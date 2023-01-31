Read full article on original website
Florida drive-by shooting vehicle found, police have ‘very promising’ leads on suspects after 11 wounded
Police in Lakeland, Florida, believed to have found the vehicle wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that left 11 people wounded on Monday afternoon.
Ten wounded in 'targeted' drive-by mass shooting in Lakeland, Florida: Police
Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 11
Ten injured after shooting in Polk County
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
School bus dropped off kids at mass shooting site minute before, police say
Florida mom found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping toddler inside, homicide detectives investigating
Police in Tampa, Florida, found a mother in her 20s lying dead in the street of a residential neighborhood next to an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
White rhino shot dead at safari park near Orlando
KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2022, at Wild Florida. Officials say an anonymous complaint came in, informing FWC that a rhinoceros had been shot and that the complainant felt it was "animal abuse" and "unnecessary."
Florida police chief issues warning to criminals after homeowner shoots burglars: 'Most people are armed'
A Florida police chief warned criminals who are thinking about robbing homes of residents that many people in Florida are armed and there might be "repercussions."
Here’s how many people were arrested at Gasparilla 2023
An estimated 300,000 revelers lined the streets of downtown Tampa on Saturday for the 2023 Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of Pirates, the third-largest parade in the country.
14 arrested in Tampa street racing operation over the weekend
Tampa police officers said they arrested 14 people in a street racing operation over the weekend.
‘She’s a strong little girl’: Polk County deputies find newborn baby on a hill, wrapped in a blanket
A newborn baby was found, wrapped in a blanket, on a small hill in Polk County, deputies said.
Haines City homeowner shoots suspected burglar; second suspect on the run, police say
HAINES CITY, Fla. - A burglar in Haines City was shot by a resident during a home invasion, according to city police. The suspect is expected to survive, but another suspect is on the loose and officers hope someone will turn them in. It happened early Friday in the Oakland...
Child walking to school kicks off dramatic dog rescue from Tampa pond
Firefighters staged a dramatic rescue Monday of a K-9 that got himself stuck in a Tampa pond.
Four helicopters called to transport patients from crash scene in Leesburg
Four helicopters were called to transport patients Thursday morning from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Leesburg. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on County Road 470 near the Florida Turnpike. Leesburg Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and found two vehicles with heavy damage and multiple patients.
Irene Cara, 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' singer, cause of death revealed after unexpected passing
An official cause of death for "Flashdance" singer Irene Cara has been revealed. She was 63 years old when she died last November.
