several schools remain closed on Friday

Metro Police is expanding its presence in the entertainment district as a part of a new initiative. A 19-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in East Nashville in October 2022.
WSMV

Daughter loses mom in Brentwood house fire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wife is dead and her husband is in critical condition after their Brentwood house caught fire on Tuesday night. Brentwood Fire and Rescue said it got to the home on Bridlewood Lane, just off Old Hickory Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman near the front door.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands.  Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Disbarred attorney enters guilty plea

Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for …. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for 3rd year. Man killed during confrontation with...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Campus Police bust APSU student Samuel Grigg with 33 grams of marijuana in dorm

18-year-old APSU Student Samuel Grigg is free on a $2,500 bond after Campus Police Officer Dustin Scroggins charged him with possession of 33.8 grams of marijuana in his dorm room. The campus housing authority had alerted police they believed drugs were in the dorm room. Officers say they smelled marijuana immediately upon arrival. Grigg admitted to possessing the green leafy goodness and was transported to jail.
OLD HICKORY, TN
WSMV

Green Hills residents on edge following shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said two men tried to rob a woman walking in a Green Hills neighborhood earlier this week. Metro Nashville Police said she was shot after she fought back. Some who walk in the area said Wednesday they are now having second thoughts about doing so.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Midstate schools close, issue delays due to icy weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Icy weather prompted another round of school closures and delays on Thursday. Dickson County Schools, Putnam County Schools, and Sumner County Schools are among the districts that closed for the day. Metro Nashville Public Schools and Williamson County Schools are among those that opted for a...
NASHVILLE, TN

