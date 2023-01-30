Read full article on original website
Related
Madison Daily Leader
Bishop shares vocational story at St. Thomas School
It’s National Catholic Schools Week, and that means students throughout the country are celebrating their education and faith with activities and special events. Students at Madison’s St. Thomas School have been enjoying their own festivities in a week filled with dress-up days, an all-school open house and more.
Madison Daily Leader
Two new staff join Madison Public Library
The staff at the Madison Public Library has had a busy start to the new year with children’s storytime, speaking events and a host of other activities. The public library is a staple of the Madison community and offers residents of all ages a welcoming space to read, learn or simply socialize.
Madison Daily Leader
County commission to meet
The Lake County Commission will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the commission room at the Lake County Courthouse. The commission will approve fuel quotes, travel requests and personnel actions; appoint Nicole Agnew to the County Safety Committee; approve a resolution on the bridge reinspection program for use with SDDOT retainer contracts; approve grant agreements with Summit Township; approve utility occupancy applications with Sioux Valley Energy; acknowledge a letter from Minnehaha County regarding a juvenile justice center; and approve a resolution establishing designees authorized to request firefighting resources.
Madison Daily Leader
MHS gears up for state one-act play competition
Excitement is racing in the Madison High School Theater Department as the group prepares for the upcoming performance at O’Gorman High School for the State 3A one-act competition. Last Wednesday, Madison and Dell Rapids were selected to attend the competition following their regional showcases at Madison’s Dakota Prairie Playhouse....
Madison Daily Leader
Prep Roundup: Bulldogs drop seventh straight
The Madison Bulldogs trailed 42-34 to start the fourth quarter on Tuesday against Deubrook Area. In the fourth quarter, Madison’s girls were held to four points and lost to the Dolphins 65-38. Zoey Gerry led the Bulldogs with 17 points. The Madison senior also grabbed seven rebounds. Audrey Nelson...
Comments / 0