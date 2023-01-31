ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

NBC26

Fuhrman, Lindemann cases underway in Winnebago County Court

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Court House saw a busy day on Thursday, as one major case began to wind down while another moved toward trial. In the attempted homicide trial of Grant Fuhrman, both sides questioned a Wisconsin Department of Justice agent about the state of the crime scene.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Judge: Jury can consider lesser charge in Oshkosh West attack trial

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury will be allowed to consider a lesser charge when they deliberate the case of a man charged in a 2019 attack at Oshkosh West High School. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett told jurors in the Grant Furhman trial Friday that if they cannot get a unanimous agreement on the Class A Felony of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, they need to consider the Class F Felony of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. If they cannot convict on either count, they were told to return a verdict of not guilty.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Autumn J. Czechanski, 23, Two Rivers, Possess w/ Intent/Deliver Narcotics on 12/1/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of five (5) years and six (6) months. That’s two (2) years and six (6) months initial confinement and three (3) years extended supervision. This sentence to run concurrent current sentence in 18CF70 and is to commence immediately. Conditions of Extended Supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Departments assessment process; 2) Reimburse Drug Metro unit $200 for buy money 3) Maintain absolute sobriety, except prescriptions as prescribed; 4) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Provide DNA sample 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; Defendant is found eligible for challenge incarceration and substance abuse programs.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Judges Warn of Jury Scam

The Manitowoc County Circuit Court Judges are warning of a jury scam that has hit the area. An area resident reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a jury coordinator. When the target claimed they never received a summons, the scammer asked for the target’s Social Security number and date of birth for verification.
whbl.com

Phoenix Fugitive Arrested in Manitowoc

A 48-year-old Phoenix, Arizona woman is cooling her heels in the Manitowoc County Jail. Valettamarie Campbell had been on the run under an active probation warrant and was being pursued by the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Investigators became involved on January 31st when they got information from...
PHOENIX, AZ
WBAY Green Bay

Victims of double homicide in Green Bay identified by authorities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two women found stabbed to death in a Green Bay duplex have been identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. GoFundMe pages have been set up for Cegelski and O’Connor. “Rhonda would light up any room...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine

(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Grant Fuhrman won’t testify at his trial for Oshkosh West High School attack

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a short day for his jury Thursday after Grant Fuhrman decided he won’t testify at his attempted-murder trial. Asked by the judge: “Mr. Mehlos, do you believe your client’s decision not to testify was done freely, voluntarily and intelligently?” Corey Mehlos, Fuhrman’s defense attorney, responded: “We’ve had extensive conversations with Grant about how this trial is going. He feels very good about our defense. He is confident, he doesn’t see the need to add anything by his testimony. I think he is making a knowing, informed and voluntary decision to not testify consistent with this constitutional rights.”
OSHKOSH, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 31, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday January 31, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of setting house on fire while ex-husband was inside, charged with arson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing two charges nearly one year after she allegedly started a fire in her own home while her ex-husband was inside. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 60-year-old Tracey Lynch was charged with arson and first degree endangering safety after allegedly starting a fire in her own home. Back in February 2022 around 10:30 p.m., a call came in about a suspicious situation in the area of Goodell Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Missing Wrightstown teen's body found; likely froze to death

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports a tragic ending to a nearly two-day search for a missing teen in Brown County. Authorities say 17-year-old Daniela Velazqeuez's body was found Tuesday morning in a rural area in the Town of Wrightstown, and it’s believed she died of hypothermia.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
truecrimedaily

Wis. man found guilty of killing woman whose body was found in swamp in 1986

GREEN BAY, Wis. (TCD) -- A Brown County judge found a 67-year-old man guilty last week of killing a 22-year-old woman whose body was found in a swamp almost 40 years ago. According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Lou Archie Griffin entered a plea of no contest Friday, Jan. 27, to homicide by reckless conduct, after he was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of intentional homicide for the death of 22-year-old Lisa Holstead. A Brown County judge found him guilty following the plea.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

