KOMU
Legislators and Missourians battle between identity and biology in Senate committee hearing
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate's Emerging Issues Committee hosted a hearing Tuesday for six different bills regarding transgender female athletes participating in female sports. The bills break down as follows:. SB 2: Establishes the "Save Women's Sports Act" relating to female-only athletics in middle schools, high schools and colleges.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
KOMU
Senators continue to debate bill surrounding critical race theory
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate met Wednesday with the goal of perfecting Senate Bills 4, 42, and 89. Lawmakers spent several hours debating the merits of the bills, which primarily deal with transparency on school curriculum regarding critical race theory. The bills, sponsored by Sen. Andrew Koenig, received inquiries...
