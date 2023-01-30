Read full article on original website
Madison Daily Leader
Heavy snowfall could benefit upcoming growing season
Scientists and farmers say they are optimistic about the upcoming growing season. Drought has plagued previous years, leading to lower-than-average crop yields for many local farmers, said Keith Alverson, the owner of K2 Farms Inc. in Chester.
County commission to meet
The Lake County Commission will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the commission room at the Lake County Courthouse. The commission will approve fuel quotes, travel requests and personnel actions; appoint Nicole Agnew to the County Safety Committee; approve a resolution on the bridge reinspection program for use with SDDOT retainer contracts; approve grant agreements with Summit Township; approve utility occupancy applications with Sioux Valley Energy; acknowledge a letter from Minnehaha County regarding a juvenile justice center; and approve a resolution establishing designees authorized to request firefighting resources.
Two new staff join Madison Public Library
The staff at the Madison Public Library has had a busy start to the new year with children’s storytime, speaking events and a host of other activities. The public library is a staple of the Madison community and offers residents of all ages a welcoming space to read, learn or simply socialize.
ORR school board meets Sunday
The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board will meet on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Ramona superintendent’s office. The board will designate a school attorney; designate negotiation representatives; review the school calendar; and hold school board discussion.
Local libraries offer free pass to explore state parks
Library patrons can now check out state park passes from the Madison Public Library and Dakota State University’s Karl E. Mundt Library. The program, which recently rolled out statewide, is a partnership between South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and the South Dakota State Library. It allows patrons to visit state parks for free if they have checked out a park pass from participating libraries, which are listed at library.sd.gov/sdstateparks/participating.aspx. The passes are car tags which come in a carrying pouch.
Blood drive coming to Madison
Madison Regional Health System and Community Blood Bank will host a Valentine’s Day blood drive event on Feb. 13-14 at Madison Regional Health System from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 12-3:30 p.m. both days. The public will have an opportunity to donate blood to help local patients in the hospital during...
MHS gears up for state one-act play competition
Excitement is racing in the Madison High School Theater Department as the group prepares for the upcoming performance at O’Gorman High School for the State 3A one-act competition. Last Wednesday, Madison and Dell Rapids were selected to attend the competition following their regional showcases at Madison’s Dakota Prairie Playhouse....
