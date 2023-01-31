Read full article on original website
fargomonthly.com
What Does Your Local FM Thrift Store Give Back To?
Learn what your favorite thrift stores are doing to give back!. Buying secondhand comes with a plethora of benefits, from the sustainability of reusing to the enjoyment of finding unique items, and even the excitement of being a part of something that already has a wealth of history. But, there’s another positive note to thrift shopping: many secondhand stores work with local organizations to support the community. So, whether you’re donating after your spring clean or shopping for something new to you, you can support your community in different ways! Let’s check out what our local thrift stores do and learn what causes you can support!
A Cherished Fargo Landmarck Closes For Good
I don't know about you, but the word "Closed" seems to be sadly spreading. All around North Dakota, almost every day on social media we read about another place that has either made an announcement of an upcoming closing date OR they are reducing their hours of operation considerably - some businesses just buckle under the stress of worrying about an understaffed place of work, the headaches of trying to stay open - some restaurants have felt the "Crunch" of more and more services featuring DoorDash and the convenience of that, taking away actual customers filling up their restaurant. Just when we relax a little bit, we get the sad news, like this ICON in Fargo.
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo City Commissioner expresses reservations over possible new "taproom operation" downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo city commissioner is expressing reservations about the possibility of Junkyard Brewing opening a new taproom in the old Bell Bank building downtown. The owner of Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead is applying for a 5 year property tax exemption for a "taproom operation" at...
valleynewslive.com
Moving Mountains: The story of Mount Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For years Fargo has been growing West, South and come every winter, up, with the construction of Mount Fargo. “We started about two weeks before Christmas,” said Derrick Juve, a snow groom operator with Midwest Snow Services. “We stack it as tall as we can, keep going as steep as we can, but it would take a lot of snow for us to run out of room out here. It takes weeks after a snowfall to get all the roads clear. It’s a pretty constant process. There’s a lot of moving parts that go into the whole operation.”
valleynewslive.com
Man throws cats out of car after trying to surrender them in Fargo, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday brought a lingering sad feeling for animal lovers in the Valley, after Fargo Police said a man threw two cats out of his vehicle, killing one of them. The incident was caught on camera outside of the city pound. Officers are still looking...
valleynewslive.com
New renderings for the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment on University Drive S.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New renderings have been released for the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment project on University Drive South in Fargo. The ‘BLOC’ will stretch the entire block from 16th to 17th Avenue South. This is the strip mall with Duane’s House of Pizza and Great Wall Chinese Restaurant.
valleynewslive.com
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people packed up the final boxes out of their south Fargo apartments today after getting a notice at the beginning of this month stating their property management group was ending their month-to-month leases, and they had until January 31 to get out. Cathie...
thefmextra.com
Moorhead mechanic full of spark
Josie Whitlock is a rarity — the only female auto technician in Moorhead, one of perhaps only two in Fargo-Moorhead. It’s a career that she’s been training for since spending time at her father’s side, tinkering with their cars in the family garage in Roseau and, later, the Twin Cities.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mother of an 11-year-old boy is still grieving and searching for answers, but she’s sharing her story tonight in hopes of helping others who struggle with their mental health, especially kids. Nolan Wilson, a fifth grader at Clara Barton Elementary, who was...
rejournals.com
CBRE negotiates sales of 111 acres of land in Fargo
CBRE has arranged the acquisition of 111 acres of developable land in Fargo, North Dakota. The site was acquired by Hyde Development in a transaction that closed Oct. 14, 2022. A sale price was not disclosed. The new development will be known as Dakota Commerce Center North and can accommodate...
kvrr.com
Arrest made following South Fargo shelter in place order being lifted
A Fargo man who barricaded himself in a home with a gun Wednesday night is arrested on mutiple warrants. Police say 23 year old Patrick Opdahl fired the weapon and pointed it at people inside the house on the 38 hundred block of 21st Street South. He was arrested on...
kvrr.com
Fargo Police seek information on man who ran over cat at animal pound
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are working to identify a man who threw two cats from his car, running over and killing one of them. Security footage from the animal pound showed the man driving away. The car was a red, four-door with silver window trim. Anyone with information...
valleynewslive.com
Three arrested in Fargo after pickup truck stolen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in stealing a pickup truck in Fargo Saturday. Police were called to a south Fargo business where they say a man left his pickup running outside. Officers found security footage and developed descriptions of three people and a second vehicle involved in the incident.
kfgo.com
Fargo cab stolen by passenger at Minnesota gas station
FOSSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo taxi was stolen in the middle of a long-distance fare Tuesday night after the driver stopped about halfway through the nearly three-hour trip to use the restroom and the passenger took off in the cab. Police in Fosston were dispatched to a gas...
KFYR-TV
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
BREAKING: ND Small Town Hero Now A NDSU Bison
For many of us that have followed North Dakota High School Football, we have been waiting. Waiting to see what our small town, HOME TOWN HEROS, will be doing with the next chapter of their lives. For some, playing high school ball ends at graduation. Love the memories, but it's time to hang up the jersey and put the helmet away. For AJ Heins, this is only the beginning of another chapter and a pretty darned big one at that.
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
kvrr.com
NDSU Stays Unbeaten at Home With OT Win Over Yotes
FARGO– North Dakota State Women’s Basketball takes down South Dakota 86-82. Tags: NDSU, NDSU Bison, NDSU BISON WOMEN’S BASKETBALL, NDSU Women’s Basketball, South Dakota Coyotes.
