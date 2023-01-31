Read full article on original website
A Full Review of My Waterville Valley Wedding in the White Mountains of New Hampshire
You may or may not know that in October 2022, I got married to my wonderful wife, the new Missy Sherwood, at Waterville Valley Ski Resort in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. After the wedding I wanted to do a full review, because it went off without a hitch...
mynbc5.com
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
WMUR.com
No serious damage after fire at Lakeway Elementary School in Littleton
LITTLETON, N.H. — School is expected to be on as scheduled at Lakeway Elementary in Littleton on Friday after a fire Thursday night. Custodial staff members were working when they heard the alarm, smelled smoke and called 911. The fire was put out quickly with no serious damage. It's...
mynbc5.com
Ice on Fire Festival happening this weekend in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The annual Ice on Fire Festival is back for another year. This year's winter celebration will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2 p.m. to dusk. The outdoor event will include music, performances, winter games, food and activities for children. A bonfire will cap off...
thepulseofnh.com
Injured Snowmobiler Rescued In North Conway
A snowmobiler suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries yesterday morning in North Conway. New Hampshire Fish and Game says 37-year-old Zachery Mesa of Somers, Connecticut, failed to negotiate a downhill turn, went off the trail and hit a boulder. First responders used a rescue sled to get Mesa to a waiting ambulance. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to talk with anyone associated with early learning center at Goddard from 1996-1997
PLAINFIELD — Police say they are investigating an incident that occurred in Plainfield back in the 90s. Investigators say they are looking to identify anyone who attended or was employed by Flanders Early Learning Center. The center is located on Goddard College campus. The timeframe of the investigation is...
Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis
The Cannabis Control Board chair said the tainted product from Holland Cannabis had not been tested before it was sold and should never have been on store shelves because it was not registered with the board. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis.
Barton Chronicle
Changing the guard at Newport Jewelers
NEWPORT — From the street and inside the store all looks the same at Newport Jewelers, but there is a major transformation going on. The landmark Main Street business has a new owner, Amber Farkas, and she has big plans. Ms. Farkas of Tampa, Florida, bought the business December...
WCAX
2 Vt. towns get state development designation
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
WCAX
Vermont-filmed fantasy movie ‘The Butterfly Queen’ set for local premiere
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont-made film will have its local premiere soon. “The Butterfly Queen” was filmed at a Ryegate farm, and the community stepped up to help, whether it was building sets or lending expertise on props and mechanics. Filmmaker Liam O’Connnor-Genereaux says it’s a story of...
Suspicious death under investigation in NH
Authorities in New Hampshire announced on Friday they’re investigating a suspicious death in the northern part of the state.
WCAX
Green Machines: How new technology is changing the maple syrup industry
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5 million gallons of syrup, a bit more than half of the production in the United States. And what could be more Vermont than the maple industry going green? High-Brix reverse osmosis machines that help efficiently produce maple were rolled out in 2018. Since then, Efficiency Vermont said more and more have been put into operation.
laconiadailysun.com
Driver severely injured in early-morning crash in Gilford
GILFORD — A New Hampshire woman was hospitalized after crashing her car on the Route 3 bypass early Monday morning. The woman was believed to be alive as of just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the Gilford Police Department. The extent of the woman’s injuries, along with her name were not immediately available, but it was confirmed she was a New Hampshire resident and a mother of two adult daughters.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man faces charges after alleged road rage incident in Lincoln
LINCOLN, N.H. — A Center Barnstead man is accused of pulling out a gun during a road rage incident in Lincoln. The incident happened on Interstate 93 after 5 p.m. Sunday. New Hampshire State Police said they were able to find the suspect, Lucas Jones, 25, and seize the gun.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Derby by Border Patrol
DERBY — A 30-year-old man from Connecticut was arrested in Derby yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by the US Border Patrol that they had a subject in custody following their own investigation. The man was found to have an extraditable warrant. Police say the man was identified as...
newportdispatch.com
DUI after driver intentionally scrapes truck against vehicle in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 22-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested for DUI following an incident in St. Johnsbury early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle operating erratically on Avenue A at around 12:10 a.m. The caller told police that the driver, identified as Andrew Baird,...
Barton Chronicle
Three plead innocent to separate forgery charges
NEWPORT — A Newport woman visited the Newport City Police Department on October 18 and, according to his affidavit, told Detective James LeClair a relative took her debit card and used it without permission. Detective LeClair said the woman told him she missed her card for a few days and, after she found it, had her husband check the balance in their account. He checked and found it cleaned out, the affidavit says.
newportdispatch.com
Pedestrian injured after being hit by truck in Derby
DERBY — A 24-year-old woman from Charleston was injured after being hit by a truck in Derby this morning. The incident took place on Nelson Hill Road at around 11:45 a.m. According to the report, Samantha Hill was checking her tires when a tan/brown newer pick-up truck, possibly a Toyota, with a white or black stripe down the middle of it, struck her.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in West Fairlee
WEST FAIRLEE — A 41-year-old man was arrested in West Fairlee yesterday. Police say they observed Jesse Pease, of West Fairlee, at a residence he had conditions to not be at. Troopers placed Pease under arrest for the violation of conditions and also learned that he had a warrant...
