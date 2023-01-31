Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
WEAU-TV 13
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls firefighter and a Chippewa Falls police officer are known as an iconic duo around their stations and helping deliver a baby on call only brought them closer together. Firefighter Brooklyn Sommerfeld and police officer Joan Lawcewicz, have many things in common. Near...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 53 was shut down for a while Wednesday as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Chippewa Falls. It happened around 10:50 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 53 on the bridge over the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says a car traveling in the right lane hit a deer, causing the vehicle to break down on the bridge. A semi hit a van that had swerved to avoid the car, and then also hit the car.
WEAU-TV 13
Mathcounts competition held at Eau Claire middle school
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers held a Mathcounts competition at DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire. The competition was open to students in grades six through eight who enjoy math and solving problems. Students from 11 schools across Northwest Wis. competed in groups of...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
WEAU-TV 13
Sparta man in custody following vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta, Wis. man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle fled from law enforcement, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about eight miles, ending when the driver finally pulled over to the side of Highway 95, west of the county line in Trempealeau County.
WEAU-TV 13
Alma Center man arrested in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma Center, Wis. man is arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 31, 2023, around 9:01 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
DOJ provides update to Dunn County officer involved critical incident investigation
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Dunn County, Wis. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 around 9:08 p.m. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic, UW-Eau Claire renew research agreement
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire are announcing the renewal of a collaboration agreement. According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the agreement fosters opportunities for research, creates new avenues of learning for UW-Eau Claire students and makes way for projects that will lead to improved health in the community.
winonaradio.com
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 2nd (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rivalry night in Big Rivers Hockey featured Eau Claire Memorial and North and New Richmond vs Hudson. In girls hockey action, CFM took on the Central Wisconsin Storm and the ECA Stars faced off with Black River Falls. In prep basketball Chippewa Falls downed Rice Lake and North fell to Menomonie.
WEAU-TV 13
MIRIAM STAFFORD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Miriam Stafford for the Sunshine Award. Miriam is an employee at a local McDonald’s where I often head in the morning for breakfast, and I only have time for the drive-thru. Miriam is amazing. She is friendly and always has a smile on her face. When there is not a line of cars, we sit and chitchat about things. She asks about my family and my job. It was through this chitchat that we discovered that she grew up with my mother in Eau Claire and they were neighbors. My mother passed away in 2016, so it is very nice to be able to connect with someone from her past. Overall, she is just a joy to see in the morning and one of the main reasons that I continue to visit that McDonald’s drive-thru, though I should be sticking to my diet.
news8000.com
Bomb threat left on bathroom wall of primary school in Chippewa County
CADOTT, Wis. (WKBT) -- Authorities searched a primary school in Chippewa County after a bomb threat was discovered on the wall of the girls' bathroom Wednesday. The Cadott School District notified the community via Facebook post around 2 p.m.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
wiproud.com
Two Eau Claire men charged with armed robbery
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two men are charged in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki are charged with armed robbery, battery, and other counts. According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police officers responded to a call for...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls armed robbery suspects charged
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects in an armed robbery on Jan. 21 in Chippewa Falls were charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors each on Tuesday. 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki of Eau Claire and 23-year-old Elijah Johnson of Chippewa Falls were each charged as a party to a crime with armed robbery with the use of force, two counts of substantial battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, and one charge each of false imprisonment with the use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor theft, according to online court records.
WEAU-TV 13
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
Comments / 0