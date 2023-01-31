Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police arrest man accused of killing his mother
Investigators say the victim called 911 for help for her son, due to mental health issues. She was then found dead when officers arrived.
q13fox.com
Olympia man found guilty of double murder of his elderly parents
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 30-year-old has been convicted for killing both his elderly parents in Thurston County in 2021. On Jan. 31, Josiah Sweeney was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon and assault in violation of a no-contact order. On Oct....
q13fox.com
Police arrest 66-year-old woman's son after she was found dead in Tacoma home
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police arrested a man who may have been involved in the death of his mother earlier Wednesday. Investigators say his mom called 911 for help for her son, due to mental health issues. She was then found dead when officers arrived. "We’ve seen something happen in...
q13fox.com
Man shot during robbery in Lakewood, suspect then robs 14-year-old afterwards
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A suspect shot one person and then robbed a teenager in a matter of minutes in broad daylight in Pierce County. Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on 108th street in the Arrowhead neighborhood of Lakewood around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. According to deputies,...
q13fox.com
Police searching for suspects after man was shot, killed in Pierce County backyard
GRAHAM, Wash. - Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed in his backyard Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, detectives were called Thursday morning to the 24500 block of 62nd Ave. Ct. E. Deputies said a man was shot in...
q13fox.com
Man who killed brother in Spanaway sentenced to 20 years
SPANAWAY, Wash. - A man who shot and killed his own brother in Pierce County back in 2019 has been sentenced to over two decades in prison for the crime. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, 54-year-old Bruce Johnson shot his brother, Thomas Johnson, over what he conceived as a conspiracy by his brother and city of SeaTac officials to kill his mother and steal their land to make a Link Light Rail station.
q13fox.com
Woman in Lake Stevens restaurant drug scheme sentenced to 10 years
SEATTLE - A Marysville woman who co-owned a Lake Stevens restaurant used for drug trafficking was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), 46-year-old Laura Rodriguez-Moreno was sentenced for distributing meth, heroin and fentanyl at her restaurant, Fuente de Café.
q13fox.com
'There has been a murder:' Police searching for suspect after 2 people killed in Kent motel
KENT, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect after two people were found dead in a Kent motel late Thursday. According to Kent Police, authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired, with one person telling a dispatcher, "there has been a murder." When officers arrived at the Kent...
q13fox.com
2 people found dead in Kent motel; police search for suspects
According to Kent Police, authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired, with one person telling a dispatcher, "there has been a murder." When officers arrived at the Kent Valley Motel on Central Ave., they found a 43-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Alaska, who had died.
q13fox.com
1 of 3 victims hit in random Renton shooting spree dies from injuries
RENTON, Wash. - One of the three men injured in a seemingly-random shooting spree throughout south King County earlier this month has died, Harborview Medical Center confirmed to FOX 13. On Jan. 12, police say 32-year-old Mamadou Diallo shot three people at three different locations in Renton and SeaTac. The...
q13fox.com
5 teens arrested in connection with U-Village retail theft operation
SEATTLE - Five teens are facing shoplifting charges after they were arrested in connection with a retail theft operation at University Village in Seattle. On Jan. 26, officers with the Seattle Police Department's Community Response Group partnered with seven stores near 2600 Northeast University Village Street to look for people suspected of theft and shoplifting.
q13fox.com
Lacey Police seek help identifying suspect who stole money from hotel room
LACEY, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who stole money from a hotel room on Monday. According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), on Jan. 30 at around 11:00 p.m., the suspect stole $400 dollars from a hotel room at Candlewood Suites near I-5 Park.
q13fox.com
Woman arrested, suspected of drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for firing several gunshots in downtown Seattle, then driving away. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Second Ave and Bell St. Witness accounts say a woman was in a fight with a man, which led to her firing a handgun. She then put the gun in the trunk of her car and sped away.
q13fox.com
Man enters elderly Seattle couple's home and barricades inside; plays the piano and sleeps on the bed
SEATTLE - Seattle police took a man into custody after he barricaded himself in another person's home overnight. The incident happened at a home near North 46th Street and Burke Avenue North in the Wallingford neighborhood at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday. According to police, an elderly couple had stepped outside...
q13fox.com
Death investigation underway near motel in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Kent police are investigating a death early Wednesday morning. It appeared the scene was near the Kent Valley Motel. Investigators told FOX 13 News that there is not threat to the public. Information about the person who died or if any suspects are involved have not been...
q13fox.com
Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Tacoma home Wednesday morning. Officers responded to South 8th Street and South Anderson Street for a report of a woman asking for help for her son who was having a mental health crisis. When...
q13fox.com
1 dead after deadly collision with train in Puyallup Valley, investigation underway
PUYALLUP, Wash. - One person is dead after they were hit by a train in the Puyallup Valley on Wednesday, authorities say. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Officer (PCSO), deputies responded to the 4500 block of Pioneer Way E near Chief Leschi Schools at around 9:20 a.m for a deadly collision.
q13fox.com
WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield
TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
q13fox.com
Teen athlete uses sudden cardiac arrest experience to help others save a life
TUKWILA, Wash. - A teen athlete suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during a soccer match last summer, and now, she and her family are using that terrifying moment to educate others and raise awareness. According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in young...
q13fox.com
Man killed in SR 507 crash near Roy
One person was killed in a crash at SR507 and 295th Street S. in Roy. A van and car were involved. WSP says the driver of the car crossed into oncoming lanes and was hit.
