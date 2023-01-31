Read full article on original website
WISN
Mark Jensen convicted again of killing his wife
KENOSHA, Wis. — A guilty verdict was delivered Wednesday in Mark Jensen’s retrial in Kenosha County. Jurors spent about six hours deliberating over two days before convicting him of killing his wife Julie in 1998. "I think about how the defendant stole Julie away from her children, and...
WISN
Jury begins deliberating in Mark Jensen trial
KENOSHA, Wis. — Jury deliberations are underway in the Mark Jensen homicide trial in Kenosha County. Jensen, 63, is being retried on charges he killed his wife, Julie, because an earlier conviction was overturned on appeal. Pleasant Prairie police were called to the home of Mark and Julie Jensen...
WISN
Darrell Brooks may represent himself in Milwaukee cases
MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks may once again represent himself at trial. The Waukesha parade killer was back in court Thursday for a pair of Milwaukee cases, which happened before the parade. Brooks' attorneys said if either Milwaukee case goes to trial, Brooks is prepared to act as his own...
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse to proceed
Rittenhouse’s attorneys did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After UWM freshman's fentanyl death, parents warn others
WEST BEND, Wis. - Nearly two years after a young man from Waukesha County died from fentanyl poisoning, his parents are on a mission to save lives and stop fentanyl deaths. They were part of a discussion Thursday night, Feb. 2 in West Bend. They say what happened to their son can happen to anybody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire extinguisher scam; Caledonia, Kenosha businesses targeted
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Multiple fire departments in southeastern Wisconsin are looking for a woman who they say is going to businesses and asking to inspect fire extinguishers. Two of those businesses told FOX6 News it was also a scam. "Soon as she walked in, the entire room just felt different,"...
WISN
Wisconsin man accused of killing South American girlfriend, putting body in suitcase
FRANKLIN, Wis. — A Franklin man is accused of killing his South American girlfriend and disposing her body in a suitcase. On Jan. 22, Colombian authorities say John Poulos, of Franklin, killed 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios. The two reportedly met on a dating app. The details of the killing are...
WISN
One month, eight deadly crashes in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Every week in January, at least one person died in a crash in Milwaukee. Most of the deaths were a result of reckless driving. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner:. A 49-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Jan. 7. A 23-year-old woman died in a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowplow crash, driver dead; Crowley orders flags at half-staff
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has ordered all flags at the courthouse to fly at half-staff from Feb. 3-5 in honor of John Manka. Manka, a Milwaukee County snowplow driver, died after a crash while on duty in January. It happened near Interstate 41 and Beloit Road. Family...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burlington Area Schools threat suspect previously expelled: complaint
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Kyle Johnson, 28, of Burlington, is charged in connection with a threat involving Burlington Area Schools posted to social media on Jan. 30. Prosecutors say he was expelled from the district 10 years ago. Johnson faces a felony charge of terrorist threats, along with two misdemeanors --...
WISN
Racine school attempts cereal box dominoes Guinness World Record
RACINE, Wis. — Red Apple Elementary in Racine attempted to break the Guinness World Record for most cereal boxes falling like dominos. Seven thousand, five hundred full boxes of cereal snaked around the entire school Friday morning, which was made possible by donations from families, community members and sponsors.
WISN
Wrongful death suit filed by family of man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse will move forward
A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse will move forward. A federal judge Wednesday threw out motions to dismiss the lawsuit. Anthony Huber's family filed it in 2021 against Kenosha officials, police and Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse shot and killed Huber, and...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
WISN
Reason for Grafton house explosion still a mystery
GRAFTON, Wis. — "This has got to be one of the biggest challenges anybody's ever gonna face, so amazing, it's just amazing," Cheri Hipenbecker told WISN 12 News Tuesday of her elderly parents survival. Hipenbecker spoke exclusively to WISN 12 News the day after her parents, Mary and Jack...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Five Below theft, 2 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from Five Below on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. Police said the two women filled two shopping baskets with merchandise, along with a reusable shopping bag. They then left without...
WISN
Northwestern Mutual announces plans to leave Franklin, expand downtown Milwaukee campus
FRANKLIN, Wis. — Northwestern Mutual announced a$500 million investment in downtown Milwaukee on Thursday. At its completion, 2,000 of the company's Franklin campus employees will work at the downtown Milwaukee campus. "I work down there (Milwaukee) half the time, I work down here (Franklin) half the time, both are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis apartment showing's timing questioned, 'I'm in the bath'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis father says he and his family lost their sense of privacy after a real estate agent brought potential buyers inside. It happened while he was in the bathroom. The entire exchange lasted no more than a minute, and at first, Derek Yurkiewicz just...
