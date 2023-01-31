ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. to End COVID-19 Health Emergencies in May, Biden Says

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Joe Biden is set to end the dual coronavirus national and public health emergencies on May 11, the White House said Monday. The Biden administration’s statement was issued in response to House Republicans’ efforts to introduce two pieces of legislation to end the emergencies immediately, a move the White House said would “create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system.” After being introduced by former President Donald Trump in 2020, the dual national and public health emergencies have been repeatedly extended by Biden. Their expirations dates prior to Monday were March 1 and April 11, respectively. In its notice to Congress on Monday, the administration said it wanted to briefly extend both deadlines, with May 11 functioning as a termination date. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has promised to give states 60 days’ notice before the public health emergency is ended, giving officials a chance to prepare for the changes to access to COVID tests, vaccines, and treatments.

Read it at Associated Press

