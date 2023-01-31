Mississippi's Reeves seeks income tax elimination in state of the state address

(The Center Square) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his State of the State address Monday night, calling for the abolition of the state's income tax and bragging about the state's $4 billion budget surplus and education gains.

The Republican will be running for reelection in 2023 and delivered his address from the steps of the state Capitol.

"In 2003, Mississippi was among the worst performers when it came to test scores for Black students," Reeves said. "Today we're fifth in the entire nation when it comes to fourth grade reading test scores for Black students. Fifth in the entire nation!

"So, when some people say, 'Mississippi is last in education,' folks, they're just not telling you the truth."

Reeves also called for a Parental Bill of Rights and bragged about signing several teacher pay hikes in his first term, including the $5,100 average raise he signed into law last session.

He also called for streamlining the adoption process statewide as part of his pro-life agenda.

His likely opposition if he wins the GOP primary is Democrat Brandon Presley, the Northern District Public Service Commissioner. The Democrat gave the party's response to Reeves' address. Presley reminded voters that he was the lone, constant vote on the three-member PSC against the Kemper Power clean coal power plant that now runs as a natural gas-fired plant.

"We're full of good people, but we're led by horrible politicians and it's time for that change," Presley said. "Under Tate Reeves' leadership, we're moving in the wrong direction."

Presley wants to expand Medicaid to help save failing rural hospitals. He also wants to cut the state's grocery tax.