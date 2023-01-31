Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will increase overnight tonight in NWFL as a cold front passes through our area. Rain chances overnight will be 70-80%. Lows will fall into the upper 40s inland and low 50s at the coast. On Friday rain chances will linger through the morning before sunshine returns Friday afternoon. Highs will be near 60. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph. By Saturday morning lows will fall into the 30s inland and near 40 at the coast. Skies will be sunny Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Expect more clouds Sunday, but it will remain dry.
WJHG-TV
Dangerous Beaches List
Rain moves through tonight into Friday morning with sunshine returning by Friday afternoon. Walton County's only hospital - is now celebrating 20 years in operation. The trial wrapped up against a transient man accused of killing another man more than two years ago. Prosecutors say he then buried the body in Panama City Beach.
WJHG-TV
Crime in Panama City Beach
The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
WJHG-TV
911 call connectivity issues in Walton and surrounding counties
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of Friday morning, several agencies in the Panhandle are experiencing connectivity issues. That’s according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO and surrounding counties are experiencing connectivity issues with hard lines and 9-1-1. Officials say if the line is disconnected, call back.
WJHG-TV
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
WJHG-TV
Spring-like feels return today but changes are on the horizon
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar as a band of showers slowly creeps into our Southeastern Counties. For most everyone else, we won’t see much more than an isolated sprinkle today. However, those in Gulf and Franklin counties will have to wait for the afternoon for drier times once this band moves through.
WJHG-TV
Mexico Beach Master Plan
United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work. Election Day is around the corner - and there are big races on the ballot in Lynn Haven. Some well-known political players are vying for new positions in the city.
WJHG-TV
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast celebrates 20 years of operation
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is celebrating 20 years of serving the community. What started out as a small facility has grown exponentially to continue meeting the needs of the area. “It came out of the ground as a Greensite hospital, first hospital in Walton...
WJHG-TV
Mexico Beach’s housing opportunities will soon expand
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is paving the way to more accessible housing in Mexico Beach. “It’s under construction now,” Mike Kerrigan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for The St. Joe Company, said. “[It’s] nearing completion of 216 units. [They’re] one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.”
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach prepares for Mardi Gras celebration
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time to let the good times roll. Mardi Gras is in just a few weeks and Panama City Beach is getting the party started this weekend. The tourism department is holding the annual Mardi Gras and Music Festival. Something new this...
WJHG-TV
What crime looks like recently in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many assume when they hear “small beach town,” it must be a doors unlocked, safe area. While Panama City Beach isn’t a bustling city like Miami, it isn’t kept in a bubble either. NewsChannel 7 sat down with the Beach Police Chief Wednesday to get a better idea of what crime looks like in one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
WJHG-TV
47K-pound vehicle to help prevent wildfires in Panhandle
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Chipola Forestry Center received a mulching machine about two weeks ago. The 47,000-pound machine was funded by the state and should help prevent wildfires in the region. “The Raptor 500 is designed specifically to target the Hurricane Michael impacted areas where we can come...
WJHG-TV
New lighting coming to Frank Brown Park festival grounds
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of Bay County’s most popular festival sites will soon be brighter than ever. Last week, Panama City Beach approved a more than $1 million project to replace the lights on the festival grounds at Frank Brown Park. It’s been a long way...
WJHG-TV
Walton Co. Fire District celebrates new fire trucks
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County first responders honored an old tradition Thursday to celebrate the Walton County Fire Rescue’s two new fire trucks. Coined as a “push-in” ceremony, new trucks are washed off and then pushed into an apparatus bay. The tradition dates back to when firefighters used horses to pull fire equipment. The horses could not be backed into the bay, so the equipment was disconnected, washed, then pushed back into the shelter by firefighters.
WJHG-TV
Sundog Books Top Bookstore in FL
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest. More fog and high humidity continues until a cold front brings out best chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. New Frank Brown Festival Lights. Updated: 9 hours ago. One of Bay County's most popular festival sites will soon be...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
WJHG-TV
Panama City officials expand Black History Month celebration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As people across the country prepare to celebrate the achievements of African Americans who have made a difference, Panama City officials are putting their own plans in place. Quality of Life Panama City is expanding its Black History Month celebration in an effort to highlight...
WJHG-TV
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest
More fog and high humidity continues until a cold front brings out best chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. One of Bay County's most popular festival sites will soon be brighter than ever. Husfelt Announces Early Retirement. Updated: 7 hours ago. Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt announced his...
WJHG-TV
Accessorizing this Wear It Wednesday with Accessories on the Boardwalk
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having the perfect outfit in mind just isn’t complete without the accessories. That idea is exactly what has kept Accessories on the Boardwalk in business for almost 15 years. Designer Angela Miller said that there is no wrong way to accessorize. Whether it’s...
WJHG-TV
New CEO at Eastern Shipbuilding as former retires
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new head is taking the reigns over at Eastern Shipbuilding Group. Joey D’Isernia was appointed CEO and Chairman of the Board on Thursday, bringing Brian D’Isernia’s 46 years in the role to a close. Joey spent his entire career working in...
Comments / 0