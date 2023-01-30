James Cameron has 3 movies in the top highest-grossing movies of all time, including ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Jake Sully, portrayed by Sam Worthington, in “Avatar: The Way of Water.” | 20th Century Studios via Associated Press

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is officially the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time, overtaking “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens” and trailing behind two of James Cameron’s other films, reports Forbes .

The long-awaited “Avatar” sequel has made more than $2 billion worldwide and climbed into fourth place after raking in $3.57 million in sales on Friday, per the New York Post .

James Cameron directed three of the four movies in the top four highest grossing movies of all time, including “Avatar” and “Titanic”

According to Disney , “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the highest-grossing global release of the pandemic era, surpassing “Spiderman: No Way Home,” which generated $1.92 billion globally, per Bloomberg .

Apparently “Avatar: The Way of Water” needed to earn $1.5 billion to break even, which it has far surpassed, reports Variety . A third “Avatar” movie is already in the works, and a fourth and fifth movie in the saga are also expected.

What are the highest-grossing movies of all time?

Related

James Cameron may not have been nominated for an Oscar as best director for “Avatar: The Way of Water” but he has directed multiple movies on the highest-grossing movies of all time list.

Here are the 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo .

1. ‘Avatar’ (2009)

Lifetime gross: $2,923,706,026.

2. ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)

Related

Lifetime gross: $2,799,439,100.

3. ‘Titanic’ (1997)

Related

Lifetime gross: $2,194,690,964.

4. ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (2022)

Related

Lifetime gross: $2,116,580,771.

5. ‘Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens’ (2015)

Related

Lifetime gross: $2,071,310,218.

6. ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)

Related

Lifetime gross: $2,052,415,039.

7. ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ (2021)

Related

Lifetime gross: $1,921,847,111.

8. ‘Jurassic World’ (2015)

Related

Lifetime gross: $1,671,537,444.

9. ‘The Lion King’ (2019)

Related

Lifetime gross: $1,663,075,401.

10. ‘The Avengers’ (2012)

Related

Lifetime gross: $1,520,538,536.

What are the highest grossing movies of all time, adjusted for inflation?

Related

Once adjusted for inflation, neither of the “Avatar” movies rank in the top 10, but James Cameron’s “Titanic” did rank.

Here are the results for top-grossing movies of all time adjusted for inflation, reported by IMDB’s Box Office Mojo . Gross adjustments are based on ticket sales.

1. ‘Gone with the Wind’ (1939)

Number of ticket sales: 202,286,200.

2. ‘Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope’ (1977)

Number of ticket sales: 178,119,500.

3. ‘The Sound of Music’ (1965)

Number of ticket sales: 142,485,200.

4. ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ (1982)

Number of ticket sales: 141,854,300.

5. ‘Titanic’ (1997)

Number of ticket sales: 135,549,800.

6. ‘The Ten Commandments’ (1956)

Number of ticket sales: 131,000,000.

7. ‘Jaws’ (1975)

Number of ticket sales: 128,159,700.

8. ‘Doctor Zhivago’ (1965)

Number of ticket sales: 124,135,500.

9. ‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

Number of ticket sales: 110,599,200.

10. ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ (1937)

Number of ticket sales: 109,000,000.