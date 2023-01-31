ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘I don’t feel safe’: Frustrated residents say broken cameras, vehicle gate may be cause of more than 50 cars getting broken into at SW Houston apartment complex

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Here's what police say thieves breaking into cars in Houston area looking for

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said it's seeing a recent spike in thieves targeting a large number of cars in apartment parking garages. Sgt. Tracy Hicks with HPD's Auto Theft Crimes Task Force said Wednesday that in the past week and a half, there have been at least four incidents where apartments have been hit with car break-ins inside their parking garage.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
LA MARQUE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy