ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday

BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
BERLIN, VT
mynbc5.com

Ice on Fire Festival happening this weekend in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The annual Ice on Fire Festival is back for another year. This year's winter celebration will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2 p.m. to dusk. The outdoor event will include music, performances, winter games, food and activities for children. A bonfire will cap off...
MONTPELIER, VT
thepulseofnh.com

Injured Snowmobiler Rescued In North Conway

A snowmobiler suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries yesterday morning in North Conway. New Hampshire Fish and Game says 37-year-old Zachery Mesa of Somers, Connecticut, failed to negotiate a downhill turn, went off the trail and hit a boulder. First responders used a rescue sled to get Mesa to a waiting ambulance. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
CONWAY, NH
Barton Chronicle

Changing the guard at Newport Jewelers

NEWPORT — From the street and inside the store all looks the same at Newport Jewelers, but there is a major transformation going on. The landmark Main Street business has a new owner, Amber Farkas, and she has big plans. Ms. Farkas of Tampa, Florida, bought the business December...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

2 Vt. towns get state development designation

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
MIDDLEBURY, VT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont

VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Green Machines: How new technology is changing the maple syrup industry

EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5 million gallons of syrup, a bit more than half of the production in the United States. And what could be more Vermont than the maple industry going green? High-Brix reverse osmosis machines that help efficiently produce maple were rolled out in 2018. Since then, Efficiency Vermont said more and more have been put into operation.
EDEN, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Driver severely injured in early-morning crash in Gilford

GILFORD — A New Hampshire woman was hospitalized after crashing her car on the Route 3 bypass early Monday morning. The woman was believed to be alive as of just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the Gilford Police Department. The extent of the woman’s injuries, along with her name were not immediately available, but it was confirmed she was a New Hampshire resident and a mother of two adult daughters.
GILFORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Derby by Border Patrol

DERBY — A 30-year-old man from Connecticut was arrested in Derby yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by the US Border Patrol that they had a subject in custody following their own investigation. The man was found to have an extraditable warrant. Police say the man was identified as...
DERBY, VT
Barton Chronicle

Three plead innocent to separate forgery charges

NEWPORT — A Newport woman visited the Newport City Police Department on October 18 and, according to his affidavit, told Detective James LeClair a relative took her debit card and used it without permission. Detective LeClair said the woman told him she missed her card for a few days and, after she found it, had her husband check the balance in their account. He checked and found it cleaned out, the affidavit says.
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Pedestrian injured after being hit by truck in Derby

DERBY — A 24-year-old woman from Charleston was injured after being hit by a truck in Derby this morning. The incident took place on Nelson Hill Road at around 11:45 a.m. According to the report, Samantha Hill was checking her tires when a tan/brown newer pick-up truck, possibly a Toyota, with a white or black stripe down the middle of it, struck her.
DERBY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in West Fairlee

WEST FAIRLEE — A 41-year-old man was arrested in West Fairlee yesterday. Police say they observed Jesse Pease, of West Fairlee, at a residence he had conditions to not be at. Troopers placed Pease under arrest for the violation of conditions and also learned that he had a warrant...
WEST FAIRLEE, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy