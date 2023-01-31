ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Greenwood Commonwealth. January 28, 2023. It may not change anything, but Mississippi House Republicans who are dead-set against any form of Medicaid expansion now have a bit of cover if they wish to reconsider. As Mississippi Today has recently reported, the state’s 11-member Medical Care Advisory Committee recommended unanimously last...
Mississippi initiative proposal survives Capitol deadline

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators have narrowed down the list of issues they will consider with two months remaining in their three-month session. Tuesday was the session's first major deadline, with House and Senate committees passing or killing general bills filed in their own chamber. There are later deadlines for considering tax and budget bills.
Iowa governor signs private school bill

Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session. All public...
Cook makes history at IPPA annual meeting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Trish Cook made history when she was handed the gavel Jan. 24 to begin her duties as president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Cook became the first woman chosen as IPPA president when she took the reins from the previous president, Kevin Rasmussen, following IPPA’s annual meeting.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (one, two, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-three)
