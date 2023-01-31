25 Healthy Sheet Pan Recipes for Easy-Breezy, Guilt-free Meals

Sheet pan recipes have been all the rage for some time now, and anyone who loves to eat and hates to wash dishes (i.e., everyone) can appreciate why. That said, not all sheet pan meals are created equal—particularly if you’re trying to steer clear of calorie-laden, casserole-style decadence . Here, a roundup of healthy sheet pan recipes that boast ease, convenience and nutritional benefits, to boot.

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, <30 minutes, Paleo-friendly

Garlic, onions and carrots are roasted to sweet perfection alongside juicy chicken thighs in this simple and oh-so satisfying sheet pan dinner recipe. It’s like making a classic roast chicken, but without the hassle of having to truss and carve a whole bird.

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: Paleo-friendly, <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, high protein

Presenting the pinnacle of cooking efficiency. Here, a main course (salmon), a hearty side (potatoes) and a twist on the traditional salad (romaine hearts) all roast together to make a one-pan meal that checks all the boxes.

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: Paleo-friendly, <10 ingredients, <30 minutes, vegetarian

Pleasantly crisp asparagus and impossibly sweet and juicy burst cherry tomatoes get a major boost from baked eggs (with runny yolks, of course). The end result? A colorful vegetarian meal you’ll crave for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, <10 ingredients, paleo

Is there anything better than a juicy steak dinner that doesn’t break the bank or make a mess of your stovetop? We think not.

Time Commitment: 1 hour

1 hour Why We Love It: dairy-free, Paleo-friendly, gluten-free, crowd-pleaser

Refreshingly light and bursting with flavor—this Middle Eastern dish features ground chicken that’s seasoned with a heady spice blend, shaped into meatballs and served in lettuce cups with Israeli salad-inspired fixings. File this one under ‘lunchtime favorites.’

Time Commitment: 45 minutes

45 minutes Why We Love It: Paleo-friendly, low carb, <500 calories, high protein

Another Middle Eastern gem, this easy sheet pan recipe boasts a beautifully balanced symphony of flavors and a healthy serving of protein, too. Psst: Don’t skip the lemon-tahini sauce—its bright, tangy taste really ties together the dish.

Time Commitment: 1 hour 20 minutes

1 hour 20 minutes Why We Love It: <500 calories, low carb, high protein

This simple sheet pan recipe, featuring miso-glazed (and budget-friendly) cod, roasted broccoli and fragrant rice, makes cooking fish at home an absolute breeze.

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: Vegetarian, gluten-free, paleo, dairy-free

Because it’s high time cauliflower got some main course glory without having to masquerade as something else.

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

20 minutes Why We Love It: <500 calories, <30 minutes, high protein, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly

Budget-friendly, boneless, skinless chicken breasts and veggies get dressed up with sesame-soy sauce to make savory magic. Get ready to hear your kids asking for seconds of something healthy for a change.

Time Commitment: 35 minutes

35 minutes Why We Love It: <500 calories, high protein, beginner-friendly

Creamy ricotta is the secret to extra tender chicken meatballs that can be paired with pasta, stuffed in a sandwich or tossed in a soup …but that’s only if you can resist the urge to devour these meaty, bite-sized morsels as is. (Good luck.)

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: <500 calories, low carb, beginner-friendly

You scream, I scream, we all scream for a giant platter of veggies dripping with lemon butter sauce.

Time Commitment: 50 minutes

50 minutes Why We Love It: <500 calories, Mediterranean diet

Waste not, want not: This highly customizable sheet pan frittata promises a major mealtime reward for cleaning out the fridge.

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, high protein

Feel free to swap store-bought rotisserie chicken in for the turkey, but don’t pass on the pepitas—their crunchy texture and toasty flavor really elevates the finished dish.

Time Commitment: 28 minutes

28 minutes Why We Love It: <30 minutes, make ahead, low carb

Tender steak, colorful veggies and a kicky spice blend…Sorry, Taco Tuesday, but we’ve got other plans for our tortillas this week.

Time Commitment: 50 minutes

50 minutes Why We Love It: gluten-free, Paleo-friendly, Whole30

This sheet pan salmon recipe is the epitome of French simplicity. Follow the cooking times carefully and you’ve got a foolproof way to feel like Julia Child without having any dishes to wash.

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: vegetarian, <500 calories, sugar-free

This exciting and exceptionally easy recipe promises to turn humble okra into a total flavor bomb.

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: <500 calories, high protein, air fryer recipe

An air fryer yields excellent results in this simple and satisfying dish, which boasts a combination of classic sides and a large helping of juicy shrimp for good measure.

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: Whole30, <500 calories

Crispy kale, creamy butternut squash and flavorful chicken apple sausage combine to make a hearty, comforting meal-prep dinner you’ll want to eat all winter long.

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

40 minutes Why We Love It: low carb,<500 calories, keto, vegan, Whole30

Attention all vegan and vegan-curious friends: This winter vegetable and tofu dish is a filling, palate-pleasing winner that belongs in your regular rotation.

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: <500 calories, dairy-free, high protein

If you’re a sucker for a good salmon dinner, this tantalizing combination of ginger, sesame, soy and aromatic cilantro is the no-stir fry you’ve been pining for.

Why We Love It: vegan, gluten-free, high fiber

In case you missed it, curry powder and garam masala are two spice rack staples that can impart exotic, swoon-worthy flavor to most any vegetable. Try it out on sweet potatoes and chickpeas and you’ll see what we mean.

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

30 minutes Why We Love It: high protein, low carb

Once again, the wok gets a run for its money with a veggie and protein-packed no-stir fry that’s big on flavor and short on effort. Suffice it to say, we’re joining Team Sheet Pan.

Time Commitment: 1 hour 20 minutes

1 hour 20 minutes Why We Love It: vegan, <500 calories, low carb

Nutritional yeast packs on the umami flavor and tofu makes a fine substitute for eggs in this clever vegan take on the classic frittata. Say hello to your new favorite, low-cholesterol breakfast food.

Time Commitment: 1 hour 20 minutes

1 hour 20 minutes Why We Love It: Paleo-friendly, gluten-free, special occasion-worthy

Fans of a traditional Thanksgiving feast will swoon for this recipe, which replaces turkey with its arguably superior, all-season cousin.

Time Commitment: 14 minutes

14 minutes Why We Love It: gluten-free, <500 calories, <30 minutes

Here, seasonal veggies and spicy jerk seasoning combine to create a super quick and healthy salmon dish that’s anything but snoozy.

