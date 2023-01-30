The Lake County Commission will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the commission room at the Lake County Courthouse. The commission will approve fuel quotes, travel requests and personnel actions; appoint Nicole Agnew to the County Safety Committee; approve a resolution on the bridge reinspection program for use with SDDOT retainer contracts; approve grant agreements with Summit Township; approve utility occupancy applications with Sioux Valley Energy; acknowledge a letter from Minnehaha County regarding a juvenile justice center; and approve a resolution establishing designees authorized to request firefighting resources.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO