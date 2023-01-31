ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Fun weekend of skiing ahead in Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Many ski resorts are running on full tilt after that severe winter storm earlier this week. Bridger Bowl is reporting that all lifts are operating again, and invites you to the king and queen of the ridge festivities this weekend. Big Sky's morning report says 26...
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Western Montana winter precipitation report

As we slowly grind our way through winter, let’s look at the current snowpack in western Montana and what that means to the water basins. As of January 31st, the Month to Date Precipitation across Montana is generally below the 1991-2020 average, but not by much. January snowfall in...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Logging Association donates $31,340 to Shodair Children's Hospital

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Logging Association's 2022 Montana Log A Load for Kids fundraising campaign came to a close, raising $31,340 for the Shodair Children's Hospital. According to Shodair Children's Hospital CEO, Craig Aasved, the donations help patients who need financial support. "Partners like Montana Log A Load...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

How many cattle in Montana die from extreme cold?

And Kathleen Shannon is here to answer this week's question. Welcome back, Kathleen. "Stock of all kind is suffering in a most fearful manner. And while some of the cattlemen estimate the probable loss at 25%, the majority claimed to have quit figuring on the losses now and will be thankful if they have enough left to start anew in the spring."
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Mountain lion hunting to close in 1 unit

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced hunting for male mountain lions will close in one unit Friday. Officials said hunting will close, except for limited special license holders, a half an hour after sunset due since the quota has been met. For more information or to...
MONTANA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market has cut the ribbon on its newest location, marking its first foray into the state of Montana. The 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman was designed with outdoor adventure in mind and features a modern, earthy look with exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains.
MONTANA STATE
windermere.com

Q4 2022 Montana Real Estate Market Update

The following analysis of select counties of the Montana real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close

If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana

If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Adult Resource Alliance, volunteer positions

Mike Larsen tells of big news – having recently receiving a federal demonstration grant for a new program designed to use volunteers to help seniors stay independent in their own home. A recent survey identified the number one concern of seniors is how to stay independent and in their own home. Mike Larsen and the Adult Resource Alliance are asking people to volunteer, even as little as two hours per week. Many of the volunteer positions are very flexible – allowing volunteers to work on their own schedule while satisfying the goal of the organization.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast

Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
MONTANA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

EHM Outbreak in Montana

Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

