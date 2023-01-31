ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi's Reeves seeks income tax elimination in state of the state address

By By Steve Wilson | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaeQn_0kWl9SK000

(The Center Square) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his State of the State address Monday night, calling for the abolition of the state's income tax and bragging about the state's $4 billion budget surplus and education gains.

The Republican will be running for reelection in 2023 and delivered his address from the steps of the state Capitol.

"In 2003, Mississippi was among the worst performers when it came to test scores for Black students," Reeves said. "Today we're fifth in the entire nation when it comes to fourth grade reading test scores for Black students. Fifth in the entire nation!

"So, when some people say, 'Mississippi is last in education,' folks, they're just not telling you the truth."

Reeves also called for a Parental Bill of Rights and bragged about signing several teacher pay hikes in his first term, including the $5,100 average raise he signed into law last session.

He also called for streamlining the adoption process statewide as part of his pro-life agenda.

His likely opposition if he wins the GOP primary is Democrat Brandon Presley, the Northern District Public Service Commissioner. The Democrat gave the party's response to Reeves' address. Presley reminded voters that he was the lone, constant vote on the three-member PSC against the Kemper Power clean coal power plant that now runs as a natural gas-fired plant.

"We're full of good people, but we're led by horrible politicians and it's time for that change," Presley said. "Under Tate Reeves' leadership, we're moving in the wrong direction."

Presley wants to expand Medicaid to help save failing rural hospitals. He also wants to cut the state's grocery tax.

Comments / 61

Theonetohateon
3d ago

he stopped the stimulus checks to get the Mississippians to go back to work he said that we have it to easy ,but he didn't stop money from going to him and his associates,but he won't be back in office ,I see in all articles that no one wants him back in office and as citizens of Mississippi don't vote him back in office he's is horrible

Reply(13)
20
Anyee Stillonmygrind Harper
3d ago

I’ve sat back and watched every other state and they’re still getting stimulus money and help yet Reeves has denied all help for us but he helped himself pretty well. If I vote for Reeves hell is going to freeze over he has denied any help we’ve been offered he is one sad individual

Reply(7)
16
M1A2 Abrams
3d ago

bye bye tater !! see you later!! surely mississippi will not allow you to be gop primary . please Republicans do not let him win again. please

Reply(2)
13
Related
The Center Square

Bill to give Indiana public retirees extra funds passes House committee

(The Center Square) – A bill that would give many retirees in Indiana’s public pension program a “13th check” as part of their benefits cleared its first hurdle in the state’s General Assembly. The House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions unanimously passed House Bill 1028. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, would give retirees an additional payment this year and next. The bill’s purpose is to...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

GOP speaker, with a Democrat co-sponsoring, returns 'riot' bill governor vetoed

(The Center Square) – North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore reintroduced a bill this week to increase penalties for rioters and looters, legislation Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed in 2021. The Moore County Republican brought out House Bill 40 on Wednesday, along with Democratic Rep. Shelly Willingham of Edgecombe County, and Republican Reps. John Sauls of Lee County and Charles Miller of Brunswick County, as well as dozens of co-sponsors. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi legislature shoots down Medicaid expansion bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another legislative session, another year where many Medicaid expansion bills die on both the House and Senate floors. According to a report by Mississippi Today, neither committee chair from the House or Senate debated over the nearly two dozen bills that would provide health care coverage for poor working Mississippians.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Former Ole Miss chancellor says Gov. Reeves acknowledged Medicaid expansion benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Democratic Caucus voiced their frustration in what they called “Republican inaction” over the ongoing healthcare crisis. House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D-District 94) and Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-District 12) stressed the need to expand Medicaid and extend postpartum care. Dr. Dan Jones, the former Vice Chancellor for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Infrastructure protection bills alive in both Senate, House

(The Center Square) – Legislation introduced in the North Carolina Senate would “protect critical infrastructure” by providing a long prison sentence and hefty fine for anyone guilty of damaging an energy facility. Republican Sens. Tom McInnis of Richmond County, Danny Earl Britt Jr. of Robeson County, and Paul Newton of Cabarrus County introduced Senate Bill 58 on Thursday with several co-sponsors, including Democratic Sen. Mike Woodward of Durham County. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Bill would keep Ohio primaries at one time

(The Center Square) – An Ohio lawmaker wants the state’s primary elections to stay consistent, rather than moving in different years in an attempt to make the state more important in presidential elections. During presidential primary years, Ohio moves its traditional early-May primary to mid-March, hoping it gives the state more candidate attention and more influence in selecting candidates. Rep. Daniel Troy, D-Willowick, thinks that idea is uncertain and introduced...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Missouri Senate leader remains positive after heated critical race theory debate

(The Center Square) – The leader of Missouri's Senators believes they're collegial and moving forward, even though two Senators were gaveled during a heated exchange on a bill prohibiting critical race theory. "We're still working together, getting along," President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told reporters during an end-of-the-week press conference on Thursday. "We've had, you know, just some good dialogue on some key issues. So we're moving in the right direction. I'm hopeful we can be intentional and strategic about getting stuff done and...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Georgia Republican lawmakers file public safety bills

(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans are moving forward with a series of bills they say will help protect residents and hold prosecutors in the state accountable. "We’re seeing a pattern around the state of people who are committing violent crimes," Lt. Governor Burt Jones, a Republican, told The Center Square. "They’re being processed through basically signature bonds, and a signature bond is nothing more than ... a promissory note, and we believe that it’s happening on a lot larger scale than a lot of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Legislation requiring 60% of votes to change Missouri Constitution draws praise, criticism

(The Center Square) – A resolution creating a steeper challenge to change Missouri's Constitution was panned by Democrats as limiting the voice of the voter on Thursday, while Republicans praised its protection of the state's founding charter. After the House of Representatives adjourned for the week, both parties met with reporters and commented on House Joint Resolution 43, sent to the Senate on Thursday. It passed 106-50 on Wednesday. Currently,...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Report: Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage, workforce development

(The Center Square) — A new National Federation of Independent Business report shows that Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage and workforce development, the group’s state director says. The report found that more than half (57%) of business owners reported hiring or attempting to hire in January. Most (91%) reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they wanted to fill. "Our members say they are really struggling...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

State income tax exemption on retirement plans proposed

(The Center Square) – House Republicans introduced legislation on Friday to eliminate state income taxes on government retirement plans. House Bill 46 would amend the state statute to “make income received from a North Carolina state or local government retirement plan or a federal government retirement plan exempt from the state income tax.” The bill is sponsored by Republican Reps. George Cleveland of Onslow County, Frank Iler of Brunswick County,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana Senate reviewing bills designed to fund insurance incentive program

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Senate Finance Committee is reviewing two bills Thursday to address the state’s insurance crisis, one to appropriate funding for an incentive program, and another to restrict use of those funds. The third day of an extraordinary session to address the state’s insurance crisis moved to the Senate, where the Finance Committee will take up two bills approved by the House on Wednesday. Representatives approved...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Legislation would give rural Arizona more power in ballot initiative process

(The Center Square)- An Arizona State Senate resolution would fundamentally change how initiatives would make it to the ballot. SCR1015 would require 10% of voters in each legislative district to sign onto a petition to get a statewide measure proposition on the general election ballot, as opposed to the 10% statewide that’s currently needed. The resolution from Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, would also require 15% from each legislative district for...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Louisiana’s success hinges on reforming state income taxes

The Pelican State has tremendous opportunity and potential. It’s got a diverse culture, renowned festivals, terrific people, and, of course, delicious food. Yet the burdensome and complicated tax code continues to hold it back from becoming what should be an economic powerhouse. The big first step to propel the state forward should be flattening state income taxes, until ultimately eliminating them. It’s no coincidence that Florida and Texas – which...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Lawmakers asked to amend spending to address education funding shortfall

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers are being asked to amend their proposed spending plans to address an error with a state calculation tool, that will result in schools across the state receiving millions less in state aid than they initially expected. The Virginia Department of Education confirmed this week a calculation tool estimating the amount of state funding each school division will receive had an error. The tool did not account for funding changes after the state cut the grocery sales tax on Jan....
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

State-run tornado relief fund facing scrutiny on recipients' validity as victims

(The Center Square) – Reports that a state-run relief fund for western Kentucky tornado victims has sent checks to people who were not affected by the December 2021 disaster may lead to a review of the fund by the state’s top watchdog. State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office has not audited the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, Communications Director Michael Goins told The Center Square on Thursday. “However, considering recent...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina House passes measure to declare fentanyl a Schedule 1 drug

(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a measure to declare fentanyl a Schedule 1 drug and increase the penalties for anyone who pushes the illicit drug. H.3503 mandates at least 10 years in prison for a first offense and 25 years for subsequent offenses. It also allows judges to increase the sentence to 25 years for the first offense. On Thursday, the state House voted...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor backing bill to establish Office of Special Education

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is supporting a bill that she hopes will help students with special needs and disabilities in the state. House Bill 285, sponsored by State Representative Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson, D-Albuquerque, would establish the Office of Special Education within the Public Education Department. The director's role would be expanding special education oversight and ensuring, “effective and timely delivery of special education services for students, in addition to increasing supports and establishing additional training for special education educators,”...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

Senate advances bill to increase prescription drug price oversight

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in the Virginia Senate voted Friday to advance a bill that would create a state board to conduct affordability reviews of prescription drugs – a measure that faces an uncertain future in the House. Lawmakers voted 26-13 to advance Senate Bill 957 out of the Senate chamber and on to the House of Delegates. The bill could face an uphill battle in the House of Delegates, where Republican lawmakers voted to kill a companion measure last month. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy