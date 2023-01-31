ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How much water flows from the Sierra to the Central Valley? NASA reveals

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Experts from NASA say a previously unmeasured underground source accounts for about 10% of all the water that enters the highly-productive Central Valley farmland each year.

The NASA study shows an average of four million acre-feet of water is delivered through the soil and fractured rocks under California’s Sierra Nevada mountains to the Central Valley annually.

Federal officials say the Central Valley encompasses only 1% of the nation’s farmland but produces 40% of the country’s fruits, vegetables, and nuts annually – but that is only possible because of the intensive groundwater pumping for irrigation as well as river and stream flows captured in reservoirs.

However, experts say growers who are pumping more water than can be replenished by natural sources are causing the ground level to sink and requiring wells to be drilled deeper and deeper. They estimate that the Central Valley lost about 1.8 million acre-feet of groundwater per year between 2006 and 2021.

After decades of pumping, underground water resources are dwindling. Wells in the Tulare Basin now must be drilled as much as 3,500 feet (over 1,000 meters) deep to find adequate water

Report from the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory published in April 2022

With water getting to be more scarce in the Central Valley due to climate change and human use, federal officials say studies like this offer a chance to better protect the remaining resources.

In the study led by scientist Donald Argus of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, researchers said they found that groundwater volumes fluctuate more widely between dry and wet years than had been previously known.

To find out more about NASA’s water studies click here .

Jorene Downs
3d ago

The REASON farmers are using their wells more is because they get less and less surface water delivered. The obvious solution is not being provided. Used to be the farmers would get ample surface water delivered, flood irrigate and keep the aquifers replenished. Our extensive water infrastructure was designed to capture and store 5 years of water. The population doubled and no extra water storage was built. CA has abundant water. The vast majority of our water is uncaptured or released to the ocean. Even with excessive rain the vast majority is not captured. CA has an ongoing Manmade drought. Build more water storage, which also provides flood control, and we'd once again barely notice the dry years. And farmers could again flood irrigate to recharge the aquifers.

