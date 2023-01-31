ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

NBCMontana

Documentary highlighting Montana author to be shown in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman's Emerson Center for Arts and Culture will show a Montana PBS documentary about the life and work of Ivan Doig, an acclaimed author. The film, titled "Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind," is narrated by former MSU adjunct professor, Bill Pullman. The showing takes...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

3 Montana schools nominated for National Blue Ribbon School award

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction announced three Montana public schools are nominated for the U.S. Department of Education's National Blue Ribbon School award. The National Blue Ribbon School award is presented to schools that show overall academic excellence and working to improve student success on a...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. Search and Rescue locates lost snowmobilers

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two lost snowmobilers were found safe after becoming separated while recreating south of Big Sky Thursday evening. The Gallatin County Dispatch Center received a Garmin Device Activation at 6:54 p.m. that requested help for two snowmobilers who had split apart. The Garmin device notified the law enforcement officials the snowmobilers were in the Slide Creek area off Taylor Fork Road.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman restaurant under new ownership by notable singer-songwriters

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Open Range restaurant in Bozeman is under new ownership by singer-songwriters Joey and Gavin DeGraw. NBC Montana confirmed Thursday the DeGraw brothers became the owners of the establishment in November. Previously, Open Range was only open a few days a week. Now the restaurant is...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

I-90 traffic diverted near Manhattan due to cattle truck rollover

MISSOULA, Mont. — A semi-truck carrying a load of cattle crashed on Interstate-90, west of Bozeman. The crash partially blocked the eastbound lane of traffic. Many of the cattle survived, although some dies as a result of the crash and some needed to dispatched because of the severity of their injuries.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

MSU football adds 5 incoming recruits

BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Wednesday, Montana State football added five new recruits to their 2022-23 football recruiting class. Two of the three are transfers while the rest are high school student-athletes. The following is a press release from MSU Athletics:. BOZEMAN, Montana - Montana State added to its 2022-23...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Tow companies stay busy this winter

Bozeman, Mont — Towing companies are feeling slammed after a week of slick roads and white out conditions. One business saying call volumes are at their highest peak. “We've been in the Gallatin Valley for 27 years now, and our call volumes are something like we've never seen before,” Best Rate Towing and Repair general manager Paul Johnson said.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

How many constituents does your representative represent?

HELENA, Mont. — As legislators meet this winter to craft new laws and negotiate the next state budget, a quirk of Montana’s Constitution means there’s a notable misalignment in the state’s political math: Every representative has one vote on the floor of the Montana House of Representatives, but some represent thousands of constituents more than do their neighbors a few seats over.
MONTANA STATE

