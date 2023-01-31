ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

OPD: Car crashed into tree killing 22-year-old in southwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A 22-year-old is dead after his car crashed into a tree around 3:00 a.m. in southwest Omaha, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to 6115 S 151st St. after a 2007 Nissan Murano headed eastbound on Z Street...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna

OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
GRETNA, NE
fox42kptm.com

FOX 42 News Virtual Town Hall: Education Issues in Nebraska

Fox 42 News held it's first Virtual Town Hall on Facebook Friday afternoon. Fox 42's Tom Becka was joined by Michelle Settlemyer, the President of the Omaha Education Association, to discuss education issues facing Omaha and the rest of Nebraska and the education proposals being looked at by the Nebraska Legislature.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Illinois pulls away midway through 2nd, beats Nebraska 72-56

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Illinois beat Nebraska 72-56 on Tuesday night. Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) has won seven of its last eight games while Nebraska (10-13, 3-9) has lost four straight. Illinois pulled away with a...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

City of Council Bluffs creates Vacant Property Registration program

Council Bluffs, Iowa. (KPTM) — In October 2022, the City Council of Council Bluffs passed a new Vacant Property Registration program. According to a press release from a spokesperson for Council Bluffs, the program aims to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of Council Bluffs citizens by requiring the registration of all vacant property and the payment of an annual registration fee to be used for monitoring, inspecting, and recording the condition of the vacant property.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
fox42kptm.com

Applications for Omaha Farmers Market vendors now open

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Applications for Omaha Farmers Market 2023 vendors is now open, according to a press release from the market. Vendor applications are due by Friday, March 3 for those who are in a 150-mile radius of the market. The 2023 season will run every Saturday from...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

National Signing Day for Nebraska football

Lincoln, Neb. (KPTM) — National Signing Day for college football is here. Fans can re-watch Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule's National Signing Day press conference here. Below is a list of student-athletes who have been announced as Huskers on Wednesday:. Sua Lefotu, DL. D'Andre Barnes, DB. Demitrius Bell,...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Check this out! It's National Library Lover's Month!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — February is National Library Lover's Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month recognizes those who love everything a library has to offer. Libraries are more than just a place to read a good book, and they are more than just a great place to do some quiet studying.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Creighton uses big first-half to pull away from Georgetown for 5th straight win

Washington D.C. (KPTM) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and eight rebounds as all five Creighton starters scored in double-figures and used a 35-point first-half to beat Georgetown 63-53 in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night. It was Creighton's league-leading seventh double-digit Big East win of the season. The Bluejays...
OMAHA, NE

