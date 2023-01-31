Read full article on original website
Two CT Restaurants Made the Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp
Yelp just put out there Top 100 Places to Eat list and Connecticut had only two eateries make the cut. At #56 on the list was a place called Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, CT. Sandra's serves southern-style soul food and they have rave reviews from top to bottom.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- February 2, 2023
(Above) Matt Stone holds a beautiful salmon he caught from his kayak in one of the Trout Management Areas earlier this week. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has continued to take advantage of the mild winter, with a number of successful kayak trips. He fished a Rhode Island lake last weekend, and hit the salmon well. Trolling Rapala shallow divers and inline spinners over 14 to 20 feet of water has been the ticket. The salmon bite in CT has been tougher with increased flows early in the week, but the flows have settled, and that bite should be picking up again. The open water bite across CT has been good though, with steady trout, bass, and pickerel action from across the state. This weekend’s cold flash may skim some of the smaller ponds over, but it’ll be short-lived, so plenty of spots should be fishable next week. Holdover striped bass action has improved a bit, especially on the sunnier days where the surface temps rise. Look for that to be a solid option next week when the temperatures start to rise again. On Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Black Hall is holding a seminar hosted by Captain Kevin Albohn on Jig and Pop Tuna Tactics, but space is limited! Reserve your spot HERE.
All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things
We all like to think we rise above stereotypes, but do we really?. I moved to Connecticut about 10 years ago from New York, so I get the benefit of looking at the state from an inside and outsider's perspective. What do CT people all have? For one, an attorney, but that is too easy. All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things.
Eyewitness News
12 wineries participate in CT Winter Wine Trail
(WFSB) – The Connecticut Wine Trail announced the 12 local wineries competing in this year’s Winter Wine Trail. Those who participate can pick up a free passport at one of the participating wineries, the wine trail said. Participants who check off all 12 wineries before April 2 will...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
hotelnewsresource.com
$300 Million Great Wolf Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut Breaks Ground
The Great Wolf Lodge in Mashantucket will be the company’s 23rd resort in North America and third resort in the Northeastern. U.S. The 549-room resort, which is being built as part of a partnership agreement with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, will be located on 13-acres adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino and will feature a 91,000 square-foot indoor water park and a 61,000 square foot family entertainment center.
As temperatures drop, you may hear loud booms. What are they?
(WTNH) – Have you ever heard a “frost quake” before? Frost quakes, formally known as cryoseism, aren’t uncommon, but the noises they make can be unsettling. If you haven’t heard it before, you may hear one this weekend. As temperatures rapidly fall in Connecticut Friday into Saturday, it could cause frost quakes to happen, which […]
Ticks still active this warm winter, but could the upcoming cold snap kill them?
HARTFORD, Connecticut — Even though it’s winter, ticks are still out there. FOX61 has heard from viewers finding them on themselves and their pets. Some are wondering what the upcoming cold snap could mean for the tick population in southern New England, and we brought those questions to a local expert.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Committee Pops Cork On Sale of Wine in Grocery Stores
Connecticut grocery store operators clashed Thursday with the state’s package store owners during an expected all-day public hearing on legislation that would change a longstanding law preventing the sale of wine at grocery stores. The bill, raised last month by the legislature’s General Law Committee, would permit supermarkets to...
yankeeinstitute.org
They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara
Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
Jezebel
Connecticut Finally Realizes Executing 'Witches' Over 375 Years Ago Was Wrong
On May 26, 1647, Alse Young became the first woman in the 13 colonies to get charged with and hanged for “witchcraft.” Her crime? Unclear. Some historians believe she might have been scapegoated for a flu that broke out in the town, while others suspect that since her husband owned a small piece of land and they didn’t have a son, the fact that she’d received the inheritance might have played into the accusation. (Tale as old as time!) The only record of her execution is a diary entry from the Windsor town clerk that reads, “Alse Young was hanged.”
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
It’s going to feel like -30 in Connecticut. How to stay safe
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dangerously cold weather is coming to Connecticut on Friday and Saturday, with wind chills making it feel close to -30 degrees. Thursday is the day to get your house and car ready for severe conditions. According to Storm Team 8, the arctic front comes through after midnight on Friday […]
Eyewitness News
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs are underway!
(WFSB) - Channel 3 wants its viewers to answer a simple question: Where is the best pizza in Connecticut?. The Pizza Playoffs have officially begun. WFSB is asking folks to go to vote below and give a name and location of a favorite pizza place. In the coming weeks, a...
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
hamlethub.com
Who should we believe? Punxsutawney Phil or Connecticut's own Beardsley Bart?
And on the other hand... after Pennsylvania’s world-famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted six more weeks of winter this morning after seeing his shadow, Connecticut's own weather-predicting Prairie Dog has a different weather outlook for the Nutmeg state. Who needs Punxsutawney Phil when you have ‘Beardsley Bart?’ Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s...
'Hero Pay' for Connecticut essential workers begin today: Everything you need to know
CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 150,000 essential workers in Connecticut are starting to receive up to $1,000 in a state payout known as "Hero Pay.”. "Hero Pay" is a one-time payment that will begin going out on Feb. 1, with 20,000 payments made each week in the order that applications were received.
Made in Connecticut: Bethany Guitars
This week in Made in Connecticut we introduce you to guitar maker Phil Brunwin of Bethany Guitars.
Connecticut’s ‘hero pay’ cash arriving sooner than expected
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Hero pay” deposits for essential pandemic workers begin Wednesday. “The checks that we promised them are going to be coming a little bit sooner than we had announced last week, and within the next two weeks, every single person who did a direct deposit with us, through this program, will […]
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
