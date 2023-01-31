Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Opinion: Mayor's tax abatement proposal will only worsen racial segregation
We live in a racially segregated city. National studies have rated Cincinnati to be among the most-segregated cities in the United States. But our eyes, as well, tell us that Cincinnati is deeply segregated. The Eastern Caucasian neighborhoods of Hyde Park, Mount Lookout, Columbia-Tusculum, Oakley and Mount Adams are almost...
wyso.org
News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot
Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
wyso.org
Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing
Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
Fox 19
Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
WBOC
New Carlisle Fire Chief Makes History
The Carlisle Fire Company recently appointed Shawn Hinton as chief. He is the first African American chief in the department's 221 year history.
Longtime local teacher dies at 66, asks for backpacks filled with school supplies in lieu of flowers
A well respected and long time teacher with Dayton Public Schools died earlier this month after a hard battle against breast cancer.
Transgender woman facing indecent exposure charges for using female locker room at Xenia YMCA
A transgender woman who has not undergone gender reassignment surgery is facing indecent exposure after complains from women using the locker room at the Xenia YMCA.
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford businesses receive critical and non-critical violations
Since Dec. 5, the Butler County Health Department inspected 56 Oxford eateries, finding critical violations at 19 establishments. The eateries cited were:. Happy Kitchen, 32 W. High St., inspected Jan. 9, received four critical and seven non-critical violations. Critical violations included the inability to demonstrate knowledge of food safety; not properly protecting food from contamination, not holding cold foods at the proper temperature; and not properly dating refrigerated, ready-to-eat foods. All critical violations were corrected during the inspection.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Bye, bye bearcat: Iconic statue going to storage
The iconic bearcat statue in front of Fifth Third Arena will be put into storage on March 6, due to the upcoming construction of the indoor practice facility. According to a University of Cincinnati (UC) press release, the statue's removal will be temporary until the new athletic facility is completed in August 2024. Students set to graduate in the three upcoming semesters are advised to get their portrait taken at the site before the statue heads to storage.
WLWT 5
Women's locker room incident at area YMCA stirs controversy
XENIA, Ohio — A 31-year-old from Fairborn faces three counts of public indecency for an incident inside the Xenia YMCA. On all of the police reports and court documents obtained by WLWT, the suspect is listed as a male named Darren Glines, but, according to police reports, Glines claimed to be a woman when Glines reportedly exposed private parts.
YAHOO!
Greensburg officials: member of police force placed on desk duty
Feb. 2—A member of the Greensburg Police Department has been placed on desk duty, city officials said. The police employee wasn't identified in a statement issued Thursday by city solicitor Zachary Kansler on behalf of Mayor Robb Bell. The move comes as the city is conducting an internal investigation...
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Apartment complex renovated by Dayton nonprofit now available for rent
Community Gain was formed in 2021 with a goal to rehabilitate blighted and nuisance residential properties. They utilize a provision in the Ohio Revised Code not many people know about.
Deputies respond to crash involving school bus in Greene County
Deputies are on scene of a crash involving a school bus in Greene County.
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
dayton.com
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
Coroner identifies man crushed to death by door at Milford manufacturing plant
Union Township police said first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Round Bottom Road for an employee who was trapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
dayton.com
Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights
Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese Restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist. Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told Dayton.com the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept. “We plan to...
Fox 19
Lawsuit claims woman given wrong medication by Newport first responders
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A lawsuit filed Wednesday against the City of Newport and Newport Fire and Rescue claims a woman was given the wrong medication by first responders causing her to suffer a heart attack. Attorney N. Jeffrey Blakenship says Signa Morgan called 911 on Feb. 15, 2022, after...
Little Miami River leak wasn't sewage, likely river foam
After urging people to stay away from the Little Miami River on Thursday, officials now say the suspected sewer leak is likely just natural river foam.
