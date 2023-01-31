ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

penbaypilot.com

Leo C. Dostie, obituary

ROCKLAND — Leo C. Dostie, 92, died peacefully, Friday, January 27, 2023. Leo was born in Augusta, on May 26, 1930, the son of Leo J. and Matilda Gilbert Dostie. He graduated Cony High School as a member of the National Honor Society. He married Joan Labbe, April 23,...
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine hospital to close its maternity unit

RUMFORD, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare says the maternity unit at Rumford Hospital will close as of March 31, 2023. The hospital says there are several factors at play, including a slowing birth rate, a severe and ongoing shortage of obstetricians willing to work in the area and the "pressing need for a more consistent plan for women's healthcare in the Rumford region."
RUMFORD, ME
WMTW

Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers

PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston museum gets new name, new direction

PORTLAND, Maine — Lewiston's Museum L-A, founded in 1996 and open to the public since 2004, is beginning a fresh chapter. For starters, it has a new name. It will now be known as the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning + Labor, or Maine MILL for short. Its mission...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Maine transit system providing free rides to warming shelters

PORTLAND, Maine — There areover 100 warming centers and shelters opening this weekend due to the extreme cold. That includes several in and around Portland. Greater Portland METRO is offering free rides to people who need to get to an area warming center or emergency shelter. People needed to...
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Multiple agencies at the scene of a fire on Chaplins Mill Road in Naples

NAPLES, Maine — Multiple agencies are working to fight a two-alarm fire at a home in Naples. Cumberland County dispatchers tell WMTW that a building at 172 Chaplins Mill Road is fully-involved. Photos posted online by Sebago Fire Department show flames engulfing a two-story home and nearby barn. It's...
NAPLES, ME
B98.5

Fire Damages Central Maine Ice Cream Factory

Second only to those shoes from New Balance, the most well known product to come out of Central Maine is the ice cream from Gifford's Famous Ice Cream. According to the KJ, there was a fire at the company's Hathaway Street, Skowhegan facility on Thursday. The article explains that the...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Dangerous temperatures force changes to weekend events

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - Some events scheduled for this weekend are being put on ice due to forecasted temperatures. The Maine Pond Hockey Classic in Sidney that was originally scheduled to start Friday is being pushed back one week. The annual event, now in its 11th year, will run from...
SIDNEY, ME
bowdoinorient.com

New bagel shop Dutchman’s pops up in Brunswick

Every Sunday before sunrise, Jeremy Kratzer is hard at work putting bagels into a wood-fired pizza oven to prepare for a morning serving customers that travel from near and far. Kratzer and his wife Marina started operating Dutchman’s, a bagel pop-up housed in Nomad Pizza’s cafe space, in November of...
BRUNSWICK, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: Juvenile charged for making threat to Mt Blue High School

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A 15-year-old boy was charged with terrorizing after police say he made a threat to Mt Blue High School Monday. Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles tells us the boy was allegedly responsible for a threat made to the school in the afternoon. Students were sent home earlier...
FARMINGTON, ME
townline.org

LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, February 2, 2023

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW. Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates or change of name. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be on February 7, 2023. The requested appointments or name changes may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.
SKOWHEGAN, ME

