ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Basin Herald

Bluegrass band coming to George

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 3 days ago

GEORGE — The Badger Mountain Dry Band will perform Feb. 18 at the George Community Hall, according to an announcement from the hall’s management.

Badger Mountain Dry Band, based in Kennewick, performs progressive bluegrass roots and Americana music. Using traditional bluegrass instrumentation, the band’s repertoire includes bluegrass standard, traditional fiddle music, swing and big band tunes and more, according to the announcement.

Joining the Badger Mountain Dry Band will be Joe Smart, winner of the 2005 National Flatpick Guitar Championship and guitarist on the 2016 Grammy Award winner for Best Bluegrass Album, “Coming Home” by the Mark O’Connor Band.

The George Community Hall is located at 403 W. Montmorency Blvd. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and under are free. There will be a hat pass for donations for The musicians as well. More information can be found at www.georgecommunityhall.com.

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!

Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State

If you walk into a bakery or cafe, chances are you'll find croissants on display. These famous French pastries can be enjoyed alongside a cup of coffee, or as a stuffed breakfast sandwich. You don't even have to wait until the morning to enjoy croissants. Most places will bake them fresh and offer them all day long.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

The history of Groundhog Day and what it means for Washington

February 2 is Groundhog Day, and with it, there is the history behind this folklore and the annual ceremony in Punxsutawney, PA. Groundhog Day was first documented by storekeeper James Morris of Morgantown, PA on Feb. 4, 1841. He states: ‘Last Tuesday the 2nd was Candlemas Day, the day of which, according to the Germans, the groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters, and if he sees his shadow, he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day is cloudy, he remains out as the weather is to be moderate.’
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
KUOW

Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest

January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlerefined.com

The return of the Washington Sportsmen's Show

If you're a hunter, fisherman or outdoor enthusiast, you won't want to miss the biggest sportsmen's show in the state of Washington. The Washington Sportsmen's Show, presented by Leupold, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2023. About the Washington Sportsmen's...
PUYALLUP, WA
seattleschild.com

Single mom of medically fragile twins is a model of resilience | Unsung Hero

Seattle’s Child is proud to partner with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families Strengthening Families Washington to honor outstanding caregivers doing important work on behalf of children. All month long, we’ll introduce you to Unsung Heroes from around the state: biological parents, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents....
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Bill To Delist Gray Wolves in Certain Counties Introduced

An Okanogan County lawmaker says more needs to be done to protect ranchers, cattlemen, and rural families from a rising wolf population. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the state's gray wolf population has grown nearly 28-percent each year since 2008. State Representative Joel Kretz says environmentalists...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Which Washington Apple is America’s Favorite?

Washington feeds the rest of the country and the world. While world-famous for our trees and coffee, we make the best apples on the continent. How many apples are grown in Washington each year?. Washington will harvest about 12 billion apples this year, and every year actually. That's 12 billion...
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

You’d Rather Stay Home Than Travel? It’s True in Washington State

Apparently if you are a resident of Washington State you are a homebody. You don't like to travel much according to new research that shows Washington is the state least interested in traveling. Officials at Family Destinations Guide https://familydestinationsguide.com/ did the research by analyzing information from Google or Google trends data over the last 12 months.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Changes down the road for Washington drivers: Today So Far

Washington's roads have become more dangerous over the past couple years. Now, local and national officials are attempting to curb the trend. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 1, 2023. My apologies to regular TSF readers for my absence yesterday. Without getting into details,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Fish and Game kills one moose, relocates three others and finds one dead from eating toxic plant

Idaho Fish and Game responded to several moose incidents last month, including one that resulted in the moose being fatally shot and another where the moose died after eating a toxic plant. The most serious of the incidents involved moose that was close to Interstate 84 near the Declo exit in Southeast Idaho. The moose was within 30 feet of the interstate on Monday night. A Fish and Game officer...
IDAHO STATE
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
4K+
Followers
181
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy