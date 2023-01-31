Read full article on original website
UPDATE: All suspects are now in custody for drug deal robbery turned murder
Council Bluffs, Iowa. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2/2/23: All suspects are in custody, according to a press release from CBPD. Angelina Michaelson turned herself in around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and she is now at the Pottawattamie County Jail. Trevor Carman and Dontre Hudson were both found in Omaha around 6:30...
OPD: Car crashed into tree killing 22-year-old in southwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A 22-year-old is dead after his car crashed into a tree around 3:00 a.m. in southwest Omaha, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to 6115 S 151st St. after a 2007 Nissan Murano headed eastbound on Z Street...
Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna
OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
FOX 42 News Virtual Town Hall: Education Issues in Nebraska
Fox 42 News held it's first Virtual Town Hall on Facebook Friday afternoon. Fox 42's Tom Becka was joined by Michelle Settlemyer, the President of the Omaha Education Association, to discuss education issues facing Omaha and the rest of Nebraska and the education proposals being looked at by the Nebraska Legislature.
Final public presentation about Millard's mail-in election will take place February 2nd
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you live in the Millard Public Schools district, tomorrow (February 2nd) represents your last chance to attend a public presentation about the levy override issue. The final of four presentations begins at 6:00 P.M. at Millard West High School. In 2017, voters green-lighted a property...
Illinois pulls away midway through 2nd, beats Nebraska 72-56
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Illinois beat Nebraska 72-56 on Tuesday night. Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) has won seven of its last eight games while Nebraska (10-13, 3-9) has lost four straight. Illinois pulled away with a...
Take a dive into the theater world with "To Kill a Mockingbird" at the Orpheum
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — To Kill a Mockingbird is coming to Omaha's Orpheum Theater Tuesday, February 7 through Sunday, February 12. FOX42's Tom Becka sat down with one of the actors of this traveling Broadway play. Justin Mark who plays Atticus Finch's son, Jim Finch, said the play, in...
City of Council Bluffs creates Vacant Property Registration program
Council Bluffs, Iowa. (KPTM) — In October 2022, the City Council of Council Bluffs passed a new Vacant Property Registration program. According to a press release from a spokesperson for Council Bluffs, the program aims to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of Council Bluffs citizens by requiring the registration of all vacant property and the payment of an annual registration fee to be used for monitoring, inspecting, and recording the condition of the vacant property.
Applications for Omaha Farmers Market vendors now open
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Applications for Omaha Farmers Market 2023 vendors is now open, according to a press release from the market. Vendor applications are due by Friday, March 3 for those who are in a 150-mile radius of the market. The 2023 season will run every Saturday from...
National Signing Day for Nebraska football
Lincoln, Neb. (KPTM) — National Signing Day for college football is here. Fans can re-watch Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule's National Signing Day press conference here. Below is a list of student-athletes who have been announced as Huskers on Wednesday:. Sua Lefotu, DL. D'Andre Barnes, DB. Demitrius Bell,...
Check this out! It's National Library Lover's Month!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — February is National Library Lover's Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month recognizes those who love everything a library has to offer. Libraries are more than just a place to read a good book, and they are more than just a great place to do some quiet studying.
Two Husker basketball players underwent successful surgeries after season-ending injuries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — Two Husker basketball players underwent successful surgeries after suffering season-ending injuries, according to a press release from Husker Athletics. Juwan Gary (Pictured) had surgery on his left shoulder on January 25. He should be back to around 100% come the end of summer workouts, said...
Creighton uses big first-half to pull away from Georgetown for 5th straight win
Washington D.C. (KPTM) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and eight rebounds as all five Creighton starters scored in double-figures and used a 35-point first-half to beat Georgetown 63-53 in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night. It was Creighton's league-leading seventh double-digit Big East win of the season. The Bluejays...
