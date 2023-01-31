United Airlines technicians ratify new contract

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- United Airlines technicians have agreed to a new contract that includes additional pay and job protections for thousands of workers.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced the agreement Monday for more than 8,200 United Airlines technicians and related workers throughout the United States.

"This contract ensures Teamsters at United Airlines will continue to receive the excellent pay and job protections that they work so hard for and deserve," said Teamsters Airline Division Director Joe Ferreira.

"Thanks to our members and everyone involved in achieving this historic agreement two months ahead of the amendable date. This is simply unheard of under the Railway Labor Act," Ferreira added.

Under the new two-year contract, United technicians will receive wage increases of 16% to 23% across the board. The contract will also improve job security with the addition of five in-house heavy maintenance lines.

"We expect to hire 7,000 maintenance team members alone over the next few years," United Airlines Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby said Monday.

The new United Airlines Teamsters contract will remain in effect until December of 2024. Bargaining on the next agreement can begin at the end of 2023.

"With this historic win, we will now enter full bargaining at the end of this year with our technicians leading the industry," said Teamsters Chief Negotiator Vinny Graziano.

"We made it clear we were going to work relentlessly on behalf of our members and negotiate only the strongest contracts going forward," said Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien.

"This contract recognizes our members' hard work and sets the tone for the rest of the airline industry."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com