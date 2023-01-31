‘I don’t feel safe’: Frustrated residents say broken cameras, vehicle gate may be cause of more than 50 cars getting broken into at SW Houston apartment complex

Read full article on original website
Here's what police say thieves breaking into cars in Houston area looking for
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said it's seeing a recent spike in thieves targeting a large number of cars in apartment parking garages. Sgt. Tracy Hicks with HPD's Auto Theft Crimes Task Force said Wednesday that in the past week and a half, there have been at least four incidents where apartments have been hit with car break-ins inside their parking garage.
Man possibly breaks leg after jumping out of window to escape fire at west Houston apartment complex, HFD says
HOUSTON – A man is recovering after he was injured while trying to escape a fire at a west Houston apartment complex Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received multiple calls about a fire at an apartment complex located at 5907 Inwood around 10:15 p.m. Crews...
Houston METRO bus stop death under investigation in Chinatown area
Authorities are looking into whether exposure to the 40-degree elements on Thursday played a role.
Investigation underway after man dies following crash on Eastex Freeway and Beltway 8, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man died following a crash on the Eastex Freeway eastbound and Beltway 8, officers with the Houston Police Department said. The crash reportedly happened around 2:49 a.m. According to HPD, a man in his 40s was traveling on 59 to the...
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
Thieves burglarizing vehicles by the dozen in Houston apartment parking areas
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a new crime trend in Houston involving car break-ins. So far this week, HPD has responded to four apartment complexes where thieves smashed windows to dozens of cars. "In the last week, we’ve had about four [apartments] that I know of for sure, where...
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
Houston police search for 3 men armed with pistols in east Houston cellphone store robbery
Surveillance video released by police shows the three men threaten the customers and employees with guns and force them into a back room.
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
TikTok creator arrested after waving stolen gun in grocery store, authorities say
HOUSTON – A 19-year-old making TikTok videos was arrested Thursday after waving a stolen gun inside a grocery store in north Harris County, authorities said. Deputies called to the 22700 block of Banquo Drive on Thursday found a man identified as Sir Charles Banks, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said in a news release Friday.
HPD looking for 4 suspects after 18-year-old worker shot in N. Houston Family Dollar
The 18-year-old was shot in the chin during the Jan. 16 robbery, reportedly by one of four suspects whom the police said they are now searching for.
Man caught on camera in Tanglewood neighborhood with arm full of stolen mail
A surveillance camera captured a man stealing a whole bundle of mail from a condominium complex in the Tanglewood neighborhood on Wednesday morning. People who live there say they are fed up with it because it keeps happening. Wednesday’s incident happened around 8 a.m. at the Courtyard of Three Fountains...
Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
NW Houston man mauled to death when neighbor's dogs got through his fence, HPD says
Police believe the victim was trying to protect his own dog from the aggressive canines when he was killed.
Woman found dead in empty, new home in La Marque was owner of cleaning company, police say
Initially, investigators said she worked in construction and was in the area for a job. It's now been confirmed she was there to clean the home.
Video shows wanted driver run homeless woman over during dispute with man in Spring Branch, HPD says
Do you recognize this vehicle? Police said the driver was aiming for a man he was in a fight with when he struck a homeless woman who was an innocent bystander.
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
Galveston residents say apartments made them violently sick
Residents say they developed a violent cough shortly after they noticed workers at the apartment sandblasting the area. The complaints have now been elevated to city officials.
HISD addresses security concerns after shooting, police chase prompted lockdown at Wisdom High School
HOUSTON – Officials with the Houston Independent School District addressed security concerns after an officer-involved shooting and police chase that resulted in a lockdown at Wisdom High School Thursday. In a news conference Friday afternoon, Houston ISD police chief Pedro Lopez, Jr. said the shooting suspect did not violate...
Suspect wanted for allegedly taking more than $800 in wine bottles from H-E-B in Montgomery County
While the current incident happened at the H-E-B on Rayford Road, authorities said the suspect is believed to have been involved in similar thefts throughout the Houston and Austin areas.
