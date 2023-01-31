Read full article on original website
Health Headlines: FDA aims to reduce nicotine content in cigarettes
(WTNH) — The FDA is planning to reduce the amount of nicotine that goes into cigarettes, with the goal of addressing smoking addictions and improving public health. Cigarette smoking is the leading preventable death in the U.S. and is responsible for about 48,000 deaths each year. Professor Dr. Sten Vermund from the Yale School of […]
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
wmar2news
Heart disease in women: What are the signs?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
MedicalXpress
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Woman Told She Has Terminal Cancer After Neck Pain Dismissed by Doctors
Julie McAlaney was eventually diagnosed with multiple myeloma and told by doctors that she had two to five years to live.
Healthline
Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms
Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
ajmc.com
Vitamin C May Offset Negative Impacts of Smoking While Pregnant in Child’s Lung Function
A follow-up study on children of pregnant smokers found that taking vitamin C supplements during pregnancy may increase airway function and reduce wheezing of offspring at age 5. Taking vitamin C supplements while smoking during pregnancy was associated with a 17% improvement in forced expiratory flow (FEF) and a 40%...
More exposure to estrogen may decrease risk of stroke for women
When it comes to reducing stroke risk among women, new research suggests that the more estrogen a woman is exposed to over the course of her life, the better.
Healthline
Can Fatty Liver Disease Cause Sudden Death?
Fatty liver disease itself is unlikely to cause sudden death. The liver is your body’s primary detoxifying organ. It carries out many vital functions, including removing waste and bacteria from the bloodstream and breaking down fats. But what happens if your liver starts accumulating its own fat? Can it...
MedicalXpress
Smoking throughout pregnancy is tied to five-fold-plus risk of sudden unexpected infant death
A Rutgers University analysis of infants born to non-Hispanic Black and white mothers in the United States has found infants exposed to maternal smoking throughout pregnancy were more than five times as likely as infants of never-smokers to suffer a sudden unexpected infant death (SUID). While a smaller percentage of...
msn.com
Celery Seeds: The Natural Solution for Unblocking Arteries
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
MedicalXpress
Experimental anti-depression drug may also be useful in treating alcohol use disorder
An experimental antidepressant compound with a potentially unique mechanism of action may also be effective against alcohol use disorder, according to a preclinical study from Scripps Research. In the study, which appeared Jan. 20, 2023, in Neuropsychopharmacology, researchers found that several weeks of treatment with the molecule MAP4343 reversed excessive...
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
contagionlive.com
Key Long COVID Symptoms Persist for Nearly 2 Years, But Many Return to Work
A new report tracking patients suggests that even those who return to work experience persistent symptoms. A new report suggests that two-thirds of people who have prolonged symptoms of COVID-19 are able to return to work by 22 months, though most continue to deal with effects of the disease. The...
Medical News Today
Can chewing tobacco cause oral cancer?
Oral cancer can begin anywhere in the mouth. Using chewing tobacco, also called smokeless tobacco, is a major risk factor for oral cancer. These products contain high levels of nicotine and toxic chemicals that can trigger malignant cell changes leading to oral cancer. American Cancer Society (ACS) explains that while...
verywellhealth.com
Causes and Risk Factors of Ovarian Cysts
Ovarian cysts can happen for a variety of reasons. They commonly develop due to ovulation or certain health conditions, like endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Ovarian cysts can also form due to abnormal cell growth, pregnancy, or, in rare cases, ovarian cancer. This article provides an overview of ovarian...
MedicalXpress
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Obesity and Alzheimer's Disease Cause Similar Brain Changes, Study Finds
People who are obese and those with Alzheimer's disease show similar changes to regions of the brain responsible for long-term memory and other functions, according to a new study. The findings of the study from McGill University in Quebec add to earlier work pointing to obesity as a significant factor...
MedicalXpress
Medical cannabis for chronic pain may help patients on long-term opioid treatment reduce dosages
A new study from New York State and CUNY researchers suggests that receiving medical cannabis for thirty days or more may help patients on long-term opioid treatment to lower their dose over time. The study, published today in JAMA Network Open, found an association between receiving medical cannabis for chronic...
