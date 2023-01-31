Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Fun weekend of skiing ahead in Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Many ski resorts are running on full tilt after that severe winter storm earlier this week. Bridger Bowl is reporting that all lifts are operating again, and invites you to the king and queen of the ridge festivities this weekend. Big Sky's morning report says 26...
Western Montana winter precipitation report
As we slowly grind our way through winter, let’s look at the current snowpack in western Montana and what that means to the water basins. As of January 31st, the Month to Date Precipitation across Montana is generally below the 1991-2020 average, but not by much. January snowfall in...
Cool Off and Check Out the Ice Caves in This Montana Mountain Range
Swapping Stalactites for Icicles While Underground. If you live in Billings and think of the mountains, you likely think of the Beartooths to our southwest. They’re impressive, the sun sets behind them, and you can clearly see the runs at Red Lodge Mountain ski resort on most days. What...
montanakaimin.com
Businesses mixed on Higgins Avenue redesign; dozens of January fentanyl overdoses in Montana; black bears active in Western Montana
Business owners, Missoulians mixed on Higgins Avenue redesign. Business owners and Missoula residents weighed in with varied opinions on a city staff proposal to redesign Beartracks Bridge and part of Higgins Avenue at last week’s city council meeting. The redesign would reduce two lanes to one lane in each...
NBCMontana
Montana Logging Association donates $31,340 to Shodair Children's Hospital
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Logging Association's 2022 Montana Log A Load for Kids fundraising campaign came to a close, raising $31,340 for the Shodair Children's Hospital. According to Shodair Children's Hospital CEO, Craig Aasved, the donations help patients who need financial support. "Partners like Montana Log A Load...
mtpr.org
How many cattle in Montana die from extreme cold?
And Kathleen Shannon is here to answer this week's question. Welcome back, Kathleen. "Stock of all kind is suffering in a most fearful manner. And while some of the cattlemen estimate the probable loss at 25%, the majority claimed to have quit figuring on the losses now and will be thankful if they have enough left to start anew in the spring."
NBCMontana
Mountain lion hunting to close in 1 unit
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced hunting for male mountain lions will close in one unit Friday. Officials said hunting will close, except for limited special license holders, a half an hour after sunset due since the quota has been met. For more information or to...
Not So Great: The Ranking of the Dirtiest Cities in Montana
Montana may be full of a lot of beautiful places, but there are a few places that don't really fit that description. Some towns in Montana are downright dirty. Here's a list of the dirtiest towns in Montana. Most of the pictures of Montana shared on social media show snow-capped...
Facts Are Facts. Montanan’s Are Top 10 Rudest For This
Well, well, it's not just a personal opinion anymore when there is a poll to back it up. You can't argue with the facts, right?. How do you decide which states have the rudest drivers? A poll produced by Insurify for 2022 shows what factors are used to figure out what states have the rudest drivers.
progressivegrocer.com
A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market has cut the ribbon on its newest location, marking its first foray into the state of Montana. The 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman was designed with outdoor adventure in mind and features a modern, earthy look with exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains.
More elk and old growth: Forest Service adjusts plan for Montana’s Bitterroot
Bitterroot National Forest managers say they've made changes to protect more elk habitat and old-growth trees in a major new management plan and would like to hear public thinks about the newest proposals. Last year, Forest Service staff released a first draft of the Bitterroot Forest Land Management Plan, a...
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
windermere.com
Q4 2022 Montana Real Estate Market Update
The following analysis of select counties of the Montana real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close
If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
The last few days have brought rough weather for much of Montana as the roads, highways, and interstates are covered with snow and ice. This, of course, makes traveling difficult, and at times, impossible as those traveling on I-90 through Livingston learned firsthand this morning. The popular stretch of interstate...
This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana
If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Adult Resource Alliance, volunteer positions
Mike Larsen tells of big news – having recently receiving a federal demonstration grant for a new program designed to use volunteers to help seniors stay independent in their own home. A recent survey identified the number one concern of seniors is how to stay independent and in their own home. Mike Larsen and the Adult Resource Alliance are asking people to volunteer, even as little as two hours per week. Many of the volunteer positions are very flexible – allowing volunteers to work on their own schedule while satisfying the goal of the organization.
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast
Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
EHM Outbreak in Montana
Three horses in Flathead County, Montana, tested positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), and two additional cases are suspected. The horses are spread across three different barns and developed neurological signs. So far, four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth is displaying mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure.
