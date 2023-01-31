Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Daycare worker in East Baton Rouge Parish accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs,...
wbrz.com
Deputies: Second suspect arrested in deadly Gonzales shooting linked to 'gang activity'
GONZALES - A pair of suspects tied to a murder in a Gonzales neighborhood are now facing charges for "gang activity," according to jail records. The charges were newly filed this week as deputies tracked down a second suspect tied to the murder on Oak Meadows Street last year. Investigators said the victim, 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey, was found shot multiple times inside his car on Sept. 30.
Inmates rebooked on added charges after 2022 deadly shooting of teen
An arrest warrant was issued but officers found the two already booked in the Orleans Parish Justice Center on unrelated charges.
wbrz.com
Accused teenage carjacker charged as an adult in Southern student's killing
BATON ROUGE - A teen who was 16 years old when he allegedly shot and killed a Southern University student during a botched carjacking near the school's campus is being charged as an adult in the killing. Court records show De'Arius Ellis, who turns 17 next month, was formally charged...
NOLA.com
Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival
A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
NOPD makes arrest in December homicide
On Thursday (Feb. 2), the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in Central City in December.
CRIME STOPPERS: Domestic violence suspect wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for multiple abuse-related charges. According to BRPD, Byron Louis, 36, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse, battery child endangerment, and violations of protective orders. Louis is being sought for attacking a...
Confession leads to arrest in deadly Westwego shooting
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS while the suspect was taken to the Investigations Bureau for interview.
WDSU
Woman admits to shooting, killing man in Westwego
WESTWEGO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Westwego Thursday morning. According to JPSO, around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to a resident in the 700 block of Goldie Lane. When officers arrived they found a man with...
One arrested, one wanted in 2022 deadly double shooting investigation
Through investigations, the NOPD was able to identify 29-year-old Brian Plummer as one of two people responsible.
WDSU
Little Rock FBI office, New Orleans ATF searching for man in possession of destructive device
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The New Orleans Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock with locating a man accused of possessing a destructive device. According to the Little Rock FBI office, Neil Ravi Mehta is being sought for unlawful...
NOPD: Disgruntled customer fires shot through restaurant window, strikes fast food employee
A woman is wanted after the New Orleans Police Department says she opened fire on a fast food employee on Thursday evening.
NOPD: Man steals gallons from gas station, flees the scene
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to fraud incident Thursday, Feb. 2 at a Gentilly gas station.
brproud.com
Chase ends with arrest of Ascension Parish man on felony drug charges
KLOTZVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jyrah Jamard Bringier, 30, of Donaldsonville remains behind bars on after he was apprehended on Tuesday night. An officer tried to get Bringier to stop after the Ascension Parish man reportedly committed a traffic violation. Bringier did not comply and tried to get away from...
Suspects wanted for questioning in shooting on Chef Hwy
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two male suspects in connection to a shooting incident that occurred Monday (Jan. 30) in New Orleans East.
WATCH: Suspect uses flatbed to steal vehicle
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect in connection to a auto theft that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) near the Fairgrounds. According to the NOPD, around 10:40 p.m. a male suspect loaded a 2004 Lexus RX300 onto a truck flatbed in the 1900 block of Gentilly […]
Locals in barber shop react to new NOPD crime fighting plan
NEW ORLEANS — The crime in the city often comes up in regular conversations as it impacts so many New Orleanians. As the interim NOPD chief laid out her plans, locals shared their thoughts. Stan Norwood is a barber at Dennis' Barber Shop. He works to mentor his young...
lafourchegazette.com
3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux
Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
WDSU
Ethics report alleging NOPD officer drug use posted to public site despite claim being unfounded
Anonymous allegations of an NOPD officer and drugs in a hotel room – that's what WDSU Investigates found in the Office of the Independent Police Monitors Monthly Ethics Review that showed allegations centering around an NOPD captain. Crime watchdogs say posting this type of information could be harmful to...
Suspect attempts to steal car in Uptown, returns the next day to try again
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who may be connected to an attempted carjacking in the Uptown area.
