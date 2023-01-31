ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ClutchPoints

Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger departures

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman knows that the team won’t have an easy time replacing Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger in the 2023 season. After the Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the 2022 campaign, one-third of the lineup went elsewhere in free agency. Freddie Freeman acknowledged to reporters Tuesday […] The post Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger departures appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Reveals He's Battling Cancer

One of the most beloved announcers in all of baseball is has reportedly been battling for his life over the past year. Per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Howie Rose, the longtime radio voice of the Mets, has been fighting off bladder cancer since noticing blood in his urine during spring ...
FanSided

Story behind the story: Astros sign-stealing scandal just won’t go away

The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal isn’t going anywhere, as The Athletic published an excerpt of their initial research this week. How did the Astros sign-stealing scandal come to be? Jeff Luhnow, A.J. Hinch and the players involved can thank The Athletic reporters Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich. In an excerpt from Drellich’s upcoming book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess,” the Houston reporter reveals how the sign-stealing scandal came to be.
NBC Chicago

When Does MLB Spring Training Start in 2023?

Here are the MLB spring training dates to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps...
ClutchPoints

A.J. Preller drops a key update on Manny Machado’s Padres future

The San Diego Padres will have a multitude of dilemmas to address after the 2023 season, including on the future of Manny Machado with the team. Machado currently has six more years left on the mega 10-year, $300 million deal he signed off on in 2019, but he will be able to opt out of […] The post A.J. Preller drops a key update on Manny Machado’s Padres future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Manager Cora Bragged About Astros "Stealing" World Series

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was on the frontlines with the Houston Astros during the 2017 MLB season in which the won the World Series. Cora was the bench coach and had a front row seat for the scandal that would ensue as information came out about the Astros' sign stealing gambit.
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Brian Cashman makes Luis Severino decision ahead of World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic will begin in roughly a month. Teams representing countries from all over the world are ready to compete. Unfortunately for New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino, he will not be partaking in the festivities. Severino will not be participating in the WBC, according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digita. Gomez reports that […] The post Yankees’ Brian Cashman makes Luis Severino decision ahead of World Baseball Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Freddie Freeman puts Dodgers’ 2022 season, Astros World Series win in perspective

Freddie Freeman recently expressed confidence in the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into the 2023 season. But he also dropped a truth bomb on LA’s 2022 playoff downfall and the Houston Astros’ World Series win, per Matthew Moreno. “Every time you lose, all 29 other teams should have fuel going into the next season,” Freeman told […] The post Freddie Freeman puts Dodgers’ 2022 season, Astros World Series win in perspective appeared first on ClutchPoints.
chatsports.com

Mets add fifteen players to major league spring training

The Mets announced that they have invited fifteen additional players to major league spring training: infielder Jonathan Araúz, outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola, right-handed pitcher Connor Grey, right-handed pitcher Grant Hartwig, outfielder Tim Locastro, left-handed pitcher T.J. McFarland, catcher Nick Meyer, right-handed pitcher Eric Orze, catcher Kevin Parada, catcher Michael Pérez, outfielder Alex Ramírez, catcher Hayden Senger, outfielder DJ Stewart, left-handed pitcher Josh Walker, and right-handed pitcher William Woods.
ClutchPoints

Braves make big pre-Spring Training roster moves

The Atlanta Braves haven’t had the greatest offseason, as they have spent most of their time sitting on the sidelines watching their National League East competitors in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets make massive additions to their teams in free agency. To add onto that, they also watched their starting shortstop in Dansby Swanson sign with the Chicago Cubs, making this the second straight offseason where a homegrown star has departed in free agency.
NBC Sports

Here are the MLB spring training dates to know

As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of exhibition games across Arizona and Florida will follow as clubs...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

