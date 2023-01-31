Read full article on original website
State orders petroleum waste site secured and stabilized immediately
St. Clair Co. — Just days after reports exposed hazardous materials at Alabama Oil and Gas Recovery, state regulators ordered the property secured and stabilized. The Notice of Violation letter from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is addressed to a relative of Timothy Massey, the property owner who died in 2013.
Hospitals seek COVID relief funds to avoid closure
Alabama hospitals are struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospital margins dropped 79% in Alabama since 2019, according to one research firm. The loss comes partly from an increase in pay for healthcare workers and a decrease in patients. For the patients hospitals are seeing, some of those patients...
15 Alabama hospitals at risk of closing
This is due to the negative economic impact of COVD-19, according to officials. Alabama Hospital Association asking state for financial funds due to Covid-19 struggles. The organization says many hospitals are struggling to stay afloat, with 15 facing closure over the next 18 months if relief isn't found soon.
State Treasurer reminds folks to claim their assets following Natl. Unclaimed Property Day
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Yesterday was National Unclaimed Property Day, and Alabama Treasurer Young Boozer is reminding Alabamians to claim their assets. Every year, Alabama receives all types of items ranging from cash, jewelry, guns and so on. If unclaimed, the state of Alabama would keep those funds, and put items up for auction.
USDA Forest Service to conduct prescribed burns in 4 Alabama National Forests
The USDA Forest Service's federal fire specialists will be conducting prescribed burns throughout some of Alabama's national forests.
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
Sheriff’s offices report revenue losses as ‘constitutional carry’ bill takes effect
Sheriff's offices in North Alabama have reported losing a major source of revenue after the state's new "constitutional carry" law went into effect on January 1.
Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South
ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces almost $200 million more available for broadband expansion
Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to unserved areas received a boost Jan. 26 with the U.S. Treasury Department approval of the state’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund. The approval makes $191.8 million available for broadband expansion, Gov. Kay Ivey said. The Alabama Department of...
Former corrections officer Stacy George is supportive of expedited release of inmates
On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Corrections made headlines when it released 90 inmates in a supervised release with ankle monitors. The release has been criticized by some members of law enforcement denounced the move, but former correctional office and gubernatorial candidate Stacy George released a statement in support of the decision.
Local sheriff's office struggles with loss of funds following new permitless carry law
Recent legislation passed in Alabama allowing permitless carry for gun owners is now posing financial problems for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. The office has seen a 45% decrease in permit purchases in just the first month of permitless carry going into effect. It is predicting at least a $350,000 annual loss now that buying a permit is merely optional for gun owners.
Alabama metro where homes are selling for the most over asking price
There’s been a slowdown in the housing market but homes are still selling and increasing in price. The increase in price is especially true in some places where homes continue to attract more than asking price. Ranking site Stacker recently found only 30 metros currently have homes that are...
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
Nearly 400,000 Alabama households losing pandemic-era food stamp benefits in March
Lauderdale County officials share opinions on Alabama inmate release. WAFF 48 gets a first look inside of new Journey Middle School. Plans to revitalize Athens Farmers Market announced. Updated: 12 hours ago. The project will include a newly painted pavilion, new roof, improved landscaping and cleanup of an overgrown drainage...
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday was National Unclaimed Property Day, and state Treasurer Young Boozer is reminding Alabamians to claim their valuable belongings. “People need to know about unclaimed property, and if they have it, we want them to claim it as quickly as possible,” said Boozer. Boozer says...
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
State looking to help Alabamians reclaim their unclaimed property
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday is National Unclaimed Property Day, and the state is looking to help Alabamians reclaim such property that is rightfully theirs. State Treasurer Young Boozer described unclaimed property as financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens, and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are turned over to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, payroll, forgotten bank accounts and account deposits from utility companies.
ABC board now offering high-end liquors in quarterly lotteries: How to register
The Alabama Beverage Control Board is making it a little easier for high-end liquor aficionados to get their favorite brands. ABC is launching a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program. The first quarterly sweepstakes will be held March 25 at 10 a.m. Others will follow in June and September. “We continue...
The Fed hiked interest rates again, but it might not affect North Alabama homebuyers that much
The Federal Reserve extended its fight against high inflation and raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point Wednesday. It's the eighth hike since March 2022, and the Fed has signaled that even though inflation is easing, it remains high enough to require further rate hikes. The latest rate hike will make borrowing even harder and more expensive for Americans, affecting personal loans, credit cards and mortgages.
"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile Sheriff and Police Chief on new pistol permit law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
