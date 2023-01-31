LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in a central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier, a school bus had dropped off children in the Lakeland neighborhood on Monday afternoon. “It sounded like one of those huge rolls of firecrackers tied up to each other,” said neighborhood resident Tina Smith, who lives 50 feet (15 meters) from the lot where the shootings took place. “But you knew it wasn’t firecrackers.” Authorities on Tuesday offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the shooting in Lakeland, a city of 112,000 residents located about halfway between Tampa and Orlando.

