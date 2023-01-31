25 Healthy Sheet Pan Recipes for Easy-Breezy, Guilt-free Meals
Sheet pan recipes have been all the rage for some time now, and anyone who loves to eat and hates to wash dishes (i.e., everyone) can appreciate why. That said, not all sheet pan meals are created equal—particularly if you’re trying to steer clear of calorie-laden, casserole-style decadence . Here, a roundup of healthy sheet pan recipes that boast ease, convenience and nutritional benefits, to boot.
1. One-Pan Roasted Chicken with Carrots
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, <30 minutes, Paleo-friendly
Garlic, onions and carrots are roasted to sweet perfection alongside juicy chicken thighs in this simple and oh-so satisfying sheet pan dinner recipe. It's like making a classic roast chicken, but without the hassle of having to truss and carve a whole bird.
2. One-Pan Roasted Salmon with Potatoes and Romaine
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: Paleo-friendly, <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, high protein
Presenting the pinnacle of cooking efficiency. Here, a main course (salmon), a hearty side (potatoes) and a twist on the traditional salad (romaine hearts) all roast together to make a one-pan meal that checks all the boxes.
3. One-Pan Eggs with Asparagus and Tomatoes
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: Paleo-friendly, <10 ingredients, <30 minutes, vegetarian
Pleasantly crisp asparagus and impossibly sweet and juicy burst cherry tomatoes get a major boost from baked eggs (with runny yolks, of course). The end result? A colorful vegetarian meal you'll crave for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
4. One-Pan Steak with Beets and Crispy Kale
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, <10 ingredients, paleo
Is there anything better than a juicy steak dinner that doesn't break the bank or make a mess of your stovetop? We think not.
5. Oven-Baked Chicken Kofta Wraps
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: dairy-free, Paleo-friendly, gluten-free, crowd-pleaser
Refreshingly light and bursting with flavor—this Middle Eastern dish features ground chicken that's seasoned with a heady spice blend, shaped into meatballs and served in lettuce cups with Israeli salad-inspired fixings. File this one under 'lunchtime favorites.'
6. Sheet-Pan Chicken Shawarma with Lemon-Tahini Drizzle
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: Paleo-friendly, low carb, <500 calories, high protein
Another Middle Eastern gem, this easy sheet pan recipe boasts a beautifully balanced symphony of flavors and a healthy serving of protein, too. Psst: Don't skip the lemon-tahini sauce—its bright, tangy taste really ties together the dish.
7. Sheet Pan Miso-Glazed Fish with Broccoli and Coconut Rice
- Time Commitment: 1 hour 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <500 calories, low carb, high protein
This simple sheet pan recipe, featuring miso-glazed (and budget-friendly) cod, roasted broccoli and fragrant rice, makes cooking fish at home an absolute breeze.
8. Honey-Sesame Sheet Pan Cauliflower
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: Vegetarian, gluten-free, paleo, dairy-free
Because it's high time cauliflower got some main course glory without having to masquerade as something else.
9. Sheet Pan Chicken and Rainbow Veggies
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: <500 calories, <30 minutes, high protein, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly
Budget-friendly, boneless, skinless chicken breasts and veggies get dressed up with sesame-soy sauce to make savory magic. Get ready to hear your kids asking for seconds of something healthy for a change.
10. Baked Chicken and Ricotta Meatballs
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: <500 calories, high protein, beginner-friendly
Creamy ricotta is the secret to extra tender chicken meatballs that can be paired with pasta, stuffed in a sandwich or tossed in a soup …but that's only if you can resist the urge to devour these meaty, bite-sized morsels as is. (Good luck.)
11. Sheet-Pan Lemon Butter Veggies and Sausage
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: <500 calories, low carb, beginner-friendly
You scream, I scream, we all scream for a giant platter of veggies dripping with lemon butter sauce.
12. Mediterranean Sheet Pan Eggs
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: <500 calories, Mediterranean diet
Waste not, want not: This highly customizable sheet pan frittata promises a major mealtime reward for cleaning out the fridge.
13. Spicy Turkey Enchilada with Pumpkin Seeds
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein
Feel free to swap store-bought rotisserie chicken in for the turkey, but don't pass on the pepitas—their crunchy texture and toasty flavor really elevates the finished dish.
14. Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas
- Time Commitment: 28 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, make ahead, low carb
Tender steak, colorful veggies and a kicky spice blend…Sorry, Taco Tuesday, but we've got other plans for our tortillas this week.
15. Sheet Pan Salmon
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: gluten-free, Paleo-friendly, Whole30
This sheet pan salmon recipe is the epitome of French simplicity. Follow the cooking times carefully and you've got a foolproof way to feel like Julia Child without having any dishes to wash.
16. Bhindi Masala
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: vegetarian, <500 calories, sugar-free
This exciting and exceptionally easy recipe promises to turn humble okra into a total flavor bomb.
17. Healthy Sheet Pan Shrimp Asparagus Potato Dinner
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <500 calories, high protein, air fryer recipe
An air fryer yields excellent results in this simple and satisfying dish, which boasts a combination of classic sides and a large helping of juicy shrimp for good measure.
18. Healthy Chicken Sausage and Vegetables
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: Whole30, <500 calories
Crispy kale, creamy butternut squash and flavorful chicken apple sausage combine to make a hearty, comforting meal-prep dinner you'll want to eat all winter long.
19. Sheet Pan Veggies and Tofu
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: low carb,<500 calories, keto, vegan, Whole30
Attention all vegan and vegan-curious friends: This winter vegetable and tofu dish is a filling, palate-pleasing winner that belongs in your regular rotation.
20. Asian Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <500 calories, dairy-free, high protein
If you're a sucker for a good salmon dinner, this tantalizing combination of ginger, sesame, soy and aromatic cilantro is the no-stir fry you've been pining for.
21. Curried Sweet Potato and Chickpeas
- Time Commitment:
- Why We Love It: vegan, gluten-free, high fiber
In case you missed it, curry powder and garam masala are two spice rack staples that can impart exotic, swoon-worthy flavor to most any vegetable. Try it out on sweet potatoes and chickpeas and you'll see what we mean.
22. Sheet Pan Chicken and Veggie “Stir Fry”
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: high protein, low carb
Once again, the wok gets a run for its money with a veggie and protein-packed no-stir fry that's big on flavor and short on effort. Suffice it to say, we're joining Team Sheet Pan.
23. Vegan Frittata
- Time Commitment: 1 hour 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: vegan, <500 calories, low carb
Nutritional yeast packs on the umami flavor and tofu makes a fine substitute for eggs in this clever vegan take on the classic frittata. Say hello to your new favorite, low-cholesterol breakfast food.
24. Sheet Pan Chicken with Cranberries and Sweet Potatoes
- Time Commitment: 1 hour 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: Paleo-friendly, gluten-free, special occasion-worthy
Fans of a traditional Thanksgiving feast will swoon for this recipe, which replaces turkey with its arguably superior, all-season cousin.
25. Sheet Pan Jerk Salmon with Veggies
- Time Commitment: 14 minutes
- Why We Love It: gluten-free, <500 calories, <30 minutes
Here, seasonal veggies and spicy jerk seasoning combine to create a super quick and healthy salmon dish that's anything but snoozy.
