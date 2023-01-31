Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Related
Videos show Oregon serial kidnapper, murderer in Las Vegas court before release
Videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show a serial kidnapping suspect appearing in a Las Vegas courtroom before he was released for credit for time served. He later tortured a woman and killed two men.
KDRV
Accused accomplice indicted in Benjamin Foster attempted murder case
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Sunny Valley woman has an indictment by a Josephine County Grand Jury today. It accuses her of helping an attempted murder suspect by hiding him and helping him hide related criminal evidence. A grand jury indicted 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones today for two felony counts...
CCSD police accuse administrators of attempted cover-up at elementary school
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District Police are claiming there was an attempt to cover up what they call “failings” at a Las Vegas elementary school. According to a police report 8 News Now obtained, it began after a special education teacher was accused of child abuse. Yet, authorities determined an effort […]
8newsnow.com
Man arrested after girlfriend dies in Downtown Las Vegas shooting
Police have arrested a man after a deadly apartment shooting involving his girlfriend in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday. Man arrested after girlfriend dies in Downtown Las …. Police have arrested a man after a deadly apartment shooting involving his girlfriend in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday. Only on 8:...
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants Pass
An ex-convict from Las Vegas, Nevada who was charged and convicted of torturing his ex-girlfriend in 2019 is now on the run in Oregon after allegedly torturing a woman in a small town called Wolf Creek about 20 miles north of Grants Pass.
8newsnow.com
Terror suspect charged for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas found incompetent
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar energy facility was found not competent to stand trial, a Las Vegas judge decided. Mohammed Mesmarian, 34, faces terror-related charges for allegedly ramming a car through a fence at the facility...
Detective shoots pit bull attacking dog in city park, North Las Vegas police say
A North Las Vegas police detective shot a pit bull attacking a small dog in a city park, and police say the dog's owners will be charged.
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally ends
What started on Thursday, January 26 when police raided a home in Wolf Creek looking for ex-convict Benjamin Obadiah Foster, suspected of torturing a Grants Pass woman nearly to death, ended with his death Tuesday night.
31-year-old man arrested for distributing 'large amounts of meth' in Las Vegas
A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his leadership role in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine to Nevada.
Ex-Las Vegas police officer sentenced to 1 year in prison for choking, whipping stepson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ex-Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer will spend one year behind bars for choking and beating his stepson in 2020, a judge ruled Tuesday. John Woodruff, 32, was sentenced on two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment. He received a suspended sentence of 28 to 72 months behind bars and […]
963kklz.com
Mel Gibson Tried To Pee On Las Vegas Strip, Busted For Murder: Metro
Using Las Vegas Boulevard as a bathroom is not a good idea. It’s an even worse idea when you’re wanted on a murder charge. But that’s exactly what 52 year old Mel Gibson did on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Metro says their...
Murder trial delayed for ex-Clark County official accused of killing journalist
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The trial for ex-Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German last year, was pushed back several months, a judge ruled Wednesday. Telles, 46, was scheduled to go to trial on April 17 after pleading not guilty to a murder charge last October. The […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church says protective device didn’t stop catalytic converter theft
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Catalytic converter thieves have been a real pain for CCLV Church off Bonanza near Pecos roads. “We have unfortunately been hit eight times over the last three years,” said Pastor Elvin Hayes Jr. The church hoped installing some wire cable cages around catalytic converters...
8newsnow.com
Woman formerly affiliated with 'The Circle' speaks on interaction with Nathan Chasing Horse before his arrest
Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in what police call a cult called "The Circle," a former member spoke to 8 News Now. Only on 8: Woman formerly affiliated with ‘The Circle’ …. Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse...
Oregon suspect accused of torturing woman released day he arrived at Nevada prison
A man who is the subject of a police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping was released from custody in Nevada on the same day he was transferred to serve a kidnapping sentence.
Oregon manhunt follows bloody trail, leads to Grants Pass home where it started
Police converged in force on the tiny, unincorporated community of Wolf Creek in southwest Oregon the night of Jan. 26 as they hunted for a suspect who was wanted for kidnapping and torturing a woman nearly to death — and who had previously been convicted of a similar crime in Nevada.
FBI searches for missing Las Vegas woman, case may have ties to Mexico
The FBI was searching Tuesday for a Las Vegas woman who last claimed that she was in Mexico.
Man attempting to urinate on Las Vegas Strip arrested for murder
Police officers running a records check on a man attempting to urinate on the Las Vegas Strip later learned he was wanted for murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE CONFIRM ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT IS DEAD FOLLOWING STANDOFF
The Grants Pass Police Department has confirmed that attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster is dead following a standoff that began late Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that Foster had been spotted in the city earlier in the day, then returned to the scene of last Tuesday night’s crime. That incident resulted in a female victim being severely beaten. She remains in critical condition at a Grants Pass hospital.
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Comments / 0