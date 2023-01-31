Read full article on original website
Japan Jan services activity growth at three-month high - PMI
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand.
Analysis-Company profits in focus in CEE inflation fight
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Even as hopes grow that central European economies can avoid all-out stagflation, the region's central bankers have their eyes on two potential foes in their fight against inflation: corporate profits and indexation.
Britain's finance ministry sets out draft rules to regulate cryptoassets
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry laid out its first set of rules to regulate cryptoassets on Wednesday, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing.
Hellmann’s mayonnaise discontinued in South Africa, not globally
CLAIM: Hellmann’s mayonnaise is discontinuing the product globally due to high inflationary import costs. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The popular condiment brand is only discontinuing sales of the mayonnaise in South Africa, according to a spokesperson for the brand. The confusion started when social media users misinterpreted a since-deleted post about the change on Hellmanns’ South Africa Facebook page, which didn’t specify the country.
Euro zone business activity returned to growth in January - PMI
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Business activity in the euro zone bounced back to growth in January, according to a survey which suggested the bloc's economy might again escape a contraction this quarter and that the upturn may accelerate.
BBC
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
IMF lowers Saudi 2023 growth forecast to 2.6%
DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its 2023 growth forecast for Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, significantly downwards on the back of lower expected output.
BBC
Formula 1: Widespread concern after Mohammed Ben Sulayem controversies
The silence in Formula 1 this week has been deafening. A week after Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the sport's governing body the FIA, found himself embroiled in two separate controversies, there is widespread concern. "Everyone thinks he's got to go," said one Formula 1 team boss, on condition...
Informatica Releases 2023 Data and Analytics Executive Leadership Survey Results
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today released the results of its highly anticipated annual CDO Insights survey. The research report—CDO Insights 2023: How to Empower Data-Led Business Resiliency—was informed by a November 2022 survey across 600 chief data officers and chief data & analytics officers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific. Findings from the report reveal that cloud and data management investments show no signs of slowing down in 2023, and data governance is the #1 priority for U.S. CDOs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005164/en/ CDO Insights 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Italy Jan EU-harmonised CPI eases to 10.9% y/y, slightly below forecast
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) fell a preliminary 1.3% month-on-month in January, with annual inflation slowing to 10.9% from 12.3% in December, data showed on Wednesday.
BBC
Bristol by-election: Green Party becomes largest on council
The Green Party has become the largest party on Bristol City Council after winning a by-election. Patrick McAllister was elected the new councillor for Hotwells and Harbourside after a vote on Thursday, taking the seat away from the Liberal Democrats who have held it since its creation. The Green Party...
Company insolvencies hit 13-year high in England and Wales
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - More companies suffered insolvency last year in England and Wales than any time since 2009, government figures showed on Tuesday, reflecting the end of coronavirus pandemic support that helped many smaller businesses stay afloat.
Mobile phone, PC shipments to fall again in 2023, Gartner says
STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Shipments of personal computers and mobile phones are expected to fall for the second straight year in 2023, with phone shipments slumping to a decade low, IT research firm Gartner said on Tuesday.
TechCrunch
European Parliament agrees a way forward on platform workers’ rights
In the coming weeks (or, well, months) the onus will be on the EU Council to agree on its own position on a file that’s proved extremely divisive. The Commission’s original proposal introduced a rebuttable presumption of employment for platform workers, with the aim of enforcing minimum standards in areas like pay, conditions and social protections. While another component aims to strengthen the rights of workers who are subject to algorithmic management.
Adani spotlight shifts to regulatory probes, response to allegations
HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group may have passed a key test by raising $2.5 billion in the face of a short-seller attack, but its response to the allegations and the outcome of regulatory probes will shape its prospects, analysts and investors say.
BBC
Concerns over disabled access at new Shropshire footbridge
Wheelchair users have expressed disappointment at being unable to use a revolutionary new footbridge which replaced a "high-risk" rural crossing. Network Rail has said the so-called flow bridge at Wistanstow, Shropshire, was the first of its type in the UK. The issue of disability access has been raised in comments...
The Spin | Whose data is it anyway? Behind the fight to control cricketers’ statistics
Cricket is heavy with statistics and the battle over fair usage and control of them is just beginning
BBC
Eurovision a major opportunity for Liverpool, minister says
Liverpool must do what it does best and "show everyone how to party" as it hosts Eurovision, a minister has said. Stuart Andrew, whose remit includes the contest, said he met business owners in the city ahead of last night's official handover ceremony and shared his hopes they could capitalise on it.
BBC
Warren Deutrom: Cricket Ireland boss says talks over new Dublin stadium 'serious'
Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom says the Irish government is to begin "serious discussions" on the support it will provide to help make a new national cricket stadium a reality. Deutrom believes Ireland's co-hosting of the 2030 T20 World Cup has piqued the interest of the government. But he...
BBC
Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso banknote as inflation bites
A new 2,000-peso banknote will be issued in Argentina in response to soaring inflation, the country's central bank (BCRA) has confirmed. The new note - which will be worth $11 (£9) officially - comes after consumer prices jumped by nearly 95% in the 12 months to the end of December.
