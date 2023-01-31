The San Diego Padres will have a multitude of dilemmas to address after the 2023 season, including on the future of Manny Machado with the team. Machado currently has six more years left on the mega 10-year, $300 million deal he signed off on in 2019, but he will be able to opt out of […] The post A.J. Preller drops a key update on Manny Machado’s Padres future appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 59 MINUTES AGO