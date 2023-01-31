Read full article on original website
WSMV
Illegal daycare for 52 children in Nashville allowed to reopen without consequences by the state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An ongoing WSMV4 Investigation into daycare director Holly Jennings showed she operated an illegal daycare in East Nashville for 52 children for six months without the state realizing she was even open, according to parents and staff. Even after Jennings was shut down for operating Little...
WSMV
Educators face tough decision to delay, close schools for weather
A 19-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in East Nashville in October 2022.
WSMV
Dickson humane society to end role as county’s animal control
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Humane Society of Dickson County will no longer be serving in an animal control capacity for Dickson County, the agency announced Thursday. The agency will continue to serve and support the City of Dickson’s animal control operation, according to a news release. The Humane...
WSMV
Nashville middle schooler arrested after making false ‘active shooter’ call: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville middle schooler has been arrested after police say the 12-year-old made a false 911 call about an “active shooter.”. Metro Police said a seventh grader at Two Rivers Middle School, 2991 McGavock Pike, told a 911 dispatcher there was an active shooter at the school, which was not true.
WSMV
Metro Police increases presence downtown area
A 19-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in East Nashville in October 2022.
Friends remember author, entrepreneur stabbed to death in East Nashville
Several days after Jamal Moore -- an author, entrepreneur, and lover of life -- was found dead in East Nashville, News 2 spoke with his friends about how they'll remember him.
WSMV
Several schools remain closed on Friday
Metro Police is expanding its presence in the entertainment district as a part of a new initiative. A 19-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in East Nashville in October 2022.
Disbarred Hendersonville lawyer who stole millions from clients pleads guilty on additional charges
David Bramble, the father of former Siegel High School football player Baylor Bramble, paralyzed after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a 2015 football game, took the stand Thursday to testify about his experience with disbarred lawyer Andy Allman.
boropulse.com
Murfreesboro Business Buzz: El Patron Taqueria, Tasty Table, Dunkin’, Taste of Thai, Barrett Firearms, In-N-Out, Saint Thomas Westlawn
The Tasty Table recently announced that it has plans to open at the Reeves-Sain Pharmacy under the name of The Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table. The previous location on North Church Street will serve as a private event space and kitchen for catering, but will not continue operating as a restaurant.
WSMV
Daughter loses mom in Brentwood house fire
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wife is dead and her husband is in critical condition after their Brentwood house caught fire on Tuesday night. Brentwood Fire and Rescue said it got to the home on Bridlewood Lane, just off Old Hickory Boulevard, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman near the front door.
In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit
COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands. Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WKRN
Disbarred attorney enters guilty plea
Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for …. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for 3rd year. Man killed during confrontation with...
clarksvilletoday.com
Campus Police bust APSU student Samuel Grigg with 33 grams of marijuana in dorm
18-year-old APSU Student Samuel Grigg is free on a $2,500 bond after Campus Police Officer Dustin Scroggins charged him with possession of 33.8 grams of marijuana in his dorm room. The campus housing authority had alerted police they believed drugs were in the dorm room. Officers say they smelled marijuana immediately upon arrival. Grigg admitted to possessing the green leafy goodness and was transported to jail.
WSMV
Green Hills residents on edge following shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said two men tried to rob a woman walking in a Green Hills neighborhood earlier this week. Metro Nashville Police said she was shot after she fought back. Some who walk in the area said Wednesday they are now having second thoughts about doing so.
WSMV
Midstate schools close, issue delays due to icy weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Icy weather prompted another round of school closures and delays on Thursday. Dickson County Schools, Putnam County Schools, and Sumner County Schools are among the districts that closed for the day. Metro Nashville Public Schools and Williamson County Schools are among those that opted for a...
WSMV
Two girls attack Walmart security guard, try to get away on WeGo bus: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A retired off-duty officer working security at a Walmart on Dickerson Pike was allegedly assaulted by two 13-year-old girls who were accused of stealing from the store. On Wednesday afternoon, the two girls were leaving Walmart with stolen merchandise when the security guard confronted them. They...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: Saturday Brought Protest to Murfreesboro, Highlighting Transgender Surgery Among the Teenage Community and More
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS was at the "Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally" on Saturday (01/28/2023). The event was held on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza in front of the City Hall. While there was no official crowd count, the number of those in attendance appeared to be between 500 and 1,000 people....
One teen caught, another on the run after escaping juvenile facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike
Metro police have captured one teen and are still searching for another teen who both escaped from a youth facility center Tuesday night.
NAACP calls out Metro police following latest officer-involved shooting
The NAACP said the man could have been causing a public safety issue by waving a gun and threatening people, but the department needs to consider mental health as a contributing factor.
WSMV
“So it happened again,” Hendersonville firefighters help deliver baby
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A photograph captures seven smiling firefighters and EMS workers after the group helped deliver a baby on Thursday night. The Hendersonville Fire Department posted on Facebook that the B shift crews at Station One joined forces with Sumner County EMS to bring a baby boy into the world.
