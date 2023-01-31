National high school top stars, best boys basketball performances of the week (Jan. 23-29)

Each week, SBLive scours gyms, box scores and all corners of the country for the top high school basketball performances.

Here are the top boys performances around the country from Jan. 23-29.

Who did we miss? Let us know at andy@scorebooklive.com and back it up with some stats.

Marcus Adams Jr., Narbonne (California)

Adams Jr., who had a 50-point game earlier this season, scored 40 in a 77-67 win over San Pedro. The victory clinched the Marine League title for the Gauchos. Adams Jr. is a four-star prospect for the class of 2024.

Uchenna Amene, Detroit Central Catholic (Michigan)

Amene shined with 31 points in a 73-70 victory over Reeths-Puffer. He had the go-ahead basket in the final minute.

Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth (California)

The freshman phenom had 40 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 74-71 win over Cleveland. Arenas is the son of former NBAer Gilbert Arenas.

Flory Bidunga, Kokomo (Indiana)

Bidunga recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks in a 57-32 victory over Lewis Cass. The five-star junior center has 40 double-doubles in 45 career varsity games.

Terrion Burgess, Benton (Arkansas)

Burgess hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 42 points in a 74-49 win over El Dorado.

Markus Burton, Penn (Indiana)

Burton added to his Indiana Mr. Basketball candidacy with another 30-point performance in a 90-41 drubbing of Goshen. The Notre Dame signee is averaging 29.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.2 steals as a senior.

DeAndre Craig, Mt. Carmel (Illinois)

Craig attacked the rim at will and finished with 33 points in an 84-76 win over St. Rita. The Denver signee also had five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood (California)

The freshman scored 46 points in a 99-29 victory over Firebaugh. Crowe Jr., who already holds an offer from UCLA, also had six assists and nine steals. He is averaging 35.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 steals this season.

Vinnie Cugini, Aquinas Academy (Pennsylvania)

Cugini had 57 points in an 89-83 loss to Summit Academy. Cugini is 30 points away from setting the new Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League career scoring record.

DeShawn Harris-Smith, Paul VI (Virginia)

Harris-Smith had 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and six steals in a 69-60 come-from-behind victory over then-No. 22 St. John’s.

Jason Hull, South Wasco County (Oregon)

Hull netted an Oregon freshman record 54 points — scoring 50 in the first three quarters — in a 99-32 victory over Lyle/Wishram. He broke the record held by former NBA player Salim Stoudamire, who scored 53 points for Lincoln in 1998. Hull didn’t have the only record-breaking performance in the game as senior point guard James Best dished out 23 assists, topping the old state record of 21.

Liam McNeeley, Montverde Academy (Florida)

McNeeley had 30 points and eight rebounds as the Eagles downed St. Rita Catholic, 90-70, in the championship game of the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament. For his efforts, McNeeley was named tournament most valuable player.

Victor Payne, Cromwell (Connecticut)

Payne had 36 points in a 69-51 victory over Old Saybrook.

Cam Perkins, Warner Robins (Georgia)

Perkins led all players with 31 points in a 73-71 rivalry win over Northside.

Ryan Popowich, Bruce (Wisconsin)

Popowich reached the 1,000 career points mark by scoring a game-high 36 in a 100-49 win over Cornell.

Luke Schnabel, Delaware Academy (New York)

Schnabel broke his own school record by scoring 42 points in a 64-61 victory over O’Neill.

Darnez Slater, Eastvale Roosevelt (California)

Slater exploded for 52 points in a 97-40 victory over Santiago, breaking the Roosevelt record for points in a game. It was the 200th career win for head coach Stephen Singleton.

Makhai Valentine, Steel Valley (Pennsylvania)

Valentine had 63 points in a 100-70 runaway win over Brentwood.