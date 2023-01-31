ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Ten wounded in 'targeted' drive-by mass shooting in Lakeland, Florida: Police

At least 10 people were injured in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Lakeland, Florida, according to police. Two people are in critical condition, while the eight others have "non-life-threatening" injuries. All of the victims are adult males between the ages of 20 and 35, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor revealed during a press conference. The suspects are currently at large, and the rampage is believed to have been a "targeted" attack, per police.
LAKELAND, FL
The Associated Press

Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 11

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in a central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier, a school bus had dropped off children in the Lakeland neighborhood on Monday afternoon. “It sounded like one of those huge rolls of firecrackers tied up to each other,” said neighborhood resident Tina Smith, who lives 50 feet (15 meters) from the lot where the shootings took place. “But you knew it wasn’t firecrackers.” Authorities on Tuesday offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the shooting in Lakeland, a city of 112,000 residents located about halfway between Tampa and Orlando.
LAKELAND, FL
CBS San Francisco

School bus dropped off kids at mass shooting site minute before, police say

Lakeland, Fla. — Ten people were wounded during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically wounded Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.A manhunt for the shooters was continuing Tuesday.CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV reports that Taylor said a school bus had just dropped off children at the location of the shooting a minute before the shots rang out.  A crowd of people was gathered along...
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

White rhino shot dead at safari park near Orlando

KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2022, at Wild Florida. Officials say an anonymous complaint came in, informing FWC that a rhinoceros had been shot and that the complainant felt it was "animal abuse" and "unnecessary."
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Four helicopters called to transport patients from crash scene in Leesburg

Four helicopters were called to transport patients Thursday morning from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Leesburg. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on County Road 470 near the Florida Turnpike. Leesburg Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and found two vehicles with heavy damage and multiple patients.
LEESBURG, FL
Fox News

Fox News

952K+
Followers
5K+
Post
736M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy