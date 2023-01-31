Bluegrass band coming to George

GEORGE — The Badger Mountain Dry Band will perform Feb. 18 at the George Community Hall, according to an announcement from the hall’s management.

Badger Mountain Dry Band, based in Kennewick, performs progressive bluegrass roots and Americana music. Using traditional bluegrass instrumentation, the band’s repertoire includes bluegrass standard, traditional fiddle music, swing and big band tunes and more, according to the announcement.

Joining the Badger Mountain Dry Band will be Joe Smart, winner of the 2005 National Flatpick Guitar Championship and guitarist on the 2016 Grammy Award winner for Best Bluegrass Album, “Coming Home” by the Mark O’Connor Band.

The George Community Hall is located at 403 W. Montmorency Blvd. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and under are free. There will be a hat pass for donations for The musicians as well. More information can be found at www.georgecommunityhall.com.