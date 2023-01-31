Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Job-skills training students could get financial help through Pell Grants
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Welding is Ryan Smith’s dream job after serving in the Army. “Just seemed like a really good trade, a lot of potential for growth and to learn as a person,” he said. “And, also, just the economic reasons, of course. It’s a wonderful career field.”
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg High School recognizes Career and Technical Education Month
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -February is Career and Technical Education Month, and one Pine Belt school is highlighting its importance. Hattiesburg High School held a recognition day to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of the CTE students. The goal of this program is to help students develop marketable job skills and earn national industry certifications.
WDAM-TV
Carver High School alumni recognized for Black History Month celebration
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is starting Black History Month with an extra special high school reunion. The Pascagoula High School bleachers were packed to the brim Tuesday night, and the biggest fans filling most of the stands were decked out in their blue and white alma mater.
