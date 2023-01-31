ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Comments / 0

Related
fargomonthly.com

What Does Your Local FM Thrift Store Give Back To?

Learn what your favorite thrift stores are doing to give back!. Buying secondhand comes with a plethora of benefits, from the sustainability of reusing to the enjoyment of finding unique items, and even the excitement of being a part of something that already has a wealth of history. But, there’s another positive note to thrift shopping: many secondhand stores work with local organizations to support the community. So, whether you’re donating after your spring clean or shopping for something new to you, you can support your community in different ways! Let’s check out what our local thrift stores do and learn what causes you can support!
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

A Cherished Fargo Landmarck Closes For Good

I don't know about you, but the word "Closed" seems to be sadly spreading. All around North Dakota, almost every day on social media we read about another place that has either made an announcement of an upcoming closing date OR they are reducing their hours of operation considerably - some businesses just buckle under the stress of worrying about an understaffed place of work, the headaches of trying to stay open - some restaurants have felt the "Crunch" of more and more services featuring DoorDash and the convenience of that, taking away actual customers filling up their restaurant. Just when we relax a little bit, we get the sad news, like this ICON in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest

FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moving Mountains: The story of Mount Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For years Fargo has been growing West, South and come every winter, up, with the construction of Mount Fargo. “We started about two weeks before Christmas,” said Derrick Juve, a snow groom operator with Midwest Snow Services. “We stack it as tall as we can, keep going as steep as we can, but it would take a lot of snow for us to run out of room out here. It takes weeks after a snowfall to get all the roads clear. It’s a pretty constant process. There’s a lot of moving parts that go into the whole operation.”
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

New renderings for the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment on University Drive S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New renderings have been released for the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment project on University Drive South in Fargo. The ‘BLOC’ will stretch the entire block from 16th to 17th Avenue South. This is the strip mall with Duane’s House of Pizza and Great Wall Chinese Restaurant.
FARGO, ND
thefmextra.com

Moorhead mechanic full of spark

Josie Whitlock is a rarity — the only female auto technician in Moorhead, one of perhaps only two in Fargo-Moorhead. It’s a career that she’s been training for since spending time at her father’s side, tinkering with their cars in the family garage in Roseau and, later, the Twin Cities.
MOORHEAD, MN
rejournals.com

CBRE negotiates sales of 111 acres of land in Fargo

CBRE has arranged the acquisition of 111 acres of developable land in Fargo, North Dakota. The site was acquired by Hyde Development in a transaction that closed Oct. 14, 2022. A sale price was not disclosed. The new development will be known as Dakota Commerce Center North and can accommodate...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo Police seek information on man who ran over cat at animal pound

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are working to identify a man who threw two cats from his car, running over and killing one of them. Security footage from the animal pound showed the man driving away. The car was a red, four-door with silver window trim. Anyone with information...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Three arrested in Fargo after pickup truck stolen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in stealing a pickup truck in Fargo Saturday. Police were called to a south Fargo business where they say a man left his pickup running outside. Officers found security footage and developed descriptions of three people and a second vehicle involved in the incident.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Fargo cab stolen by passenger at Minnesota gas station

FOSSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo taxi was stolen in the middle of a long-distance fare Tuesday night after the driver stopped about halfway through the nearly three-hour trip to use the restroom and the passenger took off in the cab. Police in Fosston were dispatched to a gas...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

BREAKING: ND Small Town Hero Now A NDSU Bison

For many of us that have followed North Dakota High School Football, we have been waiting. Waiting to see what our small town, HOME TOWN HEROS, will be doing with the next chapter of their lives. For some, playing high school ball ends at graduation. Love the memories, but it's time to hang up the jersey and put the helmet away. For AJ Heins, this is only the beginning of another chapter and a pretty darned big one at that.
NEW SALEM, ND
fergusnow.com

Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight

For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy