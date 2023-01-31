ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Can you smoke marijuana in public in Missouri? Where weed isn’t allowed

By Sean McDowell
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dOWs_0kWl7KrW00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marijuana enthusiasts in Missouri know what Feb. 6 signifies.

That’s when dispensaries are expected to be licensed and legal adult recreational use will go into effect in the Show-Me State. But advocates are reminding everyone about do’s and don’ts.

How to apply to grow your own weed in Missouri

Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 in November to legalize marijuana use in private homes for adults 21 and over.

However, marijuana consumption in public won’t be permitted, according to Jonathan Lewis, a marijuana advocate and owner of Mo Gro solutions.

“Education is the key. Knowing how to consume or what to consume is the key,” Lewis said Monday.

Lewis actively lobbied for legal medical marijuana use in Kansas and Missouri. He believes marijuana is not a drug, but it’s medicine that can help people in pain. Lewis is a veteran who uses a prosthetic leg to walk.

These Kansas City-area cities are putting local marijuana tax on the ballot

While Missouri Amendment 3 permits marijuana use in private residences, it’s still against the law in parks, while walking along sidewalks, and in schools, both private and public. Marijuana consumers still can’t smoke in moving cars, and rental property owners can demand that their renters refrain from smoking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0583dW_0kWl7KrW00

While Lewis supports the freedom to use marijuana in private, he agrees that use in public promotes a bad stereotype.

KC marijuana businesses don’t expect shortages with recreational use

“You don’t want to put yourself in that stereotypical area where you’re walking around like a pothead,” Lewis said. “I don’t want to be a bad habit to somebody. I don’t want a parent to look at me and say, ‘Don’t be like that guy when you grow up.’ This is not the way like it used to be in Reefer Madness.”

Lewis said he can foresee lounges in Missouri permitting pot use, but that would require rezoning in the same way hookah bars permit indoor smoke. State regulations allow police to cite public marijuana users if they choose.

Bonita Jones, a spokesperson with Kansas City’s municipal courts, said marijuana cases haven’t been filed since July 2020, when city councilmembers removed it as a violation listed in the city code.

Missouri cannabis expungements off to fast start

The next milestone in Missouri’s legalization process begins on June 6, when Missouri’s Department of Health and Human Services will make applications available for smaller cannabis companies, or micro-businesses.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 30

#007
3d ago

wow but you can consume alcohol just about everywhere. if marijuana is considered medicinal then what's really going on here. the good verses the bad and the bad wins. only in America.

Reply
3
Bettie Fitz
2d ago

I think out in bars and motels should be smoking areas for smokers, that way people who don't smoke can't gripe about the smoke...

Reply(1)
3
BBC KING
3d ago

today's kids come from horrible households but wanna say don't be like them wen you grow up 🤣TF

Reply(1)
4
Related
KMBC.com

Legal weed arrives early in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The green light has been given – dispensaries across the state of Missouri can begin sellingrecreational marijuana as soon as today as long as they've got a license. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday that the state will be issuing...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Inside a Missouri cannabis dispensary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, starting Monday, February 6, adults 21 years and older will be able to purchase marijuana in the Show Me State, but there are still many questions on how the process will work. Angela Augustine is the director of stores at High Profile Cannabis...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KCTV 5

Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected

Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri launches website to help prevent suicide among veterans

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team to Prevent Suicide among service members, veterans and their families has launched a new website to further the state’s efforts in preventing suicides. The site provides general information on the team’s projects and strategic priorities; the impact suicide is having on […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds

WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a nonprofit, has […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Legislation requiring 60% of votes to change Missouri Constitution draws praise, criticism

(The Center Square) – A resolution creating a steeper challenge to change Missouri's Constitution was panned by Democrats as limiting the voice of the voter on Thursday, while Republicans praised its protection of the state's founding charter. After the House of Representatives adjourned for the week, both parties met with reporters and commented on House Joint Resolution 43, sent to the Senate on Thursday. It passed 106-50 on Wednesday. Currently,...
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Recreational marijuana sales start Friday as emergency rules go into effect

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Recreational marijuana sales started in Missouri Friday after emergency rules were put into place by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began approving or denying applications from dispensaries on Friday. In December, about 90% of dispensaries...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy