LA Galaxy's Julian Araujo Misses Barcelona Transfer by 18 Seconds

Eighteen has just become Julian Araujo's most-hated number. It seemed like LA Galaxy and Barcelona had finalized the transfer of the 21-year-old right back from MLS to La Liga, which reportedly would've been for four million euros. But despite agreeing to personal terms and receiving MLS approval for the deal, a computer malfunction seemingly jeopardized the move.
