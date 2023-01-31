MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe. Penny Rumgay, 75, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at around 9 p.m., at her home on Freeman Road. The sheriff’s office said there were concerns because she is diabetic and has been diagnosed with cognitive issues.

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO