EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Miriam Stafford for the Sunshine Award. Miriam is an employee at a local McDonald’s where I often head in the morning for breakfast, and I only have time for the drive-thru. Miriam is amazing. She is friendly and always has a smile on her face. When there is not a line of cars, we sit and chitchat about things. She asks about my family and my job. It was through this chitchat that we discovered that she grew up with my mother in Eau Claire and they were neighbors. My mother passed away in 2016, so it is very nice to be able to connect with someone from her past. Overall, she is just a joy to see in the morning and one of the main reasons that I continue to visit that McDonald’s drive-thru, though I should be sticking to my diet.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO