4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
The Book "Gender Queer" Faced a Challenge in Another Maine SchoolThe Maine WriterMaine State
penbaypilot.com
Leo C. Dostie, obituary
ROCKLAND — Leo C. Dostie, 92, died peacefully, Friday, January 27, 2023. Leo was born in Augusta, on May 26, 1930, the son of Leo J. and Matilda Gilbert Dostie. He graduated Cony High School as a member of the National Honor Society. He married Joan Labbe, April 23,...
WMTW
Maine hospital to close its maternity unit
RUMFORD, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare says the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will close as of March 31, 2023. The hospital says there are several factors at play, including a slowing birth rate, a severe and ongoing shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the "pressing need for a more consistent plan for women's healthcare in the Rumford region."
WMTW
Love to Litter returns for a third year in Maine this Valentine's Day
WATERVILLE, Maine — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and the Waterville Area Humane Society has a unique way to help you celebrate. From Love to Litter kicked off Wednesday at Colby College. This is the third year for the fundraiser. Event Coordinator Tiffany Lowe says people can...
WMTW
Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers
PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
mainebiz.biz
Barnes & Noble headlines retailers joining Merrymeeting Plaza in Brunswick
The owners of Merrymeeting Plaza, a 160,000-square-foot shopping center at 147 Bath Road in Brunswick, recently signed leases with New England restaurant chain Margaritas and bookstore chain Barnes & Noble. Each is set to occupy 7,000 square feet and plans to open this summer. The deals are the latest in...
Lewiston museum gets new name, new direction
PORTLAND, Maine — Lewiston's Museum L-A, founded in 1996 and open to the public since 2004, is beginning a fresh chapter. For starters, it has a new name. It will now be known as the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning + Labor, or Maine MILL for short. Its mission...
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
A New Restaurant is Coming to Cumberland, Maine, With a Unique Touch
I grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and if there was one thing I noticed that we lacked, it was places to eat. We had the local stores that fed us before and after sports practices, like Food Stop and North Yarmouth Variety, but if you wanted to go out to eat for a nice sit-down dinner you had to drive out of town.
WMTW
Maine transit system providing free rides to warming shelters
PORTLAND, Maine — There areover 100 warming centers and shelters opening this weekend due to the extreme cold. That includes several in and around Portland. Greater Portland METRO is offering free rides to people who need to get to an area warming center or emergency shelter. People needed to...
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
WMTW
Multiple agencies at the scene of a fire on Chaplins Mill Road in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — Multiple agencies are working to fight a two-alarm fire at a home in Naples. Cumberland County dispatchers tell WMTW that a building at 172 Chaplins Mill Road is fully-involved. Photos posted online by Sebago Fire Department show flames engulfing a two-story home and nearby barn. It's...
Fire Damages Central Maine Ice Cream Factory
Second only to those shoes from New Balance, the most well known product to come out of Central Maine is the ice cream from Gifford's Famous Ice Cream. According to the KJ, there was a fire at the company's Hathaway Street, Skowhegan facility on Thursday. The article explains that the...
WPFO
Jury awards $6.5M to Maine family for wrongful death, negligent misdiagnosis
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Cumberland County jury on Wednesday reportedly ordered Mercy Hospital in Portland and one of its physicians, Dr. John Henson, to pay $6.5 million to the family of a man who died as the result of a misdiagnosis. According to court documents, 25-year-old Peter Smith went to...
WMTW
Mercy Hospital, physician ordered to pay $6.5M for deadly misdiagnosis
PORTLAND, Maine — A Cumberland County civil jury on Wednesday awarded $6.5 million to the family of a 25-year-old man who died from Lyme disease in 2017 after an incorrect diagnosis. The family of Pete Smith sued NorthernLight Mercy Hospital of Portland and one of its physicians, Dr. John...
Auburn Park 'N Shop reopens with new look taking 100-year-old family trade into new era
AUBURN - For shoppers and passersby, the words “Park ‘N Shop” can be considered an Auburn classic after a four-decade presence on Southbridge Street. Since 1982, the words have been an invitation to a store known for its convenient size and location at the Auburn Plaza, 711 Southbridge St. ...
wabi.tv
Dangerous temperatures force changes to weekend events
SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Some events scheduled for this weekend are being put on ice due to forecasted temperatures. The Maine Pond Hockey Classic in Sidney that was originally scheduled to start Friday is being pushed back one week. The annual event, now in its 11th year, will run from...
bowdoinorient.com
New bagel shop Dutchman’s pops up in Brunswick
Every Sunday before sunrise, Jeremy Kratzer is hard at work putting bagels into a wood-fired pizza oven to prepare for a morning serving customers that travel from near and far. Kratzer and his wife Marina started operating Dutchman’s, a bagel pop-up housed in Nomad Pizza’s cafe space, in November of...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Juvenile charged for making threat to Mt Blue High School
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A 15-year-old boy was charged with terrorizing after police say he made a threat to Mt Blue High School Monday. Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles tells us the boy was allegedly responsible for a threat made to the school in the afternoon. Students were sent home earlier...
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, February 2, 2023
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW. Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates or change of name. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be on February 7, 2023. The requested appointments or name changes may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.
