Navasota, TX

kwhi.com

ONE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING INCIDENT NEAR BEDIAS

One Bedias man was arrested, and another was hospitalized following a shooting incident this past Monday. Deputies from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:15pm to the 300 block of County Road 117 just north of Bedias. According to a report in the Navasota Examiner, the victim,...
BEDIAS, TX
mocomotive.com

Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor’s note: the video attached was produced in 2017 at Alfred Lockett’s memorial. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has confirmed they have arrested the suspect connected with a road rage shooting death of a UT employee student in 2017. In 2017, Alfred Lockett, 48,…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a…
americanmilitarynews.com

Newlywed TX man decapitates wife with a kitchen knife

A recently married Texas man has confessed to brutally murdering his wife by means of decapitation. Jared Dicus, 21, is believed to have murdered his wife Anggy Diaz, also 21, at their home in Waller County, Texas on Jan. 11. The couple’s home was on the same lot as a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Man critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Magnolia, MCSO says

MAGNOLIA, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Magnolia Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were dispatched to Oak Crossing at about 12:45 a.m. According to investigators, deputies were met by an armed man in his 60′s….
MAGNOLIA, TX
Navasota Examiner

Hunter accused of shooting roommate

BEDIAS – A Bedias man is in custody charged with shooting his roommate twice. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a call Jan. 30, at 3:16 p.m. from a resident in the 3000 block of CR 117, north of Bedias. The caller stated a male came to her door...
BEDIAS, TX
KWTX

Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

CAR CHASE INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS IN BRENHAM

Two suspects are charged after a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle came through Grimes and Washington counties early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, Navasota police located a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove toward FM 379, but it fled toward Highway 105 West and traveled into Washington County.
BRENHAM, TX
Navasota Examiner

Stolen vehicle Pursuit ends in Brenham

The pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended early Tuesday morning in Brenham. Just after midnight Jan. 31, Navasota Police Officers spotted a stolen Honda vehicle on the 700 block of West Virginia Street in Navasota. The vehicle traveled toward FM 379 and officers attempted to pull the vehicle over. The...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

14 INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY

Fourteen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 38-year-old Kadel Campanionis, 38-year-old Felix Clavelo, 48-year-old Ernesto Hidalgo Valdivia and 26-year-old Alien Valle, all indicted for Theft of Property between $150,000 and $300,000. 35-year-old Stephen Lee Hall, indicted for two counts of Assault of a Family or...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting Incident in Conroe, Makes Multiple Arrests

On January 20, 2023, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve at 165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe TX 77384 regarding a call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, MCTXSheriff Deputies located one male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The male was transported to an area hospital and treated for this non-life-threatening injury. While Deputies were en route to the location, multiple witnesses gave a description of a potential suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Other responding Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and began fleeing at high rates of speed. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted as the vehicle was pursued into Waller County where the vehicle broke down and the two male occupants were detained.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
