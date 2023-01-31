Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
SPASH Boys Take WVC Swimming and Diving Title; DCE Sweeps First Place Titles
200 Medley Relay: DCE: K. Barwick, Swedlund, Beatty, C. Barwick. 200 Freestyle Relay: DCE: Van Erman, Swedlund, C. Barwick, Mayer. 400 Freestyle: DCE: K. Barwick, Van Ermen, Soehl, Mayer. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness...
onfocus.news
Marathon Boys Control Throughout in Win over Abbotsford
Marathon controlled Abbotsford from tip off to the end, picking up a 73-35 Marawood Conference win. Marathon scoring: Hoeksema 3, Thurs 4, Haman 3, Woelfel 5, Love 10, LaQua 3, Underwood 6, Seehafer 8, Lawrence 6, Warren 25. Abbotsford scoring: Totzke 2, Schraufnagel 2, B. Diedrich 4, Gomez 12, Faber...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Girls Fall to Wausau West
Wausau West downed Wisconsin Rapids in girls basketball, 65-41. Rapids scoring: Neilitz 13, Holberg 7, Radtke 7, Jennings 6, Schaeffer 4, Redcloud 2, Linzmeier2. Wausau West stats have been requested, not reported this season. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your...
onfocus.news
Antigo High School Honors Officials: Winter Sports Appreciation Week
Antigo High School celebrated Winter Sports Officials Appreciation this Week by recognizing officlas at their Tuesday home game vs. Shawano. Officials were given gift cards and an an assortment of candy to celebrate the work officials do. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We...
onfocus.news
Lakeland Gymnastics Vaults Past Rhinelander
Lakeland defeated Rhinelander in GNC Gymnastics, 100.4 to 59.05. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Boys Outlast Wisconsin Rapids
Marshfield outlasted Wisconsin Rapids in WVC Boys Basketball, 58-47. Wisconsin Rapids scoring: Roenius 7, Mathews 12, Fox 12, Jungwirth 13, Ferk 3. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes...
onfocus.news
Pacelli Boys Blitz Pittsville
Pacelli raced out to a 47-12 halftime lead and downed Pittsville 70-33 in CWC Boys Basketball. Pacelli scoring: Birrenkott 1, Van Order 7, Burch 2, Mayer 11, Schurk 20, Haemmerle 2, Jeidy 2, Martin 2, Awe 17, Flaker 3, Flees 3. Pittsville scoring: Bowden 11, Friday 3, Dy. Luther 2,...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids falls to LaCrosse Central
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln fell to LaCrosse Central in girls basketball, 50-38. Gabby Neilitz led Rapids with 13 points. Aliyah Jennings had 12 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders. Rapids scoring: Neilitz 13, Radtle 8, Redcloud 7, Jennings 4, Holberg 2, Ross 2, Schaeffer 2. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances?...
onfocus.news
Pacelli Co-op Hockey Dominates in Win over Chequamegon
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Logan Baumgartner(Medford) Isaac Seidel(Newman Catholic) Named Semifinalists for State’s Top Boys Basketball Senior Shooter Award
WSN has published its list of semifinalists for the state’s top boys basketball shooter award. Included on the list are Logan Baumgartner of Medford and Isaac Seidel of Newman Catholic. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
onfocus.news
Mosinee Clips D.C. Everest
The Mosinee Boys Basketball team took it to the court against DCE. Mosinee would get on the board early with a Keagen Jirschele layup to put Mosinee up 2-0. Garrett Shupe hit a corner three to give Mosinee the 5-0 lead. Quickly after that Davin Stoffel would get a layin off an assist from Landen Thomer to put the lead to 7-2 Mosinee. Landen Thomer then hit a three from the corner to put Mosinee up 10-9. Stoffel would return the favor with an assist for an easy layup for Thomer. Mosinee 12 to DCE 9. Shupe would get the dish from Thomer for a three in the far corner to put Mosinee up 15-11. Shupe hit his third three of the half from a pass by Stoffel to put Mosinee within one of DCE at 18-19.
onfocus.news
Prey Scores 33 as Newman Catholic Disposes of Auburndale
Newman Catholic sprinted past Auburndale in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 75-56. Mason Prey had a game-high of 33 points for the Cardinals, including five three-pointers. Auburndale was led by Alex Willfahrt’s 14 points. Auburndale scoring: White Eagle 8, Anderson 5, Raab 3, Scholl 2, Weinfurter 11, Willfahrt 14, Yeske...
onfocus.news
Auburndale Girls Down Pittsville
Auburndale defeated Pittsville in nonconference girls basketball, 48-29. Ashlyn Grimm, Josie Ertl and Annamarie Aue each had 10 points for Auburndale. Mya Krings led Auburndale with 13 rebounds. Auburndale scoring: G. Krings 5, Becker 2, M. Krings 7, Grimm 10, Ertl 10, Aue 10, Schulte 4. Pittsville scoring: Grossman 3,...
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
onfocus.news
Moms For Liberty Endorses Four Candidates for Marshfield School Board
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – There will be four new candidates running for Marshfield School Board in the next election, all endorsed by Moms For Liberty Wood County. They will be running for the seats held by incumbents Dan Neve and Mark Konrardy. After the Primary, the top 4 vote getters will progress to the Spring Election on April 1, 2023.
Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau
The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
cwbradio.com
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
WSAW
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Feb. 2, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WSAW
New Stevens Point car wash offering free washes this weekend
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - National car wash franchise Tommy’s Express recently opened a new location in Stevens Point and it’s celebrating by giving out free car washes to anyone beginning Friday. The offer will run through the time they close on Sunday and guests will receive the...
Comments / 0