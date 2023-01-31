Read full article on original website
Related
Lantern
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addiction
With sports betting now legal in Ohio, college students are at an all-time risk of developing gambling-related addictions, according to critics, experts and doctors in gambling and treating addictions. A state law, which took effect Jan. 1, made Ohio the 33rd state to legalize sports betting, cementing one of the...
Lantern
Newly appointed faculty leaders to Office of Academic Affairs share their visions for the new year
Ohio State announced the appointment of three new leaders to the Office of Academic Affairs in Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa L. Gilliam’s blog Academic Voices: A Provost’s Blog. Jason Reece was appointed as the university’s first-ever vice provost for urban research, and Ange-Marie Hancock was appointed...
Comments / 0