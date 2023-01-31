Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING INCIDENT NEAR BEDIAS
One Bedias man was arrested, and another was hospitalized following a shooting incident this past Monday. Deputies from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:15pm to the 300 block of County Road 117 just north of Bedias. According to a report in the Navasota Examiner, the victim,...
mocomotive.com
Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor’s note: the video attached was produced in 2017 at Alfred Lockett’s memorial. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has confirmed they have arrested the suspect connected with a road rage shooting death of a UT employee student in 2017. In 2017, Alfred Lockett, 48,…
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a…
americanmilitarynews.com
Newlywed TX man decapitates wife with a kitchen knife
A recently married Texas man has confessed to brutally murdering his wife by means of decapitation. Jared Dicus, 21, is believed to have murdered his wife Anggy Diaz, also 21, at their home in Waller County, Texas on Jan. 11. The couple’s home was on the same lot as a...
mocomotive.com
Man critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Magnolia, MCSO says
MAGNOLIA, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Magnolia Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were dispatched to Oak Crossing at about 12:45 a.m. According to investigators, deputies were met by an armed man in his 60′s….
Suspect wanted for allegedly taking more than $800 in wine bottles from H-E-B in Montgomery County
While the current incident happened at the H-E-B on Rayford Road, authorities said the suspect is believed to have been involved in similar thefts throughout the Houston and Austin areas.
Navasota Examiner
Hunter accused of shooting roommate
BEDIAS – A Bedias man is in custody charged with shooting his roommate twice. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a call Jan. 30, at 3:16 p.m. from a resident in the 3000 block of CR 117, north of Bedias. The caller stated a male came to her door...
KWTX
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
kwhi.com
CAR CHASE INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS IN BRENHAM
Two suspects are charged after a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle came through Grimes and Washington counties early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, Navasota police located a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove toward FM 379, but it fled toward Highway 105 West and traveled into Washington County.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County deputies shoot man outside home near Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Texas – An investigation is under way after Montgomery County deputies shot a man outside of a home near Magnolia. The sheriff’s office says the man, who was armed, may have called 911 on himself, and has symptoms of mental health issues. Deputies responded to a disturbance call…
Waller County deputy, jailer hospitalized after getting sick while processing inmate, sheriff says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Waller County deputy and jailer were both hospitalized after getting sick while processing an inmate on Tuesday, according to authorities. According to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, the deputy and jailer became dizzy and nauseous before starting to throw up while they were processing the inmate.
Navasota Examiner
Stolen vehicle Pursuit ends in Brenham
The pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended early Tuesday morning in Brenham. Just after midnight Jan. 31, Navasota Police Officers spotted a stolen Honda vehicle on the 700 block of West Virginia Street in Navasota. The vehicle traveled toward FM 379 and officers attempted to pull the vehicle over. The...
kwhi.com
14 INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Fourteen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 38-year-old Kadel Campanionis, 38-year-old Felix Clavelo, 48-year-old Ernesto Hidalgo Valdivia and 26-year-old Alien Valle, all indicted for Theft of Property between $150,000 and $300,000. 35-year-old Stephen Lee Hall, indicted for two counts of Assault of a Family or...
'A few people made some bad choices' | Humble ISD says more charges possible in connection with Atascocita HS fights
HUMBLE, Texas — The actions of a few have put a school of more than 3,800 students in the news this week. "What took place is appalling, frightening and shocking,” community activist Quanell X said during a news conference on Wednesday. He and activist Dr. Candice Matthews shared...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting Incident in Conroe, Makes Multiple Arrests
On January 20, 2023, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve at 165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe TX 77384 regarding a call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, MCTXSheriff Deputies located one male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The male was transported to an area hospital and treated for this non-life-threatening injury. While Deputies were en route to the location, multiple witnesses gave a description of a potential suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Other responding Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and began fleeing at high rates of speed. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted as the vehicle was pursued into Waller County where the vehicle broke down and the two male occupants were detained.
UPDATE: Missing Tomball teen last seen leaving school found safe, police say
TOMBALL, Texas — 5 A.M. UPDATE: Tomball police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe and is back home late Monday. Tomball police said they're searching for a missing teen. The teen was last seen Monday when he was leaving school. Police said the teen was wearing a gray...
KBTX.com
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
Cypress woman accused of using Craigslist ad to get investors for fake real estate company, HPD says
Court documents show the alleged swindler drove some of her victims to purchase Apple products, promising they would be reimbursed as a donation.
Parent accused of carrying weapon during fight involving 5 students at Atascocita HS
Two Humble ISD parents are accused of pulling a gun in the middle of a big high school campus fight. The adults talk only to 13 about why.
