Elkhart, IN

abc57.com

Transpo, Interurban Trolley survey deadline extended to February 10

The deadline has been extended for residents to fill out a survey on changes to public transportation in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties. Residents have until February 10 to fill out the CONNECT Transit Plan survey. The CONNECT Transit Plan was released in December by the Michiana Area Council of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus remains closed due to ‘safety issues’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Elkhart was closed on Tuesday due to what they’re calling “safety issues.”. Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what the threat was. It is unclear at this time if Oaklawn will reopen on Wednesday.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Crash shuts down Main Street and University Drive

Update: The intersection is now open and crash cleared. A crash has shutdown the intersection of Main Street and University Drive in Mishawaka. The crash happened just north of Super Target. Dispatch tells WSBT that two cars are involved but no word on injuries. The crash happened at about 6:30...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Knox High School on lockdown after sounds of gunfire

KNOX, Ind.- Knox High School was put on lockdown after school officials reported hearing a gunshot around 9 a.m. After investigating, police learned the sound of a gun shot was actually from a vehicle back-firing as it was leaving the southeast parking lot.
KNOX, IN
abc57.com

South Bend's Meet the Mayor on Feb. 7 at Riley High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- South Bend will host the next Meet the Mayor event at Riley High School on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Mayor James Mueller will meet for one-on-one conversations with South Bend residents. Other city staff will be joining the Mayor and be available for 5-minute discussions as...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Pets missing after Mishawaka house fire

Several pets are unaccounted for following a house fire in Mishawaka on Thursday night. Crews say they responded to a call at around 8 last night on Kamms Court. That's just southwest of downtown. Firefighters were on scene putting out the flames for nearly 2 hours. Whether the pets died...
MISHAWAKA, IN
wkvi.com

Knox City Police Address Thursday Morning School Lockdown

Knox City Police Chief Harold Smith would like to inform all of the Knox/Starke County community that several Knox Police Officers responded to the area of the Knox High School at around the time of 9 a.m. CT. School officials believed they heard the sound of a gunshot in the...
KNOX, IN
max983.net

Rolling Prairie Man Arrested Following Accident in Marshall County

A Rolling Prairie man was arrested Tuesday, January 31 after an accident investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Police say officers were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. ET after a report was made of a single vehicle accident on State Road 10 at the curves near the west county line in Culver.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

School City of Mishawaka responds to 'noncredible' threats to John Young

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka and John Young Middle School Principal Mike Fisher sent a letter to families Thursday addressing three separate threats to the middle school this week. According to the letter, the threats were not related and deemed not credible by investigators. There is no...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 6:07 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, East CR 650N, west of North CR 500E, Leesburg. Driver: Robert O. Bloom, 36, East CR 650N, Leesburg. Bloom’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. Winona Lake. Officers with the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Veteran center receives $10,000 donation from SB airport Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Funded by its 11th annual 'Bears in the Air' program, the South Bend International Airport made its yearly donation of $10,000 to the Robert L. Miller Senior Veterans' Center. Staff with the Veterans' Center said the money will go towards medical devices to assist veterans who need...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Fire at abandoned building in Elkhart causes $250,000 in damages

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning in Elkhart. It happened just before 3:20 a.m. at an abandoned building in the 100 block of W. Franklin Street. The building had smoke throughout all five floors and the basement. As crews searched for the source of the fire in this building, fire was found in office rooms in the basement.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend reports 53 guns reported stolen so far in 2023

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Fifty-three guns have been reported stolen across the city of South Bend so far in 2023, according to public records obtained from the South Bend Police Department. Eighteen guns have been recovered in the city so far this year. The number of guns reported stolen was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Crumbl Cookies comes to South Bend February 10

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new Crumbl Cookies is opening on Ireland Road in South Bend. Cookie lovers can start picking up the sweet treat in the newest location on February 10. The new store, located at 1290 E. Ireland Road, will bring 60 jobs to the South Bend area.
SOUTH BEND, IN

