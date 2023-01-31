ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

State orders petroleum waste site secured and stabilized immediately

St. Clair Co. — Just days after reports exposed hazardous materials at Alabama Oil and Gas Recovery, state regulators ordered the property secured and stabilized. The Notice of Violation letter from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is addressed to a relative of Timothy Massey, the property owner who died in 2013.
ABC 33/40 News

Hospitals seek COVID relief funds to avoid closure

Alabama hospitals are struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospital margins dropped 79% in Alabama since 2019, according to one research firm. The loss comes partly from an increase in pay for healthcare workers and a decrease in patients. For the patients hospitals are seeing, some of those patients...
WAAY-TV

15 Alabama hospitals at risk of closing

This is due to the negative economic impact of COVD-19, according to officials. Alabama Hospital Association asking state for financial funds due to Covid-19 struggles. The organization says many hospitals are struggling to stay afloat, with 15 facing closure over the next 18 months if relief isn't found soon.
AL.com

School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
Alabama Now

Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South

ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
ABC 33/40 News

Local sheriff's office struggles with loss of funds following new permitless carry law

Recent legislation passed in Alabama allowing permitless carry for gun owners is now posing financial problems for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. The office has seen a 45% decrease in permit purchases in just the first month of permitless carry going into effect. It is predicting at least a $350,000 annual loss now that buying a permit is merely optional for gun owners.
WSFA

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
WSFA

10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday was National Unclaimed Property Day, and state Treasurer Young Boozer is reminding Alabamians to claim their valuable belongings. “People need to know about unclaimed property, and if they have it, we want them to claim it as quickly as possible,” said Boozer. Boozer says...
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
WSFA

State looking to help Alabamians reclaim their unclaimed property

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday is National Unclaimed Property Day, and the state is looking to help Alabamians reclaim such property that is rightfully theirs. State Treasurer Young Boozer described unclaimed property as financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are turned over to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, payroll, forgotten bank accounts and account deposits from utility companies.
WAAY-TV

The Fed hiked interest rates again, but it might not affect North Alabama homebuyers that much

The Federal Reserve extended its fight against high inflation and raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point Wednesday. It's the eighth hike since March 2022, and the Fed has signaled that even though inflation is easing, it remains high enough to require further rate hikes. The latest rate hike will make borrowing even harder and more expensive for Americans, affecting personal loans, credit cards and mortgages.
utv44.com

"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile Sheriff and Police Chief on new pistol permit law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
