ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

National high school top stars, best boys basketball performances of the week (Jan. 23-29)

By Bob Lundeberg
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iZe2_0kWl3wow00

Each week, SBLive scours gyms, box scores and all corners of the country for the top high school basketball performances.

Here are the top boys performances around the country from Jan. 23-29.

Who did we miss? Let us know at andy@scorebooklive.com and back it up with some stats.

Marcus Adams Jr., Narbonne (California)

Adams Jr., who had a 50-point game earlier this season, scored 40 in a 77-67 win over San Pedro. The victory clinched the Marine League title for the Gauchos. Adams Jr. is a four-star prospect for the class of 2024.

Uchenna Amene, Detroit Central Catholic (Michigan)

Amene shined with 31 points in a 73-70 victory over Reeths-Puffer. He had the go-ahead basket in the final minute.

Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth (California)

The freshman phenom had 40 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 74-71 win over Cleveland. Arenas is the son of former NBAer Gilbert Arenas.

Flory Bidunga, Kokomo (Indiana)

Bidunga recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks in a 57-32 victory over Lewis Cass. The five-star junior center has 40 double-doubles in 45 career varsity games.

Terrion Burgess, Benton (Arkansas)

Burgess hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 42 points in a 74-49 win over El Dorado.

Markus Burton, Penn (Indiana)

Burton added to his Indiana Mr. Basketball candidacy with another 30-point performance in a 90-41 drubbing of Goshen. The Notre Dame signee is averaging 29.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.2 steals as a senior.

DeAndre Craig, Mt. Carmel (Illinois)

Craig attacked the rim at will and finished with 33 points in an 84-76 win over St. Rita. The Denver signee also had five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood (California)

The freshman scored 46 points in a 99-29 victory over Firebaugh. Crowe Jr., who already holds an offer from UCLA, also had six assists and nine steals. He is averaging 35.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 steals this season.

Vinnie Cugini, Aquinas Academy (Pennsylvania)

Cugini had 57 points in an 89-83 loss to Summit Academy. Cugini is 30 points away from setting the new Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League career scoring record.

DeShawn Harris-Smith, Paul VI (Virginia)

Harris-Smith had 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and six steals in a 69-60 come-from-behind victory over then-No. 22 St. John’s.

Jason Hull, South Wasco County (Oregon)

Hull netted an Oregon freshman record 54 points — scoring 50 in the first three quarters — in a 99-32 victory over Lyle/Wishram. He broke the record held by former NBA player Salim Stoudamire, who scored 53 points for Lincoln in 1998. Hull didn’t have the only record-breaking performance in the game as senior point guard James Best dished out 23 assists, topping the old state record of 21.

Liam McNeeley, Montverde Academy (Florida)

McNeeley had 30 points and eight rebounds as the Eagles downed St. Rita Catholic, 90-70, in the championship game of the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament. For his efforts, McNeeley was named tournament most valuable player.

Victor Payne, Cromwell (Connecticut)

Payne had 36 points in a 69-51 victory over Old Saybrook.

Cam Perkins, Warner Robins (Georgia)

Perkins led all players with 31 points in a 73-71 rivalry win over Northside.

Ryan Popowich, Bruce (Wisconsin)

Popowich reached the 1,000 career points mark by scoring a game-high 36 in a 100-49 win over Cornell.

Luke Schnabel, Delaware Academy (New York)

Schnabel broke his own school record by scoring 42 points in a 64-61 victory over O’Neill.

Darnez Slater, Eastvale Roosevelt (California)

Slater exploded for 52 points in a 97-40 victory over Santiago, breaking the Roosevelt record for points in a game. It was the 200th career win for head coach Stephen Singleton.

Makhai Valentine, Steel Valley (Pennsylvania)

Valentine had 63 points in a 100-70 runaway win over Brentwood.

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Quarterback

On Tuesday night, Mack Brown announced that former Ohio quarterback and Texas associate athletic director Cleve Bryant passed away.  "Saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Cleve Bryant. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Jean, their children and all of Cleve’s family and ...
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor announces top 7 schools

Greensboro (N.C) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 7 schools Wednesday morning. The list includes Cincinnati, Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee and. Virginia Tech. Taylor is the No. 311 overall prospect and No. 49 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3...
GREENSBORO, NC
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Eleven Warriors

Mark Pantoni Says Ohio State “May Have To Pull Out” of Recruiting National Prospects Earlier if NIL is Driving Force in Their Recruitments

Ohio State is a month removed from its season ending with a last-second defeat in the Peach Bowl at the hands of Georgia. But there’s been no offseason for assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and his recruiting staff. Over the last few months, Pantoni has worked hard to complete the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class and evaluate prospects for OSU to target in the transfer portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Vibe

Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit

Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy