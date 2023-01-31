ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Comments / 5

Related
WISN

Mark Jensen convicted again of killing his wife

KENOSHA, Wis. — A guilty verdict was delivered Wednesday in Mark Jensen’s retrial in Kenosha County. Jurors spent about six hours deliberating over two days before convicting him of killing his wife Julie in 1998. "I think about how the defendant stole Julie away from her children, and...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Jury begins deliberating in Mark Jensen trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — Jury deliberations are underway in the Mark Jensen homicide trial in Kenosha County. Jensen, 63, is being retried on charges he killed his wife, Julie, because an earlier conviction was overturned on appeal. Pleasant Prairie police were called to the home of Mark and Julie Jensen...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Darrell Brooks may represent himself in Milwaukee cases

MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks may once again represent himself at trial. The Waukesha parade killer was back in court Thursday for a pair of Milwaukee cases, which happened before the parade. Brooks' attorneys said if either Milwaukee case goes to trial, Brooks is prepared to act as his own...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After UWM freshman's fentanyl death, parents warn others

WEST BEND, Wis. - Nearly two years after a young man from Waukesha County died from fentanyl poisoning, his parents are on a mission to save lives and stop fentanyl deaths. They were part of a discussion Thursday night, Feb. 2 in West Bend. They say what happened to their son can happen to anybody.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire extinguisher scam; Caledonia, Kenosha businesses targeted

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Multiple fire departments in southeastern Wisconsin are looking for a woman who they say is going to businesses and asking to inspect fire extinguishers. Two of those businesses told FOX6 News it was also a scam. "Soon as she walked in, the entire room just felt different,"...
CALEDONIA, WI
WISN

One month, eight deadly crashes in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Every week in January, at least one person died in a crash in Milwaukee. Most of the deaths were a result of reckless driving. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner:. A 49-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Jan. 7. A 23-year-old woman died in a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowplow crash, driver dead; Crowley orders flags at half-staff

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has ordered all flags at the courthouse to fly at half-staff from Feb. 3-5 in honor of John Manka. Manka, a Milwaukee County snowplow driver, died after a crash while on duty in January. It happened near Interstate 41 and Beloit Road. Family...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington Area Schools threat suspect previously expelled: complaint

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Kyle Johnson, 28, of Burlington, is charged in connection with a threat involving Burlington Area Schools posted to social media on Jan. 30. Prosecutors say he was expelled from the district 10 years ago. Johnson faces a felony charge of terrorist threats, along with two misdemeanors --...
BURLINGTON, WI
WISN

Racine school attempts cereal box dominoes Guinness World Record

RACINE, Wis. — Red Apple Elementary in Racine attempted to break the Guinness World Record for most cereal boxes falling like dominos. Seven thousand, five hundred full boxes of cereal snaked around the entire school Friday morning, which was made possible by donations from families, community members and sponsors.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Reason for Grafton house explosion still a mystery

GRAFTON, Wis. — "This has got to be one of the biggest challenges anybody's ever gonna face, so amazing, it's just amazing," Cheri Hipenbecker told WISN 12 News Tuesday of her elderly parents survival. Hipenbecker spoke exclusively to WISN 12 News the day after her parents, Mary and Jack...
GRAFTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Five Below theft, 2 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from Five Below on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. Police said the two women filled two shopping baskets with merchandise, along with a reusable shopping bag. They then left without...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy