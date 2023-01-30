Library patrons can now check out state park passes from the Madison Public Library and Dakota State University’s Karl E. Mundt Library. The program, which recently rolled out statewide, is a partnership between South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and the South Dakota State Library. It allows patrons to visit state parks for free if they have checked out a park pass from participating libraries, which are listed at library.sd.gov/sdstateparks/participating.aspx. The passes are car tags which come in a carrying pouch.

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO