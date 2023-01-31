Read full article on original website
Related
Macy’s Launched a Limited-Edition, Navajo-Inspired Collection That Has Blankets, Towels, Robes, and More
And you can get a double discount with code HOME.
Amazon's bestselling women's walking shoes for every foot type
Whether you’re an avid power walker, someone who stands all day on the job or is always running after your kids, a sturdy, slip-resistant shoe that’s supportive and comfortable is a must. Experts tell us that if you have the time, it’s best to first get fitted at...
Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Cozy, Plush Throw Blanket With 2,200 Ratings—and It’s Only $29
“This is the softest, warmest lightweight throw I’ve ever purchased.”
In Style
Amazon’s Best-Selling Leggings Are “Buttery Soft” — and They’re on Sale for Just $9
There’s no better place than Amazon to find great fashion deals, especially if you’re looking for a new pair of leggings. One can never have too many in their closet, so shoppers are adding the retailer’s best-selling leggings from Tnnzeet to their collection while they’re on sale with a limited-time lightning deal.
AOL Corp
Amazon is packed with 50%-off deals — including $10 Sony headphones loved by 70,000 fans
February is here! That means your resolutions are in full effect, right? Whether you're looking to refresh your home, upgrade your essentials or just treat yourself, it's time to start checking off that wish list and reorganizing your life. Luckily, Amazon has dropped a massive sale on all the most important categories including tech, style, beauty, kitchen and so, so much more. We're talking tons of goodies for 50% off — like these Sony headphones for a mere $10. There's also an Amazon Fire TV for 30% off, a handy robovac for a bonkers 76% off and a chef-worthy Henkels knife set for over 60% off, so you can get your gourmet on in style. Enough chitchat; let's shop!
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)
I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.
I Just Bought This Midi-Length Cocktail Dress for a Spring Wedding—and I Can’t Believe It’s Only $50
It’s available in five colors, and it’s so comfortable.
Four Places To Buy Engagement Rings
You don’t always have to go straight to a jewelry store to find the perfect ring. You have finally found the perfect girl and are ready to propose. However, the prospect of looking for an engagement ringcan be very daunting. Though most people hurry straight to the jewelry store, the truth is that there are plenty of places where you could consider buying the perfect ring for the love of your life.
Allrecipes.com
The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month
Whether we like it or not, food prices are steadily rising (especially eggs!) and if you're like us, you might be looking for more creative ways to stretch your grocery budget. Now more than ever, we love taking advantage of Costco's big-box savings, especially the monthly sales. This month, Costco...
I'm a stylist, and I'm obsessed with this trend for spring 2023
I'm diving into the bright blue and wavy spring design trend, which is taking over homes in the lead up to warmer seasons
Apartment Therapy
Sustainable South African Home Decor Brand Mo’s Crib Is Now Available at Target
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from...
EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at Tiffany and Nike’s Sneaker and Accessories Collaboration
Tiffany and Nike are pulling the lid back further on their hotly rumored collaboration, which includes a sneaker, along with footwear-focused sterling silver accessories. WWD can exclusively reveal that the Tiffany and Nike sneaker — officially called the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 — will be released on March 7. The low-top style, which was designed to celebrate the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, is priced at $400.
livingetc.com
5 ways to make your backyard look more expensive while barely spending a dime
If you've got grand plans to convert your backyard into a luxurious retreat for relaxation, then rest assured - it won't have to cost the earth. In fact, there are several easy ways to make your backyard feel expensive that need cost you very little. Because backyards are not always...
BHG
The New 2023 Starbucks Valentine’s Day Cups Have Us Crushing Hard
Whatever your love language is, you can rarely go wrong with coffee. This Valentine’s Day, Starbucks has you covered with their festive 2023 drinkware. Whether you’re looking to treat your partner, besties, or the most important person in your life—yourself—there are stunning cold cups, mugs, water bottles, and more to choose from.
Costco Releases New Cherry & Cheese-Flavored Pastries For Winter
All Costco members know that their bakery treats are elite, and the chain just dropped new cherry and cheese-flavored pastries that fans on social media can’t get enough of! As seen in a recent video post dedicated to the new desserts from popu...
Luminess’ new device will make your makeup look professionally done
A BEAUTY brand has officially made achieving professional quality results an effortlessly easy at-home process. For years we've seen propaganda from the makeup and hair industries telling us a certain product is all we'd need to look like the models in the ads, despite the fact that they're all done up by professionals.
Shoppers Say They Were ‘Blown Away’ by How Well This Heatless Curler Works—and It’s Just $16
The curls last all day long
dontwasteyourmoney.com
These popular Amazon joggers are a Lululemon dupe for just $29
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’ve been eyeing some Lululemon joggers, but don’t want to...
This Memory Foam Pillow With Over 13,500 Five-Star Ratings Has a Customizable Feature for Your Best Sleep Yet
“This product has helped me sleep like I'm on vacation in a spa hotel.”
Real Simple
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT
Creative, practical & inspiring solutions to make life easier.https://www.realsimple.com/
Comments / 0