ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut lawmaker reintroduces proposal to create bear hunt

By Rich Coppola
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEalm_0kWl9F5n00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An uptick in bear sightings has one state lawmaker urging the legislature to revisit the potential of creating a bear hunt.

Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-District 66) introduced a lottery bill this session.

The black bear population has gotten large and brazen. In October, a 10-year-old boy playing in a Morris backyard was mauled by a bear. There have been multiple sightings elsewhere, including a bear that was attempting to break into a Canton home.

“The proper role of government is to protect property, and their residents,” Reddington-Hughes said. “This bill that I’m proposing would encompass both.”

If passed, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection would oversee the process.

“I think that DEEP would have to examine what were the timeframes where bears’ activities were really causing the havoc that they have been,” Reddington-Hughes said.

News 8 has reached out to DEEP for comment on the bill.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 9

Related
yankeeinstitute.org

They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara

Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Proposed law would keep to-go cocktails legal in Connecticut

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Proposed legislation would keep to-go cocktails legal in Connecticut, a move that would keep a popular COVID-19 policy in effect. To-go drinks have been popular, with businesses seeing a big boom from the adjustment. “I know for Cinco De Mayo that year, we had a line for to-go orders for food […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Seacoast Current

Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
MAINE STATE
WTNH

Segregation signs found in boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut school

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Segregation signs were found in a Connecticut boys’ bathroom, according to the school. Fairfield Warde High School Principal Paul Cavanna sent an email to parents on Thursday about the incident. He said that two signs were placed in a boys’ bathroom segregating urinals by race. Cavanna said school officials were notified […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Educators calling for immediate funding for Connecticut schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A coalition of educators and legislative leaders gathered at the Capitol on Friday, calling for immediate funding for Connecticut schools to improve educational equity. The coalition urged legislators to fund school districts, especially in cities that serve a larger percentage of high-need students, including low-income students and English Language Learners. “We […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Black Heroes Trail honors Hartford’s changemakers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People walking along Main Street in Hartford now have a chance to learn more about the people who shaped the city’s history. Hartford unveiled the Black Heroes Trail on Thursday. The project includes 19 installations that each highlight a different, impactful hero. “You look up and say, ‘Wow! I didn’t know!'” […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New program will teach kids across Connecticut how to swim

(WTNH) – Federal funding will spare families from unexpected tragedy in the water. Kids across Connecticut can now qualify for a free swimming program at YMCAs. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. This program will protect kids from the dangers of water and allow them to get active. The […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

‘Children are not criminals’: Group urges lawmakers to keep officers out of Connecticut classrooms

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people urged the state legislature today to keep police offers on the streets, instead of moving them into schools. “Their job is to arrest and put away criminals,” said Andrea Kitchen-Walker, who graduated from New London High School. “Children are not criminals.” Kitchen-Walker was arrested by a school resource […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Blumenthal proposes new legislation to help prevent space heater fires

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Even though frigid temperatures are continuing to drop, dangerous fire risks are still a threat. Thousands of home fires are started each year by space heaters, which will be used in many Connecticut residents’ homes this weekend as historically cold temperatures sweep the state. On Friday, Senator Richard Blumenthal will announce […]
HAMDEN, CT
RideApart

This Connecticut Bill Would Turn Helmetless Riders Into Organ Donors

While it may seem cliché, the observation that “all politics is local” is a true one. That’s why, although we’re certainly not StateHouseApart, we like to draw your attention to bills that could affect riders as they come up in different state houses across the nation. Today, we have one that appears to have been crafted by a troll (can state senators be trolls?), based purely on its language, and it comes from the great state of Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Gov. Ned Lamont pushes for gun control on state level

Five states currently ban the open-carrying of guns. Connecticut hopes to begin the sixth by the end of this year. Banning open carry is just one of six state gun reform proposals Gov. Ned Lamont has put forward in the last week during a series of events criss-crossing the state. He unveiled the first half of his proposals in Waterbury last Monday and proposed the second half last Thursday in Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Eversource spending $74M to reduce outages

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource will spend $74 million to reduce the possibility of outages along more than 4,300 miles of electric lines this year, the utility company announced Thursday. Trees falling on power equipment is the top cause of storm-related outages, according to Eversource, which makes tree trimming and removal near overhead lines essential. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Nyberg – Nancy on Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – As more and more small-town newspapers fade into the sunset, there are still a few pioneers who work tirelessly to inform their communities. Nancy Chapman the founder, co-editor, and publisher of a hyper-local online newspaper that serves the town of Norwalk discussed her work in an interview with News 8 on […]
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Who should we believe? Punxsutawney Phil or Connecticut's own Beardsley Bart?

And on the other hand... after Pennsylvania’s world-famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted six more weeks of winter this morning after seeing his shadow, Connecticut's own weather-predicting Prairie Dog has a different weather outlook for the Nutmeg state. Who needs Punxsutawney Phil when you have ‘Beardsley Bart?’ Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy