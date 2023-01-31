ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

alxnow.com

Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list

(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

DC’s First Maman (French bakery and café) will open on Valentine’s Day in Georgetown then Maman Union Market will open the week of Feb. 20th!

“NYC’s beloved French bakery and café, is expanding in D.C. with two new locations in February! Starting with Georgetown (1353-1355 Wisconsin Ave NW), the newest maman will open on Valentine’s Day (2/14) and feature their signature sweet treats, cozy drinks and dedicated room, “The Study,” catering to Georgetown students.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Grill Your Own Skewers at Rockville’s New Chinese Barbecue and Karaoke Joint

A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. The DC area has plenty of Korean barbecue restaurants with tabletop grills. But a new Chinese barbecue spot in Rockville, Hulu Skewer House, is the first of its kind in the region with custom grills designed to rotate and cook meat on a stick right in front of you. The place also features a menu of hand-pulled noodles and other Chinese specialties, two bars, and six private karaoke rooms.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA

‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker

WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Girl Escapes Kidnapper In D.C

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place yesterday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Just before 4 pm, a juvenile female was approached by the suspect who was in a vehicle at the 1500 Block of Benning Road. The suspect told the victim to enter the vehicle, but she refused.  The victim was grabbed by the suspect after he exited the vehicle.  Luckily, the victim managed to flee, while the suspect fled the scene in a car. Police describe the suspect as “a Hispanic male, with white hair, and a mustache.  He was last The post Girl Escapes Kidnapper In D.C appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

11 Concerts To Catch Around D.C. In February

This February, you can see a number of acts that need no introduction, like Alesso, Carrie Underwood and GZA. You can also introduce yourself to new music, with a slate of local talent like Breezy Supreme, the Crystal Casino Band and Grady taking D.C. area stages all month long. Here are a few other picks for concerts you might want to catch this month.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

‘It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings’ Exhibit at Wheaton Library Through Feb. 28

Feature photo of the Montgomery County Jail building in Rockville (1935), where John Diggs-Dorsey was dragged from to his lynching on July 27, 1880 courtesy of Montgomery History. Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project’s “It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings” exhibit is being displayed at the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out

WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Lantern Festival to Take Place in Rockville on February 11

Rockville Sister Cities Corporation, in partnership with WQER-LP 96.7 FM Radio and the Chinese Culture Institute will hold its annual Lantern Festival from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre and Social Hall at Rockville Civic Center Park, 603 Edmonston Drive. The family-friendly event is...
ROCKVILLE, MD

