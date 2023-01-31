ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KDRV

Accused accomplice indicted in Benjamin Foster attempted murder case

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Sunny Valley woman has an indictment by a Josephine County Grand Jury today. It accuses her of helping an attempted murder suspect by hiding him and helping him hide related criminal evidence. A grand jury indicted 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones today for two felony counts...
8newsnow.com

Man arrested after girlfriend dies in Downtown Las Vegas shooting

Police have arrested a man after a deadly apartment shooting involving his girlfriend in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday. Man arrested after girlfriend dies in Downtown Las …. Police have arrested a man after a deadly apartment shooting involving his girlfriend in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday. Only on 8:...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CONFIRM ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT IS DEAD FOLLOWING STANDOFF

The Grants Pass Police Department has confirmed that attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster is dead following a standoff that began late Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that Foster had been spotted in the city earlier in the day, then returned to the scene of last Tuesday night’s crime. That incident resulted in a female victim being severely beaten. She remains in critical condition at a Grants Pass hospital.
GRANTS PASS, OR
news3lv.com

Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV

