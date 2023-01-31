Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Documentary highlighting Montana author to be shown in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman's Emerson Center for Arts and Culture will show a Montana PBS documentary about the life and work of Ivan Doig, an acclaimed author. The film, titled "Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind," is narrated by former MSU adjunct professor, Bill Pullman. The showing takes...
NBCMontana
3 Montana schools nominated for National Blue Ribbon School award
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction announced three Montana public schools are nominated for the U.S. Department of Education's National Blue Ribbon School award. The National Blue Ribbon School award is presented to schools that show overall academic excellence and working to improve student success on a...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. Search and Rescue locates lost snowmobilers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two lost snowmobilers were found safe after becoming separated while recreating south of Big Sky Thursday evening. The Gallatin County Dispatch Center received a Garmin Device Activation at 6:54 p.m. that requested help for two snowmobilers who had split apart. The Garmin device notified the law enforcement officials the snowmobilers were in the Slide Creek area off Taylor Fork Road.
NBCMontana
Bozeman restaurant under new ownership by notable singer-songwriters
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Open Range restaurant in Bozeman is under new ownership by singer-songwriters Joey and Gavin DeGraw. NBC Montana confirmed Thursday the DeGraw brothers became the owners of the establishment in November. Previously, Open Range was only open a few days a week. Now the restaurant is...
NBCMontana
I-90 traffic diverted near Manhattan due to cattle truck rollover
MISSOULA, Mont. — A semi-truck carrying a load of cattle crashed on Interstate-90, west of Bozeman. The crash partially blocked the eastbound lane of traffic. Many of the cattle survived, although some dies as a result of the crash and some needed to dispatched because of the severity of their injuries.
NBCMontana
Open house showcases future of public land protection in Gallatin Valley
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan team hosted a Love Your Land Open House on Tuesday. It was an opportunity for locals to learn more about the planning stages and how the community can be involved throughout the year. The project teams are made up...
NBCMontana
MSU football adds 5 incoming recruits
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Wednesday, Montana State football added five new recruits to their 2022-23 football recruiting class. Two of the three are transfers while the rest are high school student-athletes. The following is a press release from MSU Athletics:. BOZEMAN, Montana - Montana State added to its 2022-23...
NBCMontana
Eastbound vehicles back up for miles amid I-90 closure in Livingston
MISSOULA, Mont. — Miles of cars and semitrucks sat stuck on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston Wednesday. Some of the folks had no idea traffic was going to be a complete standstill. “Nobody was at the last exit telling us to get off or anything. Now they're saying...
NBCMontana
Tow companies stay busy this winter
Bozeman, Mont — Towing companies are feeling slammed after a week of slick roads and white out conditions. One business saying call volumes are at their highest peak. “We've been in the Gallatin Valley for 27 years now, and our call volumes are something like we've never seen before,” Best Rate Towing and Repair general manager Paul Johnson said.
NBCMontana
How many constituents does your representative represent?
HELENA, Mont. — As legislators meet this winter to craft new laws and negotiate the next state budget, a quirk of Montana’s Constitution means there’s a notable misalignment in the state’s political math: Every representative has one vote on the floor of the Montana House of Representatives, but some represent thousands of constituents more than do their neighbors a few seats over.
