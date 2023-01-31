ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickfaw, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrz.com

Deputies: Second suspect arrested in deadly Gonzales shooting linked to 'gang activity'

GONZALES - A pair of suspects tied to a murder in a Gonzales neighborhood are now facing charges for "gang activity," according to jail records. The charges were newly filed this week as deputies tracked down a second suspect tied to the murder on Oak Meadows Street last year. Investigators said the victim, 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey, was found shot multiple times inside his car on Sept. 30.
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival

A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
KENNER, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Domestic violence suspect wanted by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for multiple abuse-related charges. According to BRPD, Byron Louis, 36, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse, battery child endangerment, and violations of protective orders. Louis is being sought for attacking a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Woman admits to shooting, killing man in Westwego

WESTWEGO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Westwego Thursday morning. According to JPSO, around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to a resident in the 700 block of Goldie Lane. When officers arrived they found a man with...
WESTWEGO, LA
WGNO

WATCH: Suspect uses flatbed to steal vehicle

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect in connection to a auto theft that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) near the Fairgrounds. According to the NOPD, around 10:40 p.m. a male suspect loaded a 2004 Lexus RX300 onto a truck flatbed in the 1900 block of Gentilly […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux

Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
THIBODAUX, LA

