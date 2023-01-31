Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Rising Trend: Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger departures
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman knows that the team won’t have an easy time replacing Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger in the 2023 season. After the Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the 2022 campaign, one-third of the lineup went elsewhere in free agency. Freddie Freeman acknowledged to reporters Tuesday […] The post Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger departures appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Longtime MLB Announcer Reveals He's Battling Cancer
One of the most beloved announcers in all of baseball is has reportedly been battling for his life over the past year. Per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Howie Rose, the longtime radio voice of the Mets, has been fighting off bladder cancer since noticing blood in his urine during spring ...
Astros Reportedly Take Chance On Hard-Throwing Former Red Sox Prospect
The Astros are making moves left and right
Astros Have Lone Representative in Newest Top Prospects Ranking
The Houston Astros have landed just one prospect on ESPN's new top-100 prospects rankings list.
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer Diagnosis
The baseball world is sending their well wishes to one of their most beloved voices after Howie Rose, the popular Mets radio announcer, announced that he has been in an ongoing battle with cancer since 2021.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Story behind the story: Astros sign-stealing scandal just won’t go away
The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal isn’t going anywhere, as The Athletic published an excerpt of their initial research this week. How did the Astros sign-stealing scandal come to be? Jeff Luhnow, A.J. Hinch and the players involved can thank The Athletic reporters Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich. In an excerpt from Drellich’s upcoming book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess,” the Houston reporter reveals how the sign-stealing scandal came to be.
Yankees Fans Are Back Crying About The Astros Again
Yankees Fans Are Back Crying About The Astros Again
The Mariners Are Already Giving The Astros Bulletin Board Material For 2023
The Mariners Are Already Giving The Astros Bulletin Board Material For 2023
When Does MLB Spring Training Start in 2023?
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps...
A.J. Preller drops a key update on Manny Machado’s Padres future
The San Diego Padres will have a multitude of dilemmas to address after the 2023 season, including on the future of Manny Machado with the team. Machado currently has six more years left on the mega 10-year, $300 million deal he signed off on in 2019, but he will be able to opt out of […] The post A.J. Preller drops a key update on Manny Machado’s Padres future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox Manager Cora Bragged About Astros "Stealing" World Series
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was on the frontlines with the Houston Astros during the 2017 MLB season in which the won the World Series. Cora was the bench coach and had a front row seat for the scandal that would ensue as information came out about the Astros' sign stealing gambit.
Pirates add 4 top-5 prospects to spring training as non-roster invitees
The Pittsburgh Pirates added 17 players as non-roster invitees to spring training in Bradenton, Fla., including top-five prospects Henry Davis, Termarr Johnson, Quinn Priester and Nick Gonzales. It marks the first spring training for Johnson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Davis (2021), Priester (2019) and...
Yankees’ Brian Cashman makes Luis Severino decision ahead of World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic will begin in roughly a month. Teams representing countries from all over the world are ready to compete. Unfortunately for New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino, he will not be partaking in the festivities. Severino will not be participating in the WBC, according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digita. Gomez reports that […] The post Yankees’ Brian Cashman makes Luis Severino decision ahead of World Baseball Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Freddie Freeman puts Dodgers’ 2022 season, Astros World Series win in perspective
Freddie Freeman recently expressed confidence in the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into the 2023 season. But he also dropped a truth bomb on LA’s 2022 playoff downfall and the Houston Astros’ World Series win, per Matthew Moreno. “Every time you lose, all 29 other teams should have fuel going into the next season,” Freeman told […] The post Freddie Freeman puts Dodgers’ 2022 season, Astros World Series win in perspective appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets add fifteen players to major league spring training
The Mets announced that they have invited fifteen additional players to major league spring training: infielder Jonathan Araúz, outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola, right-handed pitcher Connor Grey, right-handed pitcher Grant Hartwig, outfielder Tim Locastro, left-handed pitcher T.J. McFarland, catcher Nick Meyer, right-handed pitcher Eric Orze, catcher Kevin Parada, catcher Michael Pérez, outfielder Alex Ramírez, catcher Hayden Senger, outfielder DJ Stewart, left-handed pitcher Josh Walker, and right-handed pitcher William Woods.
DeMeco Ryans addresses the future of the QB position for the Texans
The Houston Texans have found their coach of the future with the addition of DeMeco Ryans. But now they must move on to the next order of business, which is the quarterback position. On Thursday, during his introductory press conference, DeMeco Ryans spoke on how the team currently views the...
Braves make big pre-Spring Training roster moves
The Atlanta Braves haven’t had the greatest offseason, as they have spent most of their time sitting on the sidelines watching their National League East competitors in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets make massive additions to their teams in free agency. To add onto that, they also watched their starting shortstop in Dansby Swanson sign with the Chicago Cubs, making this the second straight offseason where a homegrown star has departed in free agency.
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know
As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of exhibition games across Arizona and Florida will follow as clubs...
Big Names Weigh in on Astros Potential for Success
Some big names in baseball weigh in on the Houston Astros chances of repeating the success of 2022 in the upcoming season.
